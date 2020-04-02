American Eagle: Net Cash Position, Aerie Make Shares A Buy

American Eagle (AEO) is an iconic retail brand which even prior to the coronavirus crash faced the struggles of declining margins. Valuations have become cheap enough to make AEO a very compelling pick at a low single-digit multiple of earnings. AEO has a strong balance sheet with net cash and plenty of liquidity - the most important ingredients needed in surviving this difficult period. I rate shares a buy.

(American Eagle)

Balance Sheet Staying Power

In my view, the most critical element in analyzing retail in the age of the coronavirus is the strength of the balance sheet and liquidity.

AEO has $412 million of cash and short-term investments. AEO also has $400 million in availability under its revolving credit facility which matures in 2024. This suggests at least $812 million in total liquidity. I do anticipate AEO being able to issue at least $412 million in debt (equivalent to their cash position) if necessary, bringing potential liquidity to $1.2 billion. Let’s examine a worst case possibility: AEO is forced to close stores for 6 months.

We can see below AEO’s contractual obligations for the following year, which total almost $700 million in addition to $375 million in lease liabilities:

(2019 10-K)

AEO also had $1 billion in operating expenses in 2019. That brings a rough estimate to $2 billion in total costs for 2020, or perhaps $1 billion over 6 months.

I suspect that AEO should be able to at the very least postpone rent payments during lockdown periods, as is evidenced by Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) announcement that they will not pay April rent. It is also likely that AEO should be able to (unfortunately) furlough much of its workforce, saving on staffing costs. Even if we assume zero cost savings from rent or furloughs, AEO would already have enough liquidity to cover these expenses for 6 months, even assuming no gross profits. If we assume that AEO isn’t able to issue the previously aforementioned $412 million in additional debt, then AEO would need approximately $574 million in revenues to come up with $200 million in gross profits - that figure appears within reach considering their $4.3 billion in annual revenues in 2019. It appears that even under extremely pessimistic stress tests, AEO is able to survive based on its balance sheet alone.

Aerie Is The Main Story

In 2019, total revenue increased 7% but gross margins declined 160 basis points, an indication of the highly promotional environment. Net income, after adjusting out impairment charges, was $1.48 per share versus $1.47 per share in 2019 - and that’s even accounting for $112 million of buybacks in the year.

Inventory grew 5% to $446 million, a problem which is likely to be exacerbated by the limited business during these difficult times. The competitive environment kept me away when it was trading above 10 times earnings prior to the crash. There’s a glimmer of hope, however. As we can see below, Aerie (AEO’s lingerie segment) continues to grow as a percentage of total revenues:

(2019 10-K)

This is due to the fact that whereas AEO has reported stagnating comparable sales overall, Aerie has been growing north of 20%:

(2020 Presentation)

Aerie has arguably been a critical part of the bull thesis as AEO appears to be aggressively taking market share from the likes of L Brands’ (LB) Victoria Secrets. If Aerie can simply help AEO maintain a stable bottom line, then AEO may prove to be a worthy investment.

Valuation And Price Target

On March 26, AEO declared a $0.1375 quarterly cash dividend, in line with previous payments. Such a payment can be argued to be in stark contrast with many other companies which have suspended or reduced their dividend payouts. It shows clearly the strong liquidity profile of AEO. AEO trades at a near 7% dividend yield.

It is difficult to predict 2020 EPS, but based on 2019 numbers, AEO trades at 5.4 times trailing earnings. Even assuming no value for their hefty cash position, which totals around 25% of their market cap, AEO appears priced as a low quality retailer, when their financials suggest otherwise.

My 12-month fair value estimate is $13.50, or 9 times earnings. Shares have around 70% potential upside to that target.

Risks

There is no guarantee that AEO can issue additional debt or postpone rent payments. As a shareholder in mall REITs, rent deferrals or reduction for mall tenants has been an event that I have been watching closely. I have no clue how it will all exactly shape up, but it does not seem reasonable for the landlords to push its tenants into bankruptcy - it’s in the best interest of all parties to ensure long-term survival.

AEO may come out of fashion. I don’t profess to be a fashion expert, thus I have no insight into the likelihood of this possibility. It is mainly for this reason why I traditionally have never invested in retail, except when the margin of safety appears large enough.

While the net cash is an attractive feature today, AEO may choose to direct future earnings towards building a larger cash hoard, which would take away from shareholder earnings. I would expect AEO to build a cash hoard large enough to satisfy a full year’s worth of operating expenses, in such an event. I anticipate stocks across all industries to implement such policies.

Conclusion

I don’t usually buy retail, but AEO has fallen to a very compelling price. Its strong balance sheet and solid financial results (courtesy of Aerie) make the case for a deep value play in light of its cheap earnings multiple. I rate shares a buy.

