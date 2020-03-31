Concerns over coronavirus demand destruction continue, however, despite the fact that total gas demand remains resilient.

This compares to the staggering +4.94 Bcf/d we had last year over the ensuing 5-weeks.

The combination of the fundamental variables we are seeing, higher demand and stagnating supplies, has resulted in the market to be undersupplied by ~1.63 Bcf/d.

This is the result of record-high exports and stagnating production. In the meantime, weather models are also projecting higher than normal TDDs in the coming weeks, which would boost heating-demand.

Natural gas storage builds are expected to be 230 Bcf lower than last year into 4/24.

Welcome to the much tighter edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

For the week ending 3/27, we have a storage draw of 25 Bcf.

Natural Gas Storage Outlook: Much Tighter Than Last Year

Natural gas storage builds are expected to be 230 Bcf lower than last year into 4/24. This is the result of record-high exports and stagnating production. In the meantime, weather models are also projecting higher than normal TDDs in the coming weeks, which would boost heating demand.

The combination of the fundamental variables we are seeing, higher demand and stagnating supplies, has resulted in the market to be undersupplied by ~1.63 Bcf/d.

This compares to the staggering +4.94 Bcf/d we had last year over the ensuing 5-weeks.

Similar surpluses were last observed in 2015, and natural gas prices, despite lower storage levels at the time, failed to break above $3/MMBtu.

With US oil production expected to nosedive in April and the latest EIA 914 data for January confirming that US oil production is nowhere near ~13 mb/d, the trajectory for production is headed downward, albeit at a slower pace than we like to see.

All of the traders we survey are noting that shut-in announcements have been made over the last week, so production drop should start with new pipeline nomination cycles. We should see the response swiftly translate into the daily pipeline data we see.

Concerns over coronavirus demand destruction continue, however, despite the fact that total gas demand remains resilient.

Combine that with the weather projections we are seeing, it is hard for us to see how natural gas prices could fall any further from here. Given the supply losses that are coming, we would see prices go up to ~$2/MMBtu in the near-term.

We think the catalyst for prices to move higher, unfortunately, has to do with the broader market. Once the trend of coronavirus cases peak, we think markets will start to pay attention to fundamentals again.

For readers interested in following natural gas fundamentals, HFI Research Natural Gas premium provides: Daily natural gas fundamental updates.

Weather updates.

Energy ideas.

Real-time natural gas trades. For more info, please see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.