Verizon: Analyzing The Safety Of The Dividend In A Crisis

Shares are trading at a discount, despite bouncing off of recent lows. We like Verizon as an income investment with modest capital gains upside here.

With connectivity a core need, the business will remain stable. The dividend is well covered and is a source of yield in the current investing environment.

The current investing environment features very low yields on instruments that income seeking investors have traditionally flocked to. For example, the yield on US treasuries are yielding near historical lows. This is pushing investors into dividend paying stocks as an alternate source of income. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a prime example; the company's dividend yields 4.49% at the current share price. However, the current economic disruption caused by efforts to mitigate the coronavirus threatens to disrupt various businesses - something that will surely lead to suspensions and dividend cuts over time. We review Verizon's financial picture to illustrate why the dividend payout is safe in our opinion, and examine whether the stock makes investment sense at its current price.

Services In High Demand

The actions implemented to mitigate the spread of coronavirus such as telecommuting and isolation have spurred a jump in demand for bandwidth. Verizon just reported a large surge in connectivity based activities such as gaming, VPN connections, and general web traffic. This makes sense considering that Verizon's service map overlaps with high outbreak areas such as New York, New Jersey, and Washington DC.

source: BroadbandNow

Now why is this significant? Besides the obvious demand for Verizon's internet services, the surge is an indicator that overall bandwidth consumption will rise across the country moving forward. The need for more connectivity lines up well with the company's ongoing roll-out of 5G network technology, something that Verizon is working to further accelerate.

Many major cities currently have 5G network access, but plans for 2020 include large roll-out efforts to greatly expand Verizon's 5G footprint.

source: Verizon Communications

The company will spend roughly $17.5B-$18.5B this year on CAPEX, increasing 5G small cells five-fold, adding 60 ultra wide band mobility cities, and enabling dynamic spectrum sharing nation wide (blending the load between 4G and 5G capacity to maximize efficiency until 5G is fully fleshed out). The timing of this is a positive for telecom companies, as 5G brings more capabilities for connectivity without as much reliance on traditional internet connections. In summary, the unfortunate circumstances that we face will create a boom in demand for connectivity - just as 5G is beginning to come online across the country.

Dividend Is Sustainable

Telecom companies are generally "glacier like". They are huge entities with reliable revenue streams and modest growth. This makes them great dividend payers, and is the primary draw for investors. Verizon's dividend currently pays $2.46 per share, yielding 4.49% on the current share price.

source: Ycharts

On an adjusted basis for FY 2019, Verizon earned $4.81 per share. The annual payout of $2.46 per share results in a payout ratio of just 51%. Telecom companies are almost utility like in the stability of their revenues. Connectivity is almost an essential need in today's world, similar to traditional safe havens such as electric and water utilities.

If we disregard the stability of the business model and look at Verizon's financials alone, we will find additional dividend security there as well. Telecom companies are capital intensive, so borrowing is second nature for the business model. Despite this, the company carries investment grade ratings from the major agencies such as Moody's and S&P. Verizon also has $2.5B in cash and is leveraged at 2.55X EBITDA. In the unlikely event that Verizon sees such a drastic drop in its earnings that the dividend were to become endangered (again, the dividend consumes just half of earnings), Verizon would have the option to tap into its balance sheet to make things work.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

The high volatility of the markets over the past month has had an impact on shares of Verizon as well. The company's stock now trades at just over $54 per share, near the lower end of Verizon's 52-week range. The initial crash of the market in early march did result in new 52-week lows at around $48, and shares have rebounded a ways from that level.

source: Ycharts

If we look at current analyst projections for 2020, Verizon is looking at approximate earnings per share of $4.91. This would result in an earnings multiple of 11.05X, a 28% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 15.38X.

The discount on earnings to historical norms is a nice margin of safety, despite our belief that earnings will remain stable for Verizon throughout the pandemic. Verizon's earnings grow at a low- to mid-single-digit rate, so investors can look forward to total returns of approximately 8%-10% per annum from these levels (plus potential for PE expansion over time). With increased volatility in the economy right now, the risk/reward of Verizon is potentially appealing for investors craving yield today.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.