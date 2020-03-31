Jumia Technologies Seeks Path To Profitability Amid Virus Uncertainties

My bias on the stock is Neutral until we see evidence of EBITDA improvement.

JMIA has produced enviable growth results but needs to sharply reduce its losses.

The firm operates an online marketplace and related logistics service for consumer products in several countries in Africa.

Jumia Technologies went public in April 2019, raising $196 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) went public in April, 2019, raising $196 million in the offering along with a concurrent private placement of EUR50 million by Mastercard (MA).

The firm sells a wide variety of consumer goods via an online website marketplace aimed at consumers in Africa.

JMIA is growing gross profit but high negative EBITDA is a focus for management in 2020 as the company seeks to proceed toward profitability.

My bias on the stock is Neutral until management produces progress on EBITDA.

Company

Berlin, Germany-based Jumia was founded in 2012 to create an online marketplace for African consumers to buy and sell goods.

Management is headed by Co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, who both co-founded the firm originally known as the Africa Internet Group.

Investors include AXA Africa, Millicom International Cellular, Mobile Telephone Networks Holdings, Pernod Ricard Deutschland, and Rocket Internet.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s operations in Nigeria:

Source: Jumia Nigeria

Market

According to a 2013 research report by consulting firm McKinsey, for the ecommerce sector in Africa, e‑commerce will open up a new shopping experience for Africa’s growing middle class.

By 2025, it could account for 10 percent of retail sales in the continent’s largest economies, which will translate into some $75 billion in annual revenue.

Key elements driving this expected growth include greater availability of smartphones at lower price points, increased mobile network coverage and reliability, and the increased adoption by younger demographics of new technologies.

Management has cited two statistics, one, that Africa has the world’s youngest population of 19.4 years median age and, two, it expects mobile Internet penetration to reach 73% by 2022.

The continent comprises 54 countries with over 1.2 billion people; Jumia currently operates in a coverage area of 55%, or 660 million people.

Recent Performance

JMIA’s topline revenue by quarter has been uneven; however December 2019’s growth over the same period in 2018 was 11.5%, as the chart shows here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has trended upward and is nearing a quarterly rate of $30 million, as shown here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has generally deteriorated since the firm’s IPO:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EBITDA has been variable but is trending lower, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the past 12 months, JMIA’s stock price has fallen 91.45 percent vs. the U.S. Online Retail index’ rise of 1.7 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 11.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $240,710,000 Enterprise Value $82,050,000 Price / Sales 1.47 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.51 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -0.38 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$114,520,000 Revenue Growth Rate 22.85%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be fully valued if JMIA generated $0.15 per year in earnings per share.

As it is, the firm is very far from that figure, so the above DCF shows what the firm would need to generate in earnings to justify its current share price, from a discounted cash flow perspective.

Commentary

In its last earnings call for Q4 2019, management highlighted the highest volume of orders, exceeding 8 million and annual active customers reached a peak of 6.1 million.

Gross profit also showed strong growth, reaching EUR25 million in the quarter.

These figures were attained before the outbreak of the Covid19 coronavirus, which will likely increase activity significantly in affected areas in Q1 to Q3 2020, although the firm expects to experience cross-border sales fulfillment issues as a result.

However, during the quarter, the company closed operations in Cameroon, Rwanda and Tanzania out of a desire to focus resources on countries that will help the firm reach profitability in the near term.

Also, the service saw a contraction in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of 3% in the quarter.

In response, management has been adjusting its mix ‘towards higher consumer lifetime value’ by ‘reducing promotional intensity on certain product categories and items, while contrastly driving faster growth of the more affordable, higher purchase frequency ones.’

The result of these changes will be to reduce GMV growth but increase consumer acquisition and usage growth metrics.

Management appears to believe this will create a path to profitability.

Along with these changes, the firm continues to expand its service offerings via its JumiaPay app, which saw increases in TPV and increased usage of the app.

Overall, in 2020, management’s focus will be on reducing EBITDA losses while continuing to generate usage growth.

A recent analyst report indicated the potential for M&A interest from Amazon or Alibaba which produced an increase in the stock price, some of which has since been given back.

I wonder if management’s moves are to set the company up for being more attractive to a potential buyer.

In any event, the firm has its work cut out to reduce negative EBITDA in 2020. While growth in gross profit is a healthy signal, generating a credible path to profitability will be imperative for management in the months ahead.

In the meantime, my bias on the stock is Neutral, as I take a ‘show me’ approach to its EBITDA improvement efforts.

