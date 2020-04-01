We are ALL living in unprecedented times and I'm confident than ever that the retail apocalypse is knocking at our door.

We’ve been attempting to navigate through these difficult times by carefully analyzing each of the property sectors.

Across the U.S., malls, outlets and other shopping centers are closed down for who knows how long.

Remember when the term “retail apocalypse” first came around?

Who originally coined it, I’m not sure. All I know is that it caught on. Fast.

Anyone who writes anything about the retail space has used it by now – even if they hate the term. Even if they disagreed with its premises and conclusions.

I used the past tense “disagreed” in that last sentence for a reason. Because there’s no denying the retail apocalypse anymore.

It may or may not have been a full-blown “thing” in 2017, which was when the compound-noun catchphrase about. And there were arguments to be made in 2019 that it wasn’t an apocalypse at all but really just a culling.

The logic-backed theory was this: Companies that had no business being in existence were falling by the wayside. Those that were unrealistically big were being pruned.

And the healthy ones? They’d survive, even doing better than ever thanks to diminished competition.

That sounded like a very likely scenario – before COVID-19 hit. But this coronavirus has been a game-changer. Literally.

After all, it shut down March Madness. It shut down pro basketball. It shut down the NHL and MLB. And the same goes for just about every other sport down to your local YMCA’s offerings for the unforeseen future.

It’s just as evidently changed retail’s current existence, possibly for good. The real retail apocalypse is officially here, leaving only one relevant question…

What should we do about it?

The Retail Apocalypse at Your Unwanted Service

Dictionary.com defines apocalypse as “any universal or widespread destruction or disaster.” Which sounds about right for what retailers face today.

Over in Europe, Italy has been shut down for weeks. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all retailers to lock up more recently. And then there’s China, where the coronavirus originated.

It’s only now lifting its Wuhan province lockdown… after two full months.

All told, according to Business Insider, “more than a third of the planet’s population is under some form of restriction.”

Retailers there aren’t allowed to be open. And so billions in sales are going online – perhaps never to return – or simply stagnating.

Now, there’s always the possibility that consumers will be so driven mad by social distancing that they’ll flock to physical stores as soon as possible. But keep in mind that:

After weeks and weeks (and potential weeks) of lost wages, paying for more than the necessities will be ill advised for many. Some stores will already have gone out of business by then.

Backing both of those suppositions is CNBC’s headline from March 31: “Largest U.S. Mall Owner, Simon Property, Furloughs 30% of Workforce…” In it, Lauren Thomas (my daughter) writes:

“The furloughs impact full- and part-time workers at its Indianapolis headquarters and at its mall and outlet centers across the U.S., a person familiar with the situation told CNBC. The person asked to remain anonymous because the information has not been disclosed publicly.”

At the time of this writing, Simon had so far refused to comment on the situation. But we imagine that, when it does, it won’t be with much better news than that.

Simon’s Non-Announcement Is Bad News on Top of Bad News

Thomas goes on to note how, as of Dec. 31, Simon had roughly 4,500 employees. And there were full-out layoffs involved in the decision as well, though how many isn’t public at this time.

We do, however, have to presume that figure – whatever it is – doesn’t factor into this next acknowledgement:

“To date, more than 500,000 workers in the retail industry have been furloughed because of Covid-19 between recent announcements from Macy’s, Kohl’s, Gap, Loft-owner Ascena, and others.”

And here’s one more part well worth the mention, unfortunate though it may be:

“High-end department store chain Neiman Marcus said Tuesday that its stores will remain dark until at least April 30, likely longer, and that a ‘large portion’ of its workforce has either been furloughed or has taken a pay cut. “With a $4.3 billion debt load, Neiman Marcus has been on many analysts’ so-called bankruptcy watch lists, as it is in more financial distress than some of its peers. The coronavirus will prove to be a bigger burden for these companies already fighting to stay in business.”

What exactly the brick-and-mortar landscape will look like after this kind of economic devastation is anyone’s guess. But we don’t want to take any added, unnecessary risks in the meantime.

With so many of our own jobs on elongated pause, now is not the time to get cute. Now is the time to buy into nothing less than the safest stocks possible.

And that means shunning those that aren’t, even if through no fault of their own.

The Retail Apocalypse Has Hit These REITs Hard: The Mall Meltdown

As referenced in a recent article, we’ve been busy stress-testing our entire REIT Lab in order to determine where we can find the best opportunities.

“Balance sheets have become further stretched,” I wrote. And the “coronavirus may tip us into a full-out recession that results in further dividend cuts for other REITs.”

We’ve been attempting to navigate through these difficult times by carefully analyzing each of the property sectors. Our goal this far has been to steer clear from the highest-risk sectors such as lodging, gaming, and malls.

Source: iREIT

As you can see above, malls are now in the undisputed “high-risk” category. Similar to the lodging sector, we’re beginning to see a list of dividend cuts and/or suspensions.

For instance…

CBL Properties (CBL) suspended its dividend through 2020. It also drew down its revolver by $280 million – substantially everything left – to “maximize financial flexibility during uncertainty,” according to CEO Stephen Lebovitz. And Fitch has already downgraded its long-term issuer default ratings from CCC+ to CC.

Washington Prime (WPG) cut its quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.124, withdrew its 2020 guidance and, at last check, extended its mall closures from March 29 to April 6. (We imagine it will push that out even further considering the recent federal guidelines through the end of the month.)

That’s why CEO Lou Conforti said on March 27 that “next quarter is going to be a son of a gun.”

Macerich (MAC) cuts its quarterly dividend by a third to $0.50 and will pay even that much in a combination of cash and shares alike in order to preserve cash for itself. Furthermore, it withdrew its 2020 guidance and boosted its cash holdings to $735 million by borrowing $550 million on its revolver.

And that’s hardly the end of it…

More Pain and Suffering in the Mall Sector

PREIT (PEI) cut its quarterly dividend by 90% to $0.02, starting with the Q2-20 dividend. In addition, it took action to strengthen its balance sheet by adding $300 million in liquidity from its revolver.

Simon Property Group (SPG) amended and extended its existing $4 billion senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility with a $6 billion senior unsecured credit facility comprised of a $4 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $2 billion delayed draw term loan facility.

That was all after announcing it would close all its retail properties in the U.S. – through March 29. It seems logical to assume that its reported furlough is in response to expectations that it won’t be open now for a month more.

Incidentally, CEO David Simon took a 100% cut in salary “for the duration of the pandemic.”

Brookfield Properties (BPY) seems to be alone in claiming adequate coverage to weather the storm. Its $6 billion of liquidity (i.e., undrawn credit and cash on hand) should be “more than sufficient to weather a protracted downturn.”

It added it’s “in excellent financial condition should (it) ever require assistance.”

But even Brookfield has to acknowledge the substantial moves made within its sector – and on top of already existence chaos.

In that regard, I’ll point to an article I wrote in August. In it, I wrote that about 1,000 malls could go “the way of the dinosaur. The malls and mall REITs that survive will largely be the ones that deserve to.”

In addition:

“No one can argue how retail is evolving and that many companies will continue to fail. If, in fact, 1,000 malls close down over the next 10 to 20 years, we want to own shares in the REITs that hold the remaining 400.”

That was then though. How about now?

Too Many Retailers Are Hanging on by a Thread

Despite these unprecedented times, I’m still confident with that 400-mall assessment. However, I’m becoming increasingly fixated on the fact that the coronavirus could have long-term impacts on consumers, retailers, and retail landlords alike.

I’ve examined the CARES Act closely. And while there are provisions that will help many struggling businesses across the U.S., it’s hardly a lottery ticket.

The bailout money serves as a Band-Aid, helping to pay for employees and some overhead costs.

There are many, many retailers that are already hanging on by a thread. So this black-swan event will likely accelerate store closures and put added pressure on mall occupancies.

We see many department-store chains like Nordstrom’s (NYSE:JWN), Neiman Marcus, Saks, Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Belk’s that will likely see a rapid normalization of retail space.

And when I say rapid, I mean that 2020 could be the biggest year ever for department store closures.

The double-whammy here is that the consumer is struggling. Jobless claims are now soaring, with “the single-largest number of American workers seeking unemployment benefits in a single week at an eye-popping 3.28 million.”

According to CNBC, “that figure shattered the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982”.

Given the stream of bad news, we’ve become increasingly defensive in our portfolio positioning. In short, we’re only recommending mall REITs with ample liquidity to survive these tough times.

We’ve been “underweight” malls for quite some time. But, as of today, the only name on our Buy list is Simon Properties, while Brookfield is a Spec Buy.

It’s Not Tanger’s Time

As many of my readers know, I’ve recommended shares in Tanger Outlets (SKT) for quite some time. Going back to my first article on December 2011, I explained:

“With such strong demand generators, Tanger has maintained a disciplined approach to investing as the conservative balance sheet has an unencumbered portfolio of around 92% (as of September 30, 2011) and a ratio of 28% debt to market cap.”

When I reflect on the almost nine years since, I’m reminded of Tanger’s disciplined management style. That and its exceptional record of dividend growth.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Then there’s its strong fundamentals and modest net operating income (NOI) declines during the later years. While many of the mall REITs were capital constrained, I would always defend Tanger’s steady occupancy and best-in-class payout ratio.

With good reason. They were impressive.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Many know that I’ve taken on considerable criticism for that stance. I may have been one of the few bulls in a fight with a stampede of bears.

But as a REIT analyst, I’ve always been focused on financials, earnings, credit quality, and “boots on the ground” reporting. And I still am today.

That’s why I find myself at a fork in the road today. It’s time to decide whether to hang onto my shares of Tanger… or not.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As many of you know, Kenny Rogers recently passed away. Yet his song “The Gambler” still lives on:

You got to know when to hold 'em. Know when to fold 'em.Know when to walk away and know when to run. You never count your money when you're sittin' at the table. There'll be time enough for countin' when the dealin's done.

This, my friends, is one of those times of reckonin’.

Trying to Assess the Inevitable Damage

By now I think you know where I’m going with this one. I’m truly sorry to say this, but I’m becoming increasingly skeptical of Tanger’s ability to maintain 90% occupancy during these unprecedented times.

The cold, hard reality is that the entire retail sector is being beaten down by COVID-19. That fact can’t be ignored.

Tanger did say late today that it has drawn "substantially all" of its capacity under its $600 million unsecured lines of credit, a move that will help preserve its dividend for now (scheduled to pay the dividend on May 15). It also said it's "withdrawing guidance due to uncertainty."

Most stores in the company's outlet centers are closed, and operations in more than half of Tanger Outlets are restricted by authorities "and additional orders are expected." The company did say that it entered 2020 with "one of the strongest balance sheets in its peer group" and that's one of the reasons I'm hanging on to my shares.

I’ve been an investor for over 30 years now, and I can assure you that my shares in Tanger have not been my biggest losses. But as I reflect on my collective wounds (of the past), I’m reminded of the education I’ve gained as a result.

And that includes courses on humility.

One thing is certain: We’re all living in difficult times. And I personally am at a point where I see no sense in throwing good money after bad.

Consequently, I’m officially downgrading shares in Tanger to a Sell. (Although I’m holding on to a portion of the shares personally with an average cost basis of ~$16.50/sh).

As a trusted REIT analyst, it’s critical for me to communicate with my followers that when the facts change, so does my mantra. And just because Tanger’s outlook is very rough at the moment doesn’t mean a bullish call five months or five years ago was “wrong.” Our recommendations are based on the best data available, independent of our past positions on a stock as bias is something no one can afford.

Although I’m downgrading Tanger to a Sell, I want to point out that there's a big difference between open air outlet centers and big enclosed regional malls anchored by department stores.

While I’m somewhat confident that Tanger will have a few bad quarters in 2020, the outlet distribution channel remains important to the retailers that make it thru. In fact, in China, outlet centers have come roaring back with some nice pent up demand.

So, in conclusion, we are ALL living in unprecedented times and I'm more confident than ever that the retail apocalypse is knocking at our door.

On the bright side, I’m excited for the opportunities that Mr. Market has created for me – and for you – in other property sectors.

Be safe!

Note: We plan to publish a shopping center research report later this week.

