WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF: Visibility Limited, But Shares Are Getting Attractive

ETF Overview

WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend ETF (DLN) focuses on large-cap and giant-cap dividend stocks in the United States. DLN tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend Index. The fund selects 300 largest companies by market cap from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. Its selection results in large-cap and giant-cap stocks that have competitive positions over their smaller peers. Many stocks in DLN’s portfolio are able to consistently increase their dividends annually. Although stocks in DLN’s portfolio are trading at a slight discount to their historical averages, given limited visibility due to COVID-19, we think investors may want to desire higher margin of safety. Therefore, conservative investors may want to wait on the sidelines or add shares incrementally to reduce the risk.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A diversified portfolio of large-cap and giant-cap stocks

DLN constructs its portfolio by selecting the 300 largest companies by market cap from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. The index does not weight each stock by dividend yield. Rather, it imposes a forward-looking approach and weight each stock by the total amount of dividends (not per share, but total dividend amount) it is expected to pay in the next year. This approach favors large-cap and giant-cap stocks as these stocks usually pays larger total amount of dividends than mid and small-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 56.8% and 37.5% of DLN’s portfolio respectively.

Source: Morningstar

As we know, large-cap and giant-cap stocks are stocks that are much better positioned to weather any storm. In fact, these are stocks that have competitive positions. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Once its customers started to use these services, it became quite difficult for them to switch. Revenues from these services continue to grow rapidly in the past few quarters. Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT) also offers a variety of suites and services to business and personal customers. AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) own important wireless communication infrastructures that will continue to be needed in the era of 5G. As can be seen from the table below, DLN’s top holdings also have average or above average financial health ratings. These companies should be in better positions to weather any headwinds such as COVID-19 than their smaller peers.

Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Microsoft Wide Strong 4.23 Apple Narrow Strong 3.44 AT&T Narrow Moderate 3.25 Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 2.48 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide Strong 2.45 Exxon Mobil (XOM) Narrow Moderate 2.21 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Wide Strong 2.11 Procter & Gamble (PG) Wide Moderate 1.84 Pfizer (PFE) Wide Moderate 1.8 Philip Morris International (PM) Wide Moderate 1.65 Total 25.46

Source: Created by author

Stocks in DLN’s portfolio have consistently increased their dividends

We like the fact that stocks in DLN’s portfolio are able to consistently grow their dividends. Given their competitive position, the probability of these stocks to continue to grow their dividends is high, especially after COVID-19 is contained. As can be seen from the table below, most of its stocks in its top-10 holdings have consistently increased their dividend for more than 10 consecutive years. The only exception is Apple, where the stock only started paying a dividend back in 2012. DLN currently pays a 3.4%-yielding dividend.

10+ Consecutive Years of dividend growth % of ETF Microsoft Yes 4.23 Apple No (started in 2012) 3.44 AT&T Yes 3.25 Verizon Communications Yes 2.48 Johnson & Johnson Yes 2.45 Exxon Mobil Yes 2.21 JPMorgan Chase Yes 2.11 Procter & Gamble Yes 1.84 Pfizer Yes 1.8 Philip Morris International Yes 1.65 Total 25.46

Source: Created by author

DLN is now slightly undervalued

Below is a table that compares the forward P/E ratios of DLN’s top 10 holdings to their 5-year historical average P/E ratio. As can be seen from the table below, DLN’s weighted average forward P/E ratio of its top 10 holdings is now down to 15.50x thanks to the recent stock market selloff. This is now slightly below their 5-year weighted average P/E ratio of 16.14x.

Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average P/E Ratio % of ETF Microsoft 23.92 22.15 4.23 Apple 19.16 14.53 3.44 AT&T 8.34 11.50 3.25 Verizon Communications 10.67 12.13 2.48 Johnson & Johnson 13.72 16.22 2.45 Exxon Mobil 19.05 19.45 2.21 JPMorgan Chase 8.60 11.48 2.11 Procter & Gamble 20.96 21.07 1.84 Pfizer 11.47 13.37 1.80 Philip Morris International 12.69 18.14 1.65 Total/Weighted Average 15.50 16.14 25.46

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

We like DLN and the fact that many stocks in its portfolio are able to grow their dividends annually. DLN is currently trading at a valuation slightly below the average P/E ratio. Given limited visibility caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, we think a higher margin of safety is necessary. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines or initiate a small position and incrementally add more shares over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.