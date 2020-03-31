Zoom's Boom Is Not Over Yet

Investment thesis

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is going to outperform the market on the back of its inherent ability to increase the productivity of certain businesses coupled with higher demand for video conferencing emanating from the current viral outbreak. ZM provides reliable application software that can scale its product during the period of explosive demand without compromising the quality. Therefore, it remains a promising opportunity that is expected to give higher risk-adjusted returns to its investors in the current global crisis.

Why is Zoom different from other web communication platforms?

The demand for online communication networks has been on the rise since the advent of 4G and higher networks in the commercial arena. However, despite the availability of diverse platforms to cater to such demand, several perennial problems associated with such platforms left their users frustrated. These issues were largely related to a glitch in a video, stalling audio and calls that wouldn't connect. Thus, these issues were largely related to the reliability and the ability of a product to scale its operation on the face of the rising user base. This created an opportunity that was effectively capitalized by ZM.

This effectiveness is evidenced by the following facts related to ZM:

NPS (Net Promotor Score) is higher than 70. This tool measures the loyalty of a firm's customer relationship.

Highest user satisfaction percentage when compared to its rivals. (measured by FinancesOnline)

ZM was accorded highest score in the category of video conferencing by FinancesOnline due to better performance in the following attributes: Functionality Collaboration features Customization Integration Ease of use General Impression Help and Support Security Mobility across various platforms

ZM scored 5 by in PC MAG reviews as compared to its rivals.

Rising future revenue under contract.

Explosive rise in its revenue as compared to its competitors. ZOOM app is downloaded more than 50 million times in the Google App Store over the past two weeks.

Therefore, taking the aforementioned points into account, we can conclude that ZM measured up to the expectations of its customers and clients.

Zoom's application software does not operate within other environments such as Microsoft Teams that essentially operate within Microsoft's ecosystem. Therefore, a user does not need to purchase other tools that are not relevant to the operations of web conferencing solutions.

Financial snapshot of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Source: Company Accounts and Analyst work

The above financial data details the financial position of the firm. The company has ample cash resources to scale its operations and boost its capital investment in order to cater for the explosive rise in demand. Further, lower debt in its capital structure and healthy leverage ratios will also enable the firm to finance its operations through low cost debt.

Further, rising gross and net margins point to the scalability of the product, and we have incorporated this in our valuation of the firm given below. Additionally, the financial discipline of the firm also highlights the quality of its management and this can be deduced from the following facts:

Saturation in the working capital requirements per unit of sales

Higher revenue generation per unit of capital expenditure

Higher productivity per employee

Rising margins

Source: Company Accounts and Analyst work

Why Zoom is still undervalued?

ZM commands the largest share in the global market and it is rising over years relative to its competitors. Further, recent events have only acted as an impetus to the valuation of this company.

Source: Company Accounts and Analyst work

The following factors are not been considered while valuing ZM:

Although there is a surge in the use of this platform during the crisis, the discovery of new cost-effective avenues by the businesses is going to reinforce the method of working remotely.

A whole new infrastructure of remote work is being developed and improved upon. Such developments are going to potentially mitigate the problems associated with distance management and working.

Businesses are encouraged to utilize this medium because it increases productivity, profitability, and lowers carbon footprint et cetera.

Despite rising trade barriers for tangible goods, the global services trade is on the rise.

Conclusion

I conclude my investment thesis by maintaining the "Buy" call to ZM with a target price of $236.68 by the end of March next year.

Source: Analyst work

Risks to my investment proposal

Inability of the company to provide secured communications to its users as some governments have expressed concerns over the security of this platform.

Lower than the expected growth rate in revenue due to migration towards other platforms.

Drop in the quality and reliability of the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.