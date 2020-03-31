Air Canada: The Long Runway

The COVID-19 outbreak will be an existential threat to many airlines, but Air Canada should not be one of them.

Never regret thy fall, O Icarus of the fearless flight For the greatest tragedy of them all, is never to feel the burning light. ~ Oscar Wilde

The myth of Icarus flying too close to the sun is a story of both hubris and complacency. It mirrors the current fall of the airline industry during the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent flight curtailment. Many companies overspent on share buybacks during the last decade and failed to provide a sufficient buffer for this unprecedented downturn. Unlike other carriers, Air Canada (AC.TO, OTCQX:ACDVF) has the financial backbone to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and its future earning potential is being undervalued.

Before describing the current situation, let us first appreciate the spectacular rise of Air Canada in recent years:

Data by YCharts

Investors from Jan 1st, 2013, to Jan 1st, 2020, would have been very happy with their returns. Air Canada's performance put high-flying tech stocks to shame over this period in the bull market. The airline did not pay out dividends during this time. The company was engaged in buybacks, but to a lesser extent than U.S peers. The table below shows a comparison with dividend-paying airlines (except JetBlue):

Data by YCharts

It appears Air Canada got too close to the sun, since it has recently fallen 70% from its highs. The precipitous drop was not due to a fading underlying business, but due to the unique conditions from the COVID-19 outbreak. The impact of infrequent infectious disease outbreaks must be factored in when investing in airlines. Severe restrictions are expected to suddenly reduce revenue by 50% this quarter. The price has appropriately dropped, but how low is too low? It trades at a very low P/E ratio of 2.9 and P/B of 0.96, these valuations are congruent with a company that is heading for bankruptcy. A more useful metric would be the ratio of its enterprise value to free cash flow. Using this we can simultaneously capture it's balance sheet strength, earning potential and valuation.

The table below compares Air Canada to some of the major U.S airlines:

Data by YCharts

Air Canada appears to be significantly undervalued compared to its U.S peers. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, it was a cash machine with a reasonable balance sheet. You may be thinking, "This is all great, but how will they survive this pandemic?"

The Worst Case Scenario

Air travel is the most efficient way to travel long-distances and this a luxury the world has gotten used to, the COVID-19 outbreak will not change this in the long-run. The key question is whether an airline can survive this unprecedented near-term turbulence due to government imposed travel restrictions. Air Canada went bankrupt in the early 2000s, investors may be wondering if history could repeat itself.

To explain why Air Canada will make it through this crisis, we will simulate a worst case scenario. On March 16th the company guided that their capacity reduction for next quarter will drop 50%. Management also stated that the revenue decline itself would be offset by 50-60% through workplace reductions and low oil prices. Due to reductions in employees and low jet fuel costs, the company's effective revenue decline would only be 25% while restrictions are in place.

Count the cash

All numbers will be quoted in Canadian dollars. Our worst case scenario will demonstrate what would happen if severe flight restrictions occurred for an entire year. Last year's annual revenues were $19.1B which would be $9.55B with a 50% reduction. We will ignore the off-setting factors mentioned previously to give a margin of safety by stating that revenue will decline the full 50%. Subsequently, net income over a 1 year period of restrictions would result in a loss of $7.95B based on the 2019 annual report. Add back depreciation/amortization of $1.9B and you get roughly $6B of negative cash flow.

In the 2019 annual report management estimated that for 2020, they would have an interest expense of $351 million, total long-term debt and lease liabilities of $1.4B and capital commitments of $1.6B. In total, if Air Canada had one year of continuous shut-down while paying both capital commitments and debts, it would burn through $9.3 billion.

They recently announced that they have $7.1 billion in liquidity based on cash, short/long-term investments and proceeds from a revolving credit facility. Therefore, under a continuous government-ordered shut-down the airline could survive at least 3 quarters with current liquidity. It is exceedingly unlikely that severe government imposed travel restrictions will be continued for 3 quarters. The more likely scenario is that restrictions will be lifted within a few weeks after social isolation measures show evidence of reducing the spread of the virus. The table below demonstrates Air Canada's revenue distribution based on location. I suspect domestic flights will be near normal levels within a few weeks (1/3 of revenue), but it is difficult to know for certain. U.S trans-border flights will be re-instated faster than other international destinations due to the close ties between Canada and the U.S. Once all government imposed restrictions are lifted, decreased discretionary spending may also negatively impact the number of passengers over the next few months.

The bull case

We have shown how even with unprecedented government imposed flight restrictions, Air Canada still has enough liquidity for 3 full quarters of shut-downs. If restrictions are lifted before then, they will be able to ramp up their revenues to achieve profitability once again. Furthermore, the airline will benefit from lower jet fuel costs compared to last year.

Many investors avoid the airline industry due to tight margins, strong unions and fierce competition. Although previously wary of airline investing, Warren Buffet dove in after the U.S industry consolidated from 10 large carriers to just 4 major airlines. I mention this to highlight that in Canada there are only 2 major airlines. Air Canada holds an oligopoly for Canadian air travel alongside the much smaller Westjet. The government has set laws to limit foreign ownership of airlines. Air Canada benefits from a strong regulatory moat that prevents the major U.S carriers from moving in. Subsequently, domestic air travel within Canada is expensive for customers as oligopolies tend to bring pricing power.

To put it all together:

Air Canada stock had risen 2670% from Jan 2013 to Jan 2020, demonstrating tremendous historic returns. The company is currently priced for bankruptcy by the market with a P/E ratio of 2.9 and P/B of 0.96. It is undervalued compared to U.S peers, while enjoying a more consolidated oligopoly within their domestic market. It has enough liquidity to survive extremely prolonged flight restrictions.

Air Canada will emerge from this crisis victorious, although their balance sheet will suffer in the near-term. I have purposefully avoided mentioning the prospect of a government bailout in this article. Fundamental investing should not depend on bailouts and Air Canada will survive this outbreak without one. However, if the Canadian government does offer airlines a grant or loan this would simply add to the bullish thesis.

Like an airplane that has been delayed for take-off, Air Canada is well-positioned to rise to its former heights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AC.TO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.