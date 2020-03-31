Bargains Are Appearing In Some Of The Oil Majors

The question of course is if the dividends can be sustained in the present market conditions.

The depreciation in the share prices of the oil majors has thrown up very attractive dividend yields right now and they are very much worth looking at closely now.

Introduction

Oil stocks had been hit worse than most due to a double whammy of the Coronavirus pandemic and an oil price collapse due to the Saudis and Russians ramping up production. With the crash in the oil price it would seem the oil majors are a safer bet than small independents or oil service companies since the oil majors can control their cash flow better. The COVID-19 pandemic will not last forever and will be followed by rapid world economic recovery. Although we cannot be sure of the exact timeline it must be remembered that China basically beat the virus with a 2 month lockdown. A value analysis has thrown up 3 oil major stocks as being a better buy than others and now available at fire sale prices. These are Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (TOT) and Woodside (ASX:WPL, WOPEY). At the current share prices the dividend yields of these are 11.5%, 8% and 12.8% respectively.

After the initial stock market crash bottomed recently, stocks in the oil majors have been recovering rapidly, much more than other sectors. I believe the reason that this is happening is twofold. Firstly, is the news that the Trump administration is considering a diplomatic intervention in the Saudi-Russia oil price war to get the Saudis to cut oil production in an effort to stabilize the markets. In addition the Texas regulator is now considering curtailing Texas oil production for the first time in many years. Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton, one of three officials elected to regulate the oil and gas industry in Texas, has been invited to attend OPEC's next general meeting in June. Secondly, two companies Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (TOT) have issued press releases saying that they are going to cut expenses and share buybacks. It is implicit in these statements that they are going to maintain the dividends.

The outlook

So the question is: Will this rally continue or will there be a slump back down to new lows? We of course do not have an answer to that. But it is my opinion that it is best not to try to pick the exact bottom and just “buy when there’s blood in the streets”. At present it costs more to get oil and gas out of the ground than they can be sold for; not only for frackers but everybody else as well. This is clearly an unsustainable situation. So at some point it will pass. And as Warren Buffett has said, “Remember that the stock market is manic depressive.”

More than 30 years ago, Buffett addressed two "super-contagious diseases." He told readers that there will be "occasional outbreaks" of these diseases and that they will "forever occur." Buffett admitted, though, that "the timing of these epidemics will be unpredictable," cautioning to "never try to anticipate the arrival or departure of either disease."

What were these two diseases?. No, they were nothing to do with COVID-19, but were “fear and greed” among investors. Buffett stated that his strategy to deal with these "epidemics" was "to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy when others are fearful."

Assessment of oil majors

So the next question is: How do we assess which of the oil majors are better buys than others?

I believe that to do a value analysis, the factors we should be looking at are:

Level of leverage. Dividend yield. Dividend per share compared to Earnings per share. Profit margin

I will go through the above factors to explain their significance:

Level of Leverage

We can appraise the level of borrowings of a company simply by looking at the debt to assets ratio. It has been recommended that debt should not exceed 50-55% of the asset value. In a recession companies with high borrowings suffer most, since with a reduction in profits the amount required to service the debt may become a problem. And some companies seem to be paying dividends from borrowings, which is clearly unsustainable.

Dividend Yield

Dividends of course supply us with a regular income and the higher the % yield the better. Analysis has shown that perhaps most of the total returns from the S&P are from dividends.

Dividend per share compared to Earnings per share.

Earnings per share should be greater than the dividend per share. However this is not always the case and when it is not there is likely to be an unsustainable situation.

Profit Margin

The profit margin being the percentage of profit that a company retains after deducting costs from sales revenue is an indicator of a company's financial health, management's skill, and growth potential. The average profit margin of integrated oil companies has been 6.8%. However since the oil price crashed, post 2014 profit margins of integrated oil companies have decreased significantly.

Analysis Results of the Oil Majors

So now let’s have a look at some of the oil majors at see how they line up according to the above criteria. The results* are contained in the following table.

I have given points to each company according to the following criteria

Dividend/earnings per share <=1 = 1 point

Borrowings <= 55% assets = 1 point

Yield >= 8% = 1 point

Profit margin >4% = 1 point

Company Dividend/earnings per share** Borrowings as %Assets Yield % Net Margin % Total Points Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) 0.96 53 11.5 4.6 4 Total (TOT) 0.7 55 8 6.4 4 Woodside (ASX:WPL, WOPEY) 0.95 41 12.8 7.0 4 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1.08 45 9.1 5.6 3+ Conocophillips (COP) 0.2 50 4.2 22.2 3 Sinopec (SNP) 1.00 52 11.3 2.1 3 PetroChina (PTR) 0.71 47 6.5 2.22 2 Petrobras (PBR) 0.41 68 7.7 13.3 2 Eni (FRA:ENI) 0.72 59 9.7 0.21 2 Equinor (EQNR) 1.83 65 8.6 2.93 1 Chevron (CVX) 3.2 39 6.7 2.09 1 BP(BP) 2.06 66 10.0 1.45 1

*Data taken from the free app Webull ** Earnings taken on TTM

Congratulations to Shell, Total and Woodside for coming out the best with all four points.

Total had planned about $18B of net investments in 2020 and to buy back $2B worth of shares. It will now halt its stock buyback program and planned spending will be cut by 20%. It needed to plug a $9B hole, and the above measures taken would cover $5.5B, with the remaining shortfall to be covered through borrowing.

Dividend payments costs Shell $14B/year. It planned to put $25B into share buybacks this year but has now suspended this. It announced that it will axe operating costs by $3 billion to $4 billion over the next 12 months, and will reduce its annual spending to $20 billion from $25 billion.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. will cancel or defer a number of non-essential activities as part of a 2020 expenditure reduction in light of reduced oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Total expenditure in 2020 is expected to be reduced by 50% to $AUD2.4 billion, including a $100 million reduction in operating expenditure and a 60% reduction in investment expenditure to $AUD1.7-1.9 billion.

I believe that the above actions prove that the management of these companies are being proactive in the face of adverse economic conditions. This coupled with the fact that these companies have high margins, strong balance sheets, high yields with dividends fully covered by earnings adds to my confidence in the standard of the management.

Note that with Exxon Mobil the dividend divided by earnings per share was only marginally above one, so I have awarded 3+ points. However, note that Exxon has a huge stake in the Permian shale play which, considering the state of the frackers now, is probably not a positive.

Both ConocoPhillips and Petrobras have very healthy profit margins but otherwise did not score so well.

Petrobras had in the past been weighed down by the corruption scandal as well as the low oil price when the share the price dipped to about $3.50 in 2016. About 6 months ago the share price recovered to about $16.0 but had dipped back down to about $4.0 very recently. The company said said it was now reducing oil production by 100,000 bpd at the end of March due to lower global demand. It was also delaying a dividend payment and will lower planned investments for 2020 to $8.5 billion from $12 billion, among other measures aimed at reducing cost.

Actually I was a bit surprised seeing Chevron and BP at the bottom of the list after my analysis but this is why it is so beneficial to look at things critically.

Conclusion

The current collapse in stock prices has produced rarely seen buying opportunities and I believe that high yielding oil majors are a bargain right now. A valuation analysis has thrown up 3 of these to be the best of the bunch. They are Shell, Total and Woodside. At the current share prices the dividend yields of these are 11.5%, 8% and 12.8% respectively. A critical value analysis has shown that all three companies are in good shape (while some others are a bit doubtful) and in the lower oil price environment all three are going to cut costs effectively. So they are likely to maintain their dividend and should recover quite quickly once the epidemic is past. However in the very short term the stock price is basically unpredictable but the selloff seems a bit overdone and it is probably best not to try and pick the very bottom. I am also quietly confident that an agreement can be made on production cuts between the US and OPEC at the June meeting. After all, it's the obvious solution where everyone will be a winner.

How long will the present pain last for? Well, I'm going to make a forward statement here and say that if China beat the virus with a 2 month lockdown then so can the US (and the rest of the world for that matter). So after that (sometime in May), we'll be singin' in the sunshine and economic recovery can begin. Moreover, the effect of the virus will not be as catastrophic on the economy as some people fear. Moringstar sees a weighted average hit of only 1.5% to 2020 global GDP and 0.2% to long-run global GDP.

As an aside here I am just going to add a bit of general advice: We cannot predict when a market crash or a recession will occur. They always come out of a clear blue sky. So we must try to protect ourselves from such an unforeseen event. How do we do that? The simple solution is to keep 1/3 of your portfolio in cash so you can pick up the bargains if and when they occur. And that is what I did.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.