The Markets Are At A Technical Crossroads (Technically Speaking For 3/31)

The New York Fed has started to publish an economic nowcast that shows a sharp drop in US economic activity.

Remember that I'm using James Bullard's National Pandemic Adjustment Period concept when looking at economic data during the pandemic. Please see this article from the St. Louis Fed's website for an explanation.

We've received the first set of economic numbers from China for the January-February period. They're, well, bad (emphasis added):

In the first two months, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size dropped by 13.5 percent year on year.



In the first two months, the Index of Services Production declined by 13.0 percent year on year.



In the first two months, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 5,213.0 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline of 20.5 percent.



In the first two months, the investment in fixed assets (excluding by rural households) was 3,332.3 billion yuan, down by 24.5 percent year on year. Specifically, the investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate development declined by 30.3 percent, 31.5 percent and 16.3 percent respectively.

On one hand, these are brutally bad numbers. On the other hand, we've been expecting them, so perhaps the shock value is down. Given that the markets are a forward-looking mechanism, the main issue is this: what kind of recovery do the markets think will happen? A V-shaped recovery would lead to a sharp market rebound while a U-shaped recovery would lead to a slower rebound rally. And, there's a second key question: do the markets think there will be a second coronavirus wave?

Commercial paper is still elevated: A few observations: first, the data started to rise in 2016. It formed an initial peak at the end of 2018 and moved lower until this crisis, when it spiked again. Second, yields are still below those right before the Great Recession. Finally, the Fed has announced a program to backstop this market, which is currently providing maximum liquidity. While yields may continue to increase in tandem with overall financial risk, commercial paper is still being bought and sold only with different counter-parties.

The New York Fed has started to publish a weekly economic data series. Here is a list of its components:

Here is how the data is manipulated:

We transform all series to represent 52-week percentage changes, which also eliminates most seasonality in the data. As the current situation evolves, we may incorporate additional series to refine the index in the coming weeks.

Here's the chart from yesterday's release: The results shouldn't be a shock at this point. I don't know anybody who isn't viewing the 2Q20 as a complete throwaway economically.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Stocks sold off today, but the losses were minimal, relatively speaking. Interestingly, the bond market didn't rally relative to equities. The sector performance table is ... interesting. At the bottom are utilities, which dropped a little over 4%. And real estate was one of the worst performers as well, moving 2.6% lower. The only sector to advance was energy.

Today, let's take a look at the macro perspective of a few indexes by using P&F charts. These are great tools to strip out the daily price noise, which helps to identify overall trends and price levels. Let's start with the SPY: We can break prices down into two sections: one that lasts through 2015-2017 and a second which occupies a remainder of the time. Prices are still in the upper tier, although they almost crashed out during the latest sell-off. There's an upward slowing channel that started in early 2018 which was broken by the sell-off. Since the beginning of March, prices have been trending lower until the latest rally, which has taken the index through several key price levels. Most importantly, there's a gap of 22 points (see the box) which provides no technical support. If prices hit that area, it's a "look out below" scenario.

The QQQ is actually in far better technical shape. There's a cluster of prices in the 180-190 area that has lasted for the last few years. Prices have moved slightly above that level.

The technical picture deteriorates with the mid-caps: Prices have already moved through all key levels. There are only two important levels above current prices: 152 and 140.

But the small-caps offer a bit of hope: Like the SPY, the IWM chart is divided into two sections. Prices advanced through the 112 level -- although they've stalled a bit during the last few days. If they can make a legitimate run to the 124 level, they could help to pull the markets higher.

Regular readers know that I look at the markets holistically. Given that, there are two ways to look at the current P&F alignments. The bullish view is that the larger-cap indexes are still strong and their continued strength will support further rallies in the smaller-caps. The bearish view is that the smaller-cap indexes' latest drop is a precursor of a forthcoming drop in large-caps.

