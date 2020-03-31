Teladoc Health: Not Just A COVID-19 Payday

Thesis: Teladoc (TDOC) is poised to be a major beneficiary of the growth in Telehealth services, which solve two major challenges facing U.S. healthcare: rising costs and inaccessibility. Acceleration of adoption of Telehealth presents significant scope for Teladoc to capitalize on this trend, as the company offers the largest, complete, end-to-end solution in a marketplace where scale is critical in determining success.

Introduction

Teladoc provides virtual healthcare services or "Telehealth" via phone, video conference and mobile applications. It connects users to a large-scale network of medical professionals remotely, allowing convenient medical consultation on a wide spectrum of health issues, including non-urgent needs (e.g. allergies, flu, minor infections) to chronic, more complex conditions (e.g. respiratory issues, heart failure and cancer).

Operations

Teladoc is the global virtual care leader - the company has 50,000 medical professionals on their platform, covering over 450 medical specialties in 40 languages with over 36.7 million unique US paid members and 19.3 million fee-based visits. Services are predominantly delivered via Business to Business customers (institutional corporate or private health plans & hospitals). The company has >50 health plans and >70 insurers as clients, serving >300 hospitals. Over 40% of Fortune 500 companies use Teladoc's platform together with thousands of smaller businesses. Its Direct to Customer proposition includes BetterHelp, which it acquired in 2015.

In FY2019, 80.5% of revenues were generated in the US and 19.5% internationally - it is noteworthy that 84% of revenues are subscription based (providing recurring revenue) and 16% one-off visit fees. The company grew revenues at a 55% CAGR over 2015-2019 - a testament to the high-growth nature of its end market and rapid adoption.

Medical professionals sign up to become providers on Teladoc's platform and are reimbursed for each patient visit. Customers (patients) sign up for services via subscription, or are enrolled via their health plan provider or insurer. Some visits are not covered by standard subscriptions and incur additional fees. Hospital groups also use the Teladoc platform to interact with their patients remotely. Customers can request appointments via mobile application or website and are routed to the appropriate medical professional. Figure 1 illustrates the customer journey.

Figure 1: Teladoc Operating Model (Source: Teladoc SEC Form S1)

Teladoc meets a number of needs present in the healthcare ecosystem. For example, it significantly reduces costs for customers (patients); a 2015 study found that patients saved an average of $1,157 over a 30-day period by using Teladoc compared to attending office visits and the ER. Since Teladoc enables patients to access services without physical barriers (travel time/distance etc.), we believe that the platform reduces search costs for providers, as medical professionals can be subject to downtime, in between in-person appointments, or may operate in sparsely populated areas. Furthermore, Teladoc enables efficient supply-demand matching, meaning that patients can now easily access medical sub-specialities, which are usually highly concentrated in big urban centers.

Competitive Landscape

The Telehealth industry is in its infancy and growing fast; Teladoc's total addressable market is approximately $29bn. In the US, Teldoc's 56m customers represent 17.5% of the country's 320m population. Internationally, Teladoc's footprint represents less than 1% of the population of highly developed countries.

Main competitors include: Doctors on Demand, MDLive, American Well Corp, Grand Rounds, CareClix, MyTelemedicine, iCliniq and some smaller niche players. Apple and Google Play store rankings confirm Teladoc's dominance over competitor applications (Table 1).

Table 1: Telehealth Apps ranked on Apple and Google Play stores (Source: Eonia Research, Apple iTunes, Google Play, SensorTower)

Competitive Advantages: Teladoc has a number of competitive advantages, which we believe contribute to a robust moat. Teladoc is a very large Telehealth marketplace in the US; such marketplaces tend to exhibit winner-take-all dynamics similar to exchanges as the largest venue attracts more customers and suppliers. Being a comprehensive end-to-end Telehealh solution effectively forces large healthcare providers to either build their own platform (costly) or license Teladoc. Healthcare providers are not in the business of building technology platforms, hence significant impetus exists to use Teladoc. Furthermore, this also plays into the concept of "customer stickiness"; once a patient/healthcare provider uses the service, data and medical history are managed via the platform meaning patients can change doctors easily with their records remaining in the Teladoc ecosystem. Consistent with this, renewal visit statistics indicate low churn rates; of the patients signing up in 2017, 46% of continued to use the service (repeat visits) in years 2018 and 2019. From an institutional perspective, once a hospital or healthcare provider has built an infrastructure around Teladoc's platform, it becomes operationally difficult and disruptive to switch to another platform.

Teladoc's size and financial strength has allowed it to acquire smaller competitors over time, thereby strengthening its dominance and expand into verticals. The company has invested ~$1bn in acquisitions to build out its solution and strengthen its competitive position.

Threats: It is our view that competition from US Big Tech players including Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) is real, as they have expressed intentions to enter healthcare. Amazon has an in-house offering (Amazon Care), which it could roll out into a service. They could feasibly produce their own commercial platforms that compete directly with Teladoc. We believe this threat, whilst real, is insignificant owing to Teladoc's size and customer (institutional) relationships, which are sticky and hard to replicate.

Another potential threat to Teladoc's long-term growth is regulation. We envisage that if Teladoc's dominance is recognized and viewed as a threat to competition, US authorities may bring anti-trust cases against the company. However, given the company lowers search costs of customers, we do not believe this is a near-term concern, similar to the way Amazon is perceived to lower costs for its customers despite its significant market share of US eCommerce.

Stock Characteristics

We examine the stock's cross-sectional characteristics as per our proprietary quantitative scoring model. Our universe consists of over 6,000 global stocks and we calculate and aggregate >120 sub-factor scores (daily) into 3 factor groups:

1. Momentum (Top 5% of Global Stocks): We measure a stock's return performance and improvements in underlying financial strength. Our model indicates Teladoc ranks in the top 5% of companies globally on this measure, suggesting investors are under-appreciating the underlying change taking place. This is evident in the stock's price action (Figure 2) and relative return (Figure 3). The stock has clearly outperformed its local benchmark (Russell 2000 Index in Blue) and sector (Russell 2000 Health Care in Yellow). Without a doubt, COVID-19 has significantly contributed to this.

Figure 2: Teladoc Price Action (Source: Eonia Research) Figure 3: Teladoc relative return vs benchmark (Source: Eonia Research)

2. Financial Strength (Top 50-60% of Global Stocks): Teladoc maintains high Gross Profit Margins (65%) and a capital light business model as evidenced by high Gross Profits to Assets ratio (23%). The company has negative Net Debt of $47m, given Total Debt is $470m and Cash amounts to $517m - hence there is significant scope to take on leverage in the future and the company is not exposed to any undue debt burdens. Figure 4 breaks down Teladoc's Enterprise Value.

Figure 4: Teladoc Enterprise Value (Source: Eonia Research, Company Filings)

Teladoc's cash conversion cycle is healthy, with Days Sales Outstanding is 33 days implying the company collects payments in just over a month after a sale is made.

3. Value (Bottom 10% of Global Stocks): Teladoc trades at a Price/Sales of 21.3x and EV/Sales of 21.6 and has negative earnings, making earnings-based multiples unsuitable. Without proper context, these high multiples are eye-watering, resulting in the stock's valuation being in the 10% most expensive of all the Global stocks in our universe. We believe these high valuation multiples are reflective of a number of underlying reasons, including potential significant sales growth over the next 3 years. Indeed, historical growth has been impressive and given the company's position, as well as addressable market, we can reasonably expect high growth going forward. Furthermore, the company has a strong balance sheet with a negative net debt position (Figure 4), meaning that Teladoc is unlikely to experience financial strain.

Another potential reason behind the high valuation multiple is Teladoc's subscription-based revenue model. Companies with recurring revenue models tend to trade at a premium, reflecting the stickiness of revenues over time, as customers are unlikely to switch/cancel services. In addition, Teladoc has invested $703m over the last 5 years on R&D and Marketing, which we believe has resulted in the leading Telehealth platform that promises future high returns on invested capital.

To place Teladoc's valuation into context, we consider the company alongside a number of comparable companies, which exhibit the above mentioned characteristics i.e. some combination of high sales growth, operating in niche markets, oftentimes in market-leading positions. We regressed the EV/Sales of this universe against 1-year Sales Growth and Market Capitalization and used the coefficients to fit parameters for a logistic model of EV/Sales (Figure 5). Our model has high explanatory power (70%). As per this model, given Teladoc's growth and market capitalization, it is fairly valued in the context of companies with similar characteristics:

Figure 5: Actual EV/Sale vs. modelled EV/Sales of companies with similar characteristics (Source: Eonia Research)

Valuation Scenarios

Based on the above analysis, we highlight three valuation scenarios for Teladoc:

Base Scenario: The company continues to execute and captures 10% of total addressable market which translates into $2.9bn of revenue. Valuing the firm on a EV/Sales multiple of 15x would yield about 240% gain in price.

Bullish Scenario: Teladoc becomes a near monopoly, akin to Visa/Mastercard in payments, where it will have built up a strong moat. In this scenario, Teladoc has captured at least 40% of it's addressable market implying revenues in the region of $11.6bn (40% of $29bn) and should trade on EV/Sales of 15x, in line with comparable companies. This implies a $162bn EV and assuming no debt is required would translate to approximately 12x gain.

Bearish View: A competitor or group of competitors (most likely US Big Tech - Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple) invest a significant amount of capital into eroding Teladoc's market leading position through incurring significant losses for an extended period of time. Teladoc loses its leading position and growth halves, resulting in a sharp de-rating to 5x EV/Sales. In this scenario, we envisage that Teladoc stock would lose about 80% of its value. We believe this is an unlikely scenario given Teladoc's strategic value to a potential acquirer. In our view, it would be worth acquiring the whole business at twice the current price than to start over from scratch, as Teladoc owns hard-to-replicate intangible assets.

Recommendation

Overall, we believe Teladoc will dominate the long-term growth in the Telehealth industry. Its unique market position and scale mean that it has already developed a robust moat in this arena. We view Teladoc as an extremely attractive asset and at $12bn market capitalization, is a likely acquisition target. We recommend Teladoc as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

