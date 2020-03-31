Kohl's Is Likely To Survive The Coronavirus Crisis Without Excessive Damage

If Kohl's can then get 2021 sales to within 5% of 2019 levels, it should be worth around $22 per share.

It could skip or reduce its next dividend payment while it assesses the damage, though.

If stores close for six weeks and its sales end up down -15% on the year, Kohl's may still be able to cover its current dividend.

Kohl's has needed to reduce capex by $500 million and suspend its share repurchase program in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Kohl's (KSS) has been badly affected by the coronavirus, as it has been forced to shut down its stores for an indeterminate amount of time. To deal with its the financial effects of this crisis, Kohl's is furloughing many of its workers, drawing down its $1 billion credit facility, cutting its capex budget, suspending its share repurchase program and reevaluating its dividend.

I believe that the store closures will last for around six weeks and foot traffic may be depressed for months afterwards. In that scenario (reducing Kohl's sales by 15% from 2019), it should still be okay financially in the end. The reduction in capex from $750 million to $250 million will help offset much of the impact of the crisis on Kohl's cash flow.

Store Closures

Kohl's has extended its store closures until further notice. Based on the trends in coronavirus cases in other countries, I believe that its stores will remain closed until around the end of April. It takes around four weeks (after shutdowns start) for the daily growth in confirmed cases to end up in the low-single digits percentage-wise. A couple more weeks after that should make the situation decent enough for stores to re-open.

After an initial surge in business after the store re-openings, foot traffic may remain depressed for months due to the economic fallout from this whole situation as well as some caution among shoppers trying to protect against a potential resurgence of the virus.

I am thus modeling Kohl's sales as down -15% for 2020, reflecting six weeks of store closures plus several months of depressed foot traffic.

2020 Outlook

This would result in Kohl's ending up with around $16.05 billion in net sales in 2020. I've also assumed that gross margins decrease by 3% (compared to previous guidance) due to the need to clear out inventory after the store closures and the probable heavily promotional atmosphere as many other retailers do the same.

With Kohl's going into cost cutting mode (and also only paying many of its employees for two weeks of the store closure period), I estimate that its SG&A will be down 8.5% from its prior guidance.

$ Million Net Sales $16,052 Other Revenue $1,000 Cost of Merchandise Sold $10,824 SG&A $5,300 Depreciation and Amortization $940 Interest Expense $215 Income Tax -$56 Net Income -$171

This results in a projection that Kohl's will report a net loss of approximately $1.10 per share for 2020 now.

Kohl's EBITDA is projected at $928 million, which would be enough for it to cover its reduced $250 million capex budget and the $110 million in dividends it already declared, along with its interest costs. Kohl's has halted its share repurchase plan for now, and may temporarily halt/cut its dividends. If Kohl's can generate $928 million in EBITDA, it should be able to barely cover its $0.704 per share quarterly dividend for the rest of the year, helped out by its reduced capex budget. However, there is a decent chance that the next dividend (typically declared in mid-May) is cut while Kohl's assesses the ongoing damage to its business from the Coronavirus.

2021 Outlook

For 2021, I am assuming that Kohl's will increase its sales by approximately 12% over 2020. Beating 2020 should be easy due to the effect of the store closures on 2020 sales. This sales figure is still around 5% below 2019 levels to account some lingering economic damage.

I have also assumed that SG&A is up 1% from 2019 levels and that gross margins are down around 50 basis points from 2019 levels.

This situation would result in Kohl's delivering around $260 million in net income (around $1.67 per share), although this amount may be slightly higher with depreciation and amortization likely going down a bit due to the limited 2020 capex spend.

$ Million Net Sales $17,941 Other Revenue $1,050 Cost of Merchandise Sold $11,649 SG&A $5,848 Depreciation and Amortization $940 Interest Expense $210 Income Tax $84 Net Income $260

With $1.494 billion EBITDA, Kohl's would be able to cover its interest costs, a restored $750 million capex budget and a $0.704 per share quarterly dividend. However it would not have much left over (only $10 million) after accounting for income tax.

Valuation

Based on the scenarios above, I estimate that Kohl's is worth approximately $22. This is based on a 3.0x EV/EBITDA multiple and $1.494 billion EBITDA. Kohl's has typically traded for around 3.5x to 4.0x EBITDA over the last year (prior to the crisis), but I am using a lower multiple since its financial position may be somewhat weaker going forward.

Kohl's has the benefit of having relatively limited debt. Its long-term bond and credit facility debt (net of cash) should remain low, at an estimated 0.7x 2021 EBITDA. It may need to reduce its dividend going forward if it can't get its sales back up to near 2019 levels, though. As noted above, with sales 5% less than 2019 levels, it would be able to cover its current dividend, but only barely.

Conclusion

Kohl's should be able to weather the coronavirus crisis by cutting its capex budget by $500 million and taking other cost cutting measures. If its stores stay closed for six weeks and it ends up with -15% sales growth on the year, it could still end up with slightly positive cash flow for the full year while keeping its current $0.704 per share quarterly dividend. Due to the uncertainty (at least by mid-May) about how its business will recover, it may reduce or skip its next dividend, though.

If Kohl's can get to within 5% of 2019 sales in 2021, it appears to have a decent amount of upside from its current share price. It would be worth an estimated $22 in that scenario, around 50% above its current share price.

