LEONI AG (LNNNF) CEO Aldo Kamper on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jens von Seckendorff

Yes. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Jens von Seckendorff from Leoni's Investor Relations department.

I would like to welcome you to today's conference call on our financial results for fiscal year 2019. I'm joined here today by our CEO, Aldo Kamper; and our CFO, Jägering, who will be presenting last year's financial results and also provide guidance for Leoni's future development. After that, Mr. Kamper, Ms. Jägering will answer your questions.

Please note that today's event is scheduled for 90 minutes. If our Q&A session will not be finished by then, please do not hesitate and get back to me afterwards.

Having said that, I would now like to hand over to Aldo Kamper to start with the presentation.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Jens, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today.Before I turn the call over to Ingrid to run you through our last year's financials, let me touch on a few key issues on Slide 5.

Before watching the development of our business very closely, I will note that 2019 was not a demanding year for Leoni. On one hand, we have to deal with a lack of a recovery in the automotive industry. But more than that, we needed to rapidly address the operational and financial issues within our own business. This resulted in significant losses in our Wiring Systems Division as well as write-downs and impairments across both divisions. I can assure you that we were not pleased with our performance and the financial results.

However, we immediately took action early 2019 and began implementing our VALUE 21 performance and strategy program to stabilize our business, address our operational challenges and improve cash flow generation.

Beyond this, we've also made good progress with the carve-out of WCS. That is now prepared, and we are ready and continue to closely monitor our options. Today, I can say that VALUE 21 is well on track, and we're already starting to see the benefits of this program in terms of cost savings and improved free cash flow.

Earlier this month, our course was confirmed by an external restructuring experts' opinion. This was a significant milestone for the company and demonstrated that we are on the right path and that we have been taking the correct measures since announcing the VALUE 21 performance and strategy program in March of last year.

The expert opinion, based on the so-called S6 standards, has confirmed our ability to restructure and meet our financial obligations over the next three years, give us the clear path forward. However, it must be said that's this is based on a pre-COVID-19 assumptions and the situation has dramatically changed since then. The development surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have certainly taken all of us by surprise. The speed and intensity of this health crisis is impacting the entire industry and, of course, also Leoni.

Today, overall visibility for 2020 is extremely low. We're not yet able to quantify the potential impact of COVID-19 on our 2020 financials, but we do expect a significant negative impact versus our previous planning and versus last year's results.

While we certainly on our better footing to weather the storm as a result of the actions we took last year, we are looking at all options to reduce costs and improve liquidity, this includes the high laying of production and shifting employees at all levels and location to short-time work. This also includes seeking state financial aid to help Leoni meet our liquidity requirements. We're working hard to move this forward rapidly and we're already making promising progress to ease the situation with governmental support.

While now, everyone's focus is on this extraordinary situation and the impact it will have, we want to first take some time to go through our financial performance and key milestones in 2019 and what we have achieved so far.

With that, let me hand over to Ingrid.

Ingrid Jägering

Yes. Thank you, Aldo, and good afternoon also from my side. Let me start right away with a brief overview on our KPIs in 2019.

Full year sales of €4.8 billion were moderately down year-on-year as expected. EBIT prior to exceptional items and VALUE 21 related costs was negative €66 million and free cash flow of negative €308 million was better than our guidance.

As Aldo already stated, the overall outcome was in line with our expectations, but it is far from a satisfactory outcome. We were only able to partially offset the challenging start to 2019 and the operational performance issues we faced with the measures put in place with the VALUE 21. However, we are seeing the benefits of this program, particularly in the improvement in free cash flow and are more committed than ever to deliver this program.

Let's have a closer look at our sales development on Slide 8. Sales came down by 5% to €4.8 billion, mainly on the back of negative organic growth. Both divisions were affected by a challenging market environment as demand in almost all of our end customer industries was weaker compared to 2018. Revenues, therefore, came down by about 5% in every quarter. This development also had a negative impact on our earnings as you can see on Slide 9.

EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs came out at a negative €66 million. This was largely driven by operational issues early in 2019, specifically at our facility in Merida, Mexico as well as negative volume and price effects.

In addition, as we have previously stated, higher wages and additionally planned ramp-up costs also weighed on our profitability. However, with over 60% of VALUE 21 initiatives already implemented by the end of 2019, we simultaneously already started to see resulting benefits in productivity gains later in the year. Reported EBIT was down significantly year-on-year. The loss of €384 million was mainly the result of impairments and provisions totaling €233 million that we have previously announced.

Furthermore, as we planned and expected, VALUE 21-related costs of €86 million were also booked throughout the year. Much of these costs were related to the headcount reduction that was initiated in the second half of 2019.

Let us now take a look at cash flow. Our free cash flow came out at a negative €308 million better than our expectations. While this is by no means satisfactory, the sequential improvement throughout the year demonstrates our increased focus on cash management. In Q4, we saw a significant improvement as a result of our systematic work on receivables and inventories. The improvement was not driven by additional factoring or reverse factoring.

CapEx in 2019 remained at a somewhat elevated level to ensure the proper execution of future ramp-ups and the finalization of the Factory of the Future. However, excluding IFRS 16 related accounting changes, last year CapEx would have already been down over 2018.

Let's have a closer look into our divisions, starting with WSD on Slide 11. Compared to 2018, divisional sales came down by about 4% mainly driven by negative organic growth of 4.5%. Demonstrating Leoni's great potential in the future of the automotive industry, 20% of our order intake and 26% of our order backlog are already related to electromobility. Sequential improvement in operational efficiency were unfortunately more than offset by declining volumes. This, together with the operational issues in Merida, in the beginning of 2019, resulted in an adjusted EBIT of negative €118 million. Reported EBIT was burdened by VALUE 21 costs as well as by provisions and impairments taken throughout the year resulted in a reported loss of €370 million for the year.

As we announced at the end of February 2020, we reassessed a contract that was awarded in 2016 to Leoni. Due to changes in project-specific conditions, we took a noncash provision of €80 million for potential future losses on this contract in Q4 2019. These will only be potentially cash effective in the course of 2021 and would be spread over the subsequent approximately 10 years of project execution. We have actively engaged with our customer in this situation and continue to make good progress in addressing these project-specific changes. As part of our VALUE 21 program, we are successfully implementing new contract oversight structures to provide us with more visibility and control over project changes in the future.

Let me now turn to WCS. Full year sales were down by 6% to €1.8 billion mainly driven by lower demand reflected by negative organic growth of 9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted EBIT of €51 million, therefore, was also down from last year's €66 million. Furthermore, the reported operating profit was affected by Value 21-related costs of €36 million and exceptional items of €29 million. These exceptional items were largely related to the write-down of certain assets due to poorer-than-expected performance in 2019 and also in the future across a number of locations as well as one-off costs related to the restructuring of the oil and gas business that started already in Q4 2019.

Let's have a look at some key balance sheet items on the following slide. Our balance sheet was burdened by our operational performance and the adjusted nonoperating costs. As a result, our equity ratio came down to 18%. Accordingly, the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was up to 8.5x by the end of 2019. We will, therefore, propose to our shareholders at the end of general meeting that no dividend be paid relating to the financial year 2019.

Just as a point of clarification, the increase in total assets year-over-year is related to the reclassification on the IFRS 16. The structure of our balance sheet underlines the necessity to remain highly disciplined in the continued implementation of all Value 21 performance and strategy program. In December of last year, we have announced our intention to increase our available liquidity by at least €200 million. In mid-March, we came to an understanding with our financing partners on measures to achieve this increase in liquidity, which was a pivotal milestone for Leoni going forward. Aldo will provide further details on the expert opinion in a moment. However, to give you an indication of the kind of measures that we largely have already and will continue to implement, these measures include the substantial expansion of the existing factoring program, sale and leaseback transactions of assets in Germany and China and the restructuring of various existing bilateral credit lines into a new syndicated credit line.

Please turn over to Slide 14 and an overview on our financial position. The quarterly increase in financial debt slowed down towards the end of the year as a result of the positive free cash flow we generated in Q4. Historically high proportion of short-term debt was significantly reduced in the final quarter as we reclassified funds related to the RCF. All undrawn credit lines are firmly committed to at least the end of 2022.

And with this, I hand back to Aldo.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Ingrid. Let me now focus on VALUE 21 on Page 16 and give you an update on our progress. Many of you will recognize this slide as it was a summary of insights and implications that we used last year as -- at the kick off the program.

Let's focus on the 4 buckets of the program, starting with performance measures. It's clear that Leoni continues to have a structural margin deficit compared to our peers. As a result, we've identified a number of measures to reduce cost and improve efficiency. We have today on target to reduce our overall costs by a gross amount of €500 million annual by 2022. These savings will more than offset the expected headwinds from areas like wage increase and price reduction that we expect in the coming years. A significant portion of these savings come from headcount reductions. We've already booked €86 million of the expected €120 million of costs related to this program in 2019. The remaining amounts is to be -- is expected to be booked in 2020.

The second, just to focus on portfolio profitability. Lowering costs, as just described, is 1 thing. A further aspect that it's most important is making the right decisions on probable products and projects.

In WCS, we continue to focus on fixing, selling or closing underperforming or non-strategic businesses. In 2019, we closed our business in China relating to solar junction boxes and we're also preparing the exit of this business in India. We also partly restructured our fiber optics business last year. And now, we're focusing on restructuring our oil and gas business.

Also WSD, we need to improve our product and customer mix. We will continue to focus on those customers and projects where we can differentiate and achieve the necessary margins.

Furthermore, organizational changes have been implemented as the current synergies between our two divisions are very limited. We do not need a large strategic holding structure. To mention two divisions, a lean financial holding is much more efficient.

We have already, in 2019, significantly reduced the number of employees in the group functions and have prepared for the carve-out of WCS. I will say more about this later on.

Finally, since WSD has reached critical mass, it's all about cash and not about growth. Additional scale would only have a limited benefit but the CapEx and ramp-up costs to fund this growth would be significant. We, therefore, became much more cash rather than growth-oriented. Nevertheless, we have to maintain our market share and the infrastructure we have achieved as of today.

The overall target of VALUE 21 remains to increase our EBIT margin by 2 to 3 percentage points and our free cash flow yield by 4 to 5 percentage points versus starting point of 2018. We continue to see this process as necessary and achievable ambition. However, given the current development, we do not anticipate being able to achieve this fully by 2022 as previously planned.

Given the nature of the current COVID-19 situation, it's difficult to give a firm projection. We will continue to look for further areas to improve our performance to counteract the external challenges we are all facing.

Let me now give you some examples of how we are implementing our VALUE 21 program on the next slide. And here, I don't want to go through everything on this slide, but I want to pick out a couple of examples to show you how we are driving improvement at all levels of the organization.

Let's look at Commercial Excellence. This is a key area to mitigate our risk and ensure that we are able to maintain appropriate margins. Claims for volume changes and altered economic conditions have already been executed, especially important that we find ways to share the wage increase risk more with our customers. We have been able to come to an agreement on this with 1 key OEM and are working on similar arrangement with others. In all of our new contracts, we also strive to include clause to deal with this topic proactively.

As said on the previous slide, the significant portion of cost reduction comes from headcount is well-done decision and something that we worked a bit closely with our social partners on. In 2019, we were able to agree and execute on a reduction of more than 2,000 FTEs, of which more than 500 were in high-cost countries. Here are just two examples. We were making significant progress across all areas.

So what does this mean in total? Let's look at the next slide. Value 21 is on track to deliver the gross savings of €500 million by 2022. VALUE 21-related costs are unchanged and expected to be around €120 million, with €86 million were already booked in 2019. The remaining approximately €35 million will be booked in 2020.

While 60% of all initiatives were implemented, which is in line with the addressed gross cost-saving potential of 60%. The rest of the initiatives, which are set to deliver the remaining €200 million, are also on track to be implemented until 2022.

The continued implementation of VALUE 21 is ensured by the high acceptance in the organization and the ongoing personal involvement of myself and all members of our top management.

Let me now give you an update on our WCS carve-out on Slide 19. If you will remember, we announced that we will proceed with the carve-out of WCS and explore strategic options for the business. This was a strategic decision, which stems from our observation that there were only very limited synergies between WCS and WSD. We've made good progress with the carve-out. In preparing this, we booked total cost of about €6 million in 2019 and the carve-out is now prepared. However, we will wait for the full implementation since the current developments in the capital and M&A markets make it value-creating divestments in the short term significantly less likely. This allows us to avoid further costs until necessary. We will continue to closely monitor our options and are ready to move forward once things stabilize. In the meantime, we remain focused on delivering the operational improvements in WCS as part of the VALUE 21 program.

Please turn to Slide 21 and some details on the expert opinion in accordance with IDW S6, which we recently received. December 2019, Leoni commissioned an expert restructuring opinion in accordance with the S6 standard. This expert opinion was delivered in March and confirmed our ability to restructure over the next almost three years and it's largely built on VALUE 21. This was a very significant milestone for Leoni. As part of the expert opinion and the corresponding restructuring plan, we've defined measures to increase our available liquidity by at least €200 million. We've also defined additional measures to improve our financial performance.

Given the critical nature of this program, we, as the Board of Directors, are very pleased that Hans-Joachim Ziems will join the Board of Directors as the CRO on April 1. Hans-Joachim Ziems already has been supporting Leoni over the last few months and brings a wealth of restructuring experience with him. I'm happy to have him on Board. There's tremendous amount to be done and to have such an experienced experts on the Board to share the load and move us forward even faster is a big plus.

On the next slide, I will discuss some of the cornerstones of the S6 opinion, and you will see that it fits seamlessly to the VALUE 21 program. The findings derived from the S6 opinion are not additional stand-alone measures to be implemented on top of VALUE 21. In fact, the cornerstones of the enhancement program perfectly fits to our already initiated VALUE 21 measures.

Let me give you some examples: Increasing cost competitiveness built upon the performance part of VALUE 21; securing program stability force us to become more selective on incoming orders and avoid business with unfavorable risk return profile and improve our product mix; stabilizing loss-making business unit and plants, and also the idea to consolidate our operations and to restructure or close activities if necessary; and improving process management and streamlining our organizational set up to create the right framework to stringent an effective execution of our strategic plans.

In order to achieve these measures, we've also agreed on a number of steps to increase our financial flexibility and ensure the continuation of our business operations. Let me take you through these on Slide 23. Steps performed by Ingrid earlier, the most important information on this slide is that we have already agreed with our financial partners on the measures to cover liquidity requirements in the magnitude of at least €200 million. Most important measures include the substantial expansion of the existing factoring programs and the sale-and-lease-back of assets in Germany and China.

Furthermore, we've restructured the existing bilateral credit lines into an additional syndicated credit line, which will lead to an improvement of our maturity profile as the corresponding financing volume will be firmly committed until the end of 2022 and local credit lines are made available globally in this new setup. Finally, we've also just recently repaid approximately €166 million promissory loan in March as planned. These steps have significantly improved our financial position. However, as we all know, the recent outbreak and rapid spread of COVID-19 is significantly impacting both our business and our wider industry environment.

As such, we're currently looking at all options to address this extraordinary situation. To just discuss this S6 opinion from external experts from March 2020 was an important milestone, confirming that Leoni's on the right track. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, ensuring sufficient liquidity has become even more crucial for the continued operation as our financials will now be stretched even further. At the time of the S6 opinion, no one would have anticipated the speed and its growth of the impact on the automotive industry and other industries that we all have experienced in the recent days.

The management of Leoni therefore welcomes the recent initiatives of the German Federal Government to address the COVID-19 related challenges with a dedicated financial support program. Leoni is well advanced in our application for state financial aid to increase the financial flexibility and ensure the continuation of our business operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed the ways we are living and doing business. We're taking all possible precautious to keep our employees safe, not an easy task, especially in our very manual people-intensive wire harness business. Visibility is extremely low. Almost all European and American OEMs have very recently announced the stop in production. And in many countries, the local governments are also imposing regulations to limit the spread of the virus, which are impacting our factories. China is fortunately resuming production step by step. Here, all of our factories are back up and running and are meeting local customer demand.

Against the backdrop of the expected burdens, management has decided on a number of additional measures to secure short-term liquidity. In this regard, we are temporarily closing many plants and have introduced short-term work in Germany as well as comparable measures in further European locations. In addition, Leoni is well advanced in our application for state financial aid to increase our financial flexibility and the continuation of our business operations.

In these unprecedented times, where revenue loss are putting us on a significant pressure, it's particularly important that the German government has taken such far-reaching steps to help to counterbalance the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's clear that Leoni and other companies will need the support to overcome this critical situation.

Based on our previous planning and excluding COVID-19-related impact, our financial guidance for 2020 would have assumed a moderate increase in sales, with positive mid-double-digit million euro amount for adjusted EBIT and is still negative but clearly improved free cash flow. This would have been a clear indication that VALUE 21 is bringing the necessary improvements. However, COVID-19-related uncertainties are high, and the level of its impact is not foreseeable at this stage. Therefore, our current assessment is that the COVID-19 impact on our earnings and financial position for 2020 will therefore be clearly negative compared to our previous planning and versus last year. If the situation betters, we will continue to evaluate it and provide you with an update as and when this is appropriate.

So let me briefly summarize. 2020 will be a critical year for Leoni in a very challenging environment. The measures we started to put in place last year with VALUE 21 are starting to deliver real improvements. Our ramps are progressing and delivering the right revenue growth. We're improving our cost base and have addressed large operational performance issues, such as Mérida.

With the appointment of Hans-Joachim Ziems as our CRO at Board level, we will gain additional power and resource to help us execute on our restructuring plans.

Based on the previous planning and excluding a COVID-19-related impact, we clearly expected an improvement in our KPIs. However, COVID-19 has not only changed our lives but also the outlook on our 2020 financials. The impact will be significantly negative compared to our previous planning and versus last year and requires additional actions beyond VALUE 21 and the S6 related restructuring concept.

Cash preserving actions like the idling of plants and broad-based introduction of short time work have been initiated and our application for state financial aid is well in advance. However, our hard work and a big thanks that needs to go to all of our employees at this point, has already started to strengthen our company, and we are, therefore, today better prepared to weather the storm that's coming.

This will be a challenging time for Leoni and for all of us. We will continue to follow the situation closely and do all we can to address these current challenges.

Thank you for your attention. We're now happy to take your questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. And the first question received is from Akshat Kacker from JPMorgan.

Akshat Kacker

Three, please. The first one on the balance sheet. I think the current situation makes it essential to talk about the balance sheet as it stands today. Can you talk about the available liquidity facilities and refinancing needs post the Schuldschein in March, please? And related to that, can you talk about in this COVID world, if you see any risk on the factoring or reverse factoring of receivables? I'll follow-up with the other 2 after this one, please.

Ingrid Jägering

Yes, Akshat. This is Ingrid. Let me take that question. You're, of course, right. A balance sheet with 18% equity is a balance sheet that should be stronger in the near future, hopefully then. Our available liquidity is, you saw the available liquidity at the end of the year being €624 million, minus an amount of €74 million of guarantees that we have given out so about €550 million. You know that we had some big promissory note repayments and that should kind of give you already where we end up end of March. That facility roughly would be, the number that you would be looking for. The available liquidity is, of course, you have to look at it in this product way. Our liquidity is heavily supported by factoring and reverse factoring programs. In the COVID-19 environment, factoring is not such a strong means anymore, since you don't have any factoring those balance sheet items left at this point of time. So the lack of factoring volume is the liquidity gap that we need to cover by applying for state aid.

Akshat Kacker

Okay. That's helpful. The second one is around the big provision of losses that you built in the fourth quarter on the WSD. Can you share more details of what happened here, what's the size of the order? And technically, how should we expect the P&L impact from 2021, please?

Aldo Kamper

I think we've pointed out, this is a program that has not started yet. The program will launch at the end of this year. Meaningful volumes will start to be produced in 2021 and beyond. And this program takes us until the end of the decade. It will run for about 10 years. So we have to put this €80 million in perspective, given the fact that it is a very long-lasting and a very large program in itself. So the impact per harness is not as big, but it was 1 of our biggest problems that we have. In that sense, you will see that this €80 million will be spread across this long time period across a high number of cars.

What has changed in the last quarters, in the view of this program, is many things. On the one hand, the product design has progressed significantly and we had to adjust accordingly to it. We have looked at the production concept. And given the size of the program, we saw that in combination with the increased turnover in our Eastern European plants, where this program is mainly manufactures that we needed to go to a more [indiscernible] production concept. Also, a number of the components in the program, so price increases. The customer changed the delivery plan, the plans that we need to deliver to, subject to logistically quite a bit changed and the volume curve also have changed. So many of these things changed over the last quarters. And at the end of the day, we had to make an assessment on what that means for our profitability on this program. We are still in discussion with our customer on all these changes, our constructive dialogue, but we had to make an assessment in the balance sheet at the end of the year, what this potentially could mean. And as a precaution, we have booked the €80 million provision to be prepared for this program in a balance sheet manner.

Akshat Kacker

That's helpful color. The last one on restructuring cash out in 2020, what do you expect that, please?

Aldo Kamper

Yes, we spoke earlier about the cost where we had about €86 million of cost already in 2019 and the remainder €35 million in 2020. On the cash side, it's about the other way around, about €40 million have already left the company in 2019 and €80 million, we expect in cash in 2020 as the majority of the people that are leaving us are leaving us right now. We made the provisions last year when we had the agreement with the social partners. And now people actually leaving us and we're getting their separation checks. That's why the majority of the cash outflow is now in 2020.

Operator

And the next question received is from Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank.

Christoph Laskawi

A follow-up on the liquidity, essentially at end of Q1, if I may, as the first question. You stated that you have largely completed €58 million of sale-and-lease-back transactions with Q1. Is the cash already flown in by now or is it basically only sign the deed and you would receive the cash in Q2? And aside from that, you just mentioned the restructuring cash out, €80 million this year. I think you pointed to about €40 million in Q1. Is that still the number that stands or any material changes from that?

Aldo Kamper

The first one is easy to answer. The €58 million have already ended up in our bank accounts in Q1. So they're already supporting our cash position as we speak. On the restructuring cash, perhaps I was misunderstood €40 million cash related to VALUE 21 went out in 2019. The remainder, €80 million, we will have to digest in this calendar year.

Christoph Laskawi

And any indications how much of that will flow out in Q1 or not at this point?

Aldo Kamper

I would say about 2/3 will be in Q1 and 1/3 will be in Q2.

Christoph Laskawi

Second question will be on short-time work and restructuring efforts. I think looking at the German measures, they are essentially to prevent layoffs and deeper restructuring at corporate. Do you see any impact on your plans in the midterm as well that you cannot restructure as you would like, even though now you certainly will reap the benefits of those programs in the near future? And following up on that also, could you give us any indication how much you could say from short-term work in Germany and other regions where you produce?

Aldo Kamper

I should say, even short-term work is a measure to be very flexible in responding to this demand shock and we all don't know what this demand shock will look like when it, when things return, hopefully, back to normal, but the new normal is we all don't know, I think. So for the time being, I'm very grateful for the ability to keep our people on the payroll, but half of the payroll will be funded, to a large extent, by the German government or in other countries by the local governments. Because if volumes return, we will need our workforce. We will need our engineers. We will need also our workforce in our factories to be able to ramp up again with our customers. And it will then depend at the end of the day of the outlook that we can all develop over the next month on whether there is a long-term impact of COVID-19 on automotive production. And if so, then we will have to further take action, both in our factory landscape as well as in our overhead structures. If both return to normal, then we are happy that we still have the experienced people on board that we need to manage our business accordingly.

So it's too early to tell whether layoffs will be necessary. At the moment, we are focused on the short-term work here in Germany and other European facilities and in our plants. We, obviously, also try to flex as much as possible. But again, here, our ability to flex is limited because if demand returns, you need a well-trained team of thousands of people per site to produce the harnesses that our customers need. So we also here are trying to go to local agreements with our social partners to reduce our running costs without having to lay off the people in the short term.

It is a widespread shutdown that we are going through right now. WSD, basically our orders outside of Asia dried up almost immediately last week. And the vast majority of our plants has now shut down. More than 60,000 people at the moment are at home because we can't produce, there's no orders and partially also because they can't get to the factory given local regulations. So big impact that we are managing through here, and we'll have to see how we come out of this.

I think the positive example that we have and how we can get out of this is China, as we speak. Also here, we had a shutdown, a bit more structured shutdown because it was tied to Chinese New Year and everybody already was at home. But the ramping up again of the production step-by-step by our customers, we could very well accompany. All our factories are back up and running. We are meeting customer demand. And step-by-step, we are, together with our customers, returning to normality. So hopefully, we can also get to a similar orchestrated ramp up again in the European and American context.

Christoph Laskawi

Thank you. And last question would be on the state aid that you applied for. Are there any conditions that you have to match or meet going forward as well? Like I saw in the papers that essentially people ask for management pay cuts. Could there be other liquidity usage hurdles that you have to meet or anything we could think of that might be --

Aldo Kamper

First of all, I think it's very important that the main corequisite, in our minds, we have tackled -- the main corequisite is that you can show that you are in the crisis because of COVID-19. And here, obviously, our S6 restructuring opinion is extremely important because it shows that we would have been okay without COVID-19 and we would have been -- we had a clear plan in place, and we were fully financed throughout the whole restructuring period before COVID-19 hit. So this is, for us, a very important starting point and why we feel that we are a good applicant for the German aid program. That I think is the most important to realize in this context.

The other points, we will have to see. We are still in the finalization of the agreement. We will see what specific provisions are necessary in this context. Anyway, you might have read the last, with our last ad hoc or the one that we published around the S6 already be our RCF 2 doesn't allow us to pay dividends in the year that we have this RCF 2 in place. I would, on that case, anyway, that our ability to pay dividends is limited anyway, and also, as a management team, looking at our balance sheet, like Ingrid spoke before, we would be, we would have been very hesitant anyway to start with.

Operator

And the next question received is from Henning Cosman from HSBC.

Henning Cosman

The first one maybe, if you don't mind me asking, if you can just put some sort of framework around how we should think that, about the significant shortfall from what would have been the guidance in a non-corona environment. I don't know if you can maybe speak about it in terms of operating leverage or in any other form, as some other companies in your industry have done to help us a little bit maybe put floors or some sort of framework around how bad this could become for you? That's the first question, please.

Aldo Kamper

I think, as we said, it's very difficult at the moment to give very, or to give meaningful guidance at the moment. We all don't know how long the crisis is going to last and how quick the ramp-up is going to be. And that, to a very large extent, depends, or not depends, predicts, or that, to a very large extent, will lead to how big the damages that we have to digest. I think what Ingrid said before is important. One is that we are going through a fairly quick liquidity usage because the factoring programs don't yield the support as we haven't seen it in the past month and quarters. And if you just look at effective volume, you can imagine that we're missing a few hundred million euros out of the factoring program and operational leverage that we will, at least in the short term, need to refinance through governmental aid.

Henning Cosman

And secondly, maybe, I'm sorry if I missed it earlier, but have you talked about progress or an update on the WCS sale? Or is that something that you can comment on, please?

Aldo Kamper

Yes, we did mention it in the presentation. We had put it a bit on hold at the moment given the current M&A market environment. This is a sale that is part of strategic nature. It is not a liquidity measure that was included in any of our liquidity plans. And we want to make sure that we get a fair value that reflects the long-term value of this in our mind, valuable asset. And at the moment, given the M&A surroundings and the difficulties that buyers might have generating sufficient funding and the precaution, probably also the potential buyers will, at the moment, take to protect their own business, we don't feel that the current environment is the right one to push forward the WCS sale. That doesn't mean it's off the agenda. It just means that we're waiting for a better environment, even when the right offer comes along, be it in whole, be it in part for WCS, we will execute accordingly.

Henning Cosman

Understood. Sorry for missing it earlier. And finally, from me, maybe if you could talk a bit about order due diligence. I know we've sort of been in the room together before and we sort of said you had scrutinized all the orders, and you weren't expecting any more negative outcome such as the one that has led to the provision now. Can you just update us a little bit as to not specifically for that order? I understand you went through what has now changed, but just in terms of if other similar things could change for other similar orders? Or if you've now done the second round of scrutinizing and we're now really, really sure there's no more such things coming or how we can think about this?

Aldo Kamper

We, again, went through a round of scrutinizing as part of the S6. Also, obviously, the order book was of high interest to the restructuring experts that wrote the restructuring opinion. So again, we, then we went through the big programs and looked at risks. And we all felt that the risks were appropriately reflected. If we get everything forever good, I mean, things change, unfortunately. And that means that if [indiscernible] to our supply situation, if you will, with respect to our labor supply situation happened, that still might have an impact or if customers make changes and the contract not always gives us a full ability to get paid for those changes, that also might still have an impact. I would expect that the changes will not be as big and as meaningful as we have to digest in 2019.

Overall, I think we are in a much better shape, having looked through all the contracts, having applied all the latest and greatest information that we had on wage increases and so on to the program and make sure that they are reflected in the valuation of them. So in that sense, we feel much more secure. However, the programs run for many years. They run for about 7, 8, 9, 10 years. These are long periods. For new contracts, we are really further on trying, for example, to get wage compensation clauses in place, and we are also succeeding increasingly with that. Given the fact that we have a big order book, we can be more picky than we were in the past.

So that's good. We have better terms and conditions into the contracts. But there is still order book with old contract and with old clauses that make it a contract-by-contract discussion. With 1 OEM, actually, we were able, on the wage side, to come to a comprehensive arrangement that took, takes away a lot of the potential wage risks in the future. With others, we are in negotiation on this. And as I said, at least for new contracts, we are trying very hard to get clauses like this implemented to reduce our risk profile in the future.

Operator

And the next question we received is from Marc Tonn from Warburg Research.

Marc Tonn

Questions regarding the liquidity situation. Very helpful that you mentioned the reduced volume for factoring that will, let's say, harm your liquidity position. But you could also give us some kind of indication on let's just take the situation as it is right now. There's more than 60,000 people being at home, production being idle for a large part. Give us some feeling on what this may mean in, let's say, negative free cash flow, perhaps on a monthly basis. Just to get a feeling on what this may mean in terms of additional cash outflow, and how would you may cover this with potentially state aid, which you're seeking? That will be the first question.

Second question would be with the corona crisis now, with additional one-off costs from VALUE 21, potentially restructuring even on top of that, your equity ratio may come under pressure even more than it was last year. Is there no covenants? Just to ensure as the base no covenants with regard to the equity ratio that at a certain stage or a certain point in time, you may run into difficulties there?

Aldo Kamper

Yes. On the first question, in terms of the impact of situation, the biggest and quickest impact is the one that Ingrid spoke about in terms of the factoring. Volumes going back quickly. I think you're more referring to the operational piece. Obviously, on the material side, we are okay. There, we can basically stop ordering and you will see relatively little impact with the people being at home. It depends a bit, and we're going through exercise right now what we are agreeing on a country-by-country basis on how much flexibility we are getting, whether there are safe programs in place to help us or whether we get other arrangements with our local employee representatives installed. But here, given the labor spend that we have, several tens of millions of euro per month will be our burden that we have to digest.

On the second question on the covenants, there continue to be no covenants on the leverage. The only covenant that we have -- or the two covenants that we have, the one is that we mentioned before, no dividends, the other covenant is the certain minimum liquidity that we need to ensure, but those are the two real ones that are in place now with the RCF 2.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the next question received is from Christian Ludwig from Bankhaus Lampe. Your line is now open, sir. Please go ahead.

Christian Ludwig

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I'll try one more on the current business outlook. In the past, in the good old days, management of Leoni gave a guidance of, let's say, 15% to 20% positive operating leverage. Could we apply that kind of figure also in a negative scenario as we will definitely have this year on your top line development?

Aldo Kamper

I'm hesitating a little bit because of the special situation that we're in. On the one hand, we are -- I think, actually, we are in a somewhat better place, if you will, because of the short-time work, we certainly have an ability to flex a lot of labor cost in high-wage countries that we otherwise wouldn't have had. So in that sense, the leverage or the leverage in that sense is higher. On the other hand, our ability to adjust is higher than in a normal scenario.

Similarly, with the plants being closed, and also there, we're trying to negotiate local agreements also here, we will see that we will be able to take out costs to a larger extent than usual. And also a number of costs in the local facility when we fully close, it obviously also goes away like transportation costs that are for us meaningful in a number of countries to bring the people to our factories, meal cost and associated expenses. So in that sense, we are a little better off than in a normal swing up and down. At the same time, it is a very extreme impact that we are going through. This is not your normal 5% or 10% volume that goes up or down. So that counterbalances a bit what I just said.

Christian Ludwig

And then just two minor questions basically on your past results. I was a little bit surprised to see that your joint venture result or equity results from, I think, especially China jumped to €34 million in 2019. There seems to be some special effect in Q4. Could you maybe explain what happened there? Or is this a run rate that actually pre-COVID-19 at least you'd have also expected for 2020?

And the second question is, I was also surprised to see that your overall employee base still rose in 2019 despite all the cost reduction programs and the sales decline. What is going on there?

Aldo Kamper

For Langfang, for the joint venture, two things are happening. One is that somewhat a catch-up effect. We were able to pay out on years before in 2019. We were able to get some more money out that was still, in retrospective way, from earlier years. The second thing is that the taxation for the JV changed from 25% to 15% as we were able to get high tax status for the joint venture and that also supported the result here.

On the other question about headcount, it's a balance. On the one hand, we are reducing actively as we spoke, people, head count in high-cost countries as well as through improvements in performance. We're also underway in taking out indirect headcount in our factories around the world. However, we are preparing still for a number of launches and that still means that in here, in high-cost countries, we are preparing with the additional engineering for that and in a number of our factories, we're also preparing for launches with training additional people. And also when the programs launch, they usually don't have efficiency that they will have in later years. So you will have a front-loading effect, if you will, in headcount in a stage where you were expecting growth. And like we signaled with the planned guidance, we would have expected, even in a flat automotive market, to see significant growth, high single-digit growth, out of the order book. And as you can imagine, to prepare for that, it takes in our business, quite a few people.

Christian Ludwig

And final question, what would have been your CapEx guidance before COVID-19? And how much do you think you can save there in this current scenario?

Aldo Kamper

It would have been another step down, a meaningful step down versus 2019. And we are, obviously, scrutinizing that. It depends very heavily on our customers at the end of the day. If our customers stay with their SOPs as planned, then at least on the harness side, we are very limited in moving much out because we need to be prepared for the launches. However, I would imagine that also our customers are struggling to keep their SOPs because of their own activities and because of all the activities and disruptions in supply chain. If we see that happening, we will take the chance to also push out our CapEx accordingly and further reduce.

Obviously, all discretionary CapEx but anyway, already under a lot of scrutiny, so there's not a lot in the CapEx plan. A little that was left, we are up for reducing. But again, the majority of the impact depends on how our customers see their SOPs evolving.

Operator

And the next question we received is from Michael Punzet of DZ Bank.

Michael Punzet

I have 1 question left. How long it takes you to bring up production to a normal level in the case that the OEMs will start production? Can you give us any idea, please?

Aldo Kamper

Yes. It depends a bit on how long the shutdown is. In China, the experience was that actually, we're able to come back pretty quickly. There was a shutdown of about 3 weeks. And it was our only shutdown. It helped a bit. And we were able to ramp back up, not immediately to 100% but sufficiently to support our customers that also need some time to ramp back up. Here now, in the world outside of China, we will have to see again how long the shutdown is. The longer we are shutdown, the more time it will also take us again to ramp up again because basically, it's a, the training, it's a matter of training. And how efficient you are as a large team to put together a harness as a complex structure.

So it will take weeks before we are back to normal efficiency levels. And also the other factor besides our own ability to bring labor in and to bring them back to efficiency is how good and how solid is the supply chain of incoming materials and how much disruption do we get out of that and also how much disruption do we get out of our customers having disruptions because of other suppliers. And as you might recall, a lot of our harnesses are custom made, car-by-car difference.

Not only model by model, but car by car. It depends on the boxes that you tick when you order your car, which extras you select. And if one of the extras is missing on the car that we thought we had the harness prepared for and the OEMs by the way are cannot produce this car because somebody else didn't deliver something, then you might produce something that's if not "productive" for the OEM at that point of time. And then the backup order of that also will hinder. So the ramp-up, in general, not only for Leoni, I think, will be a process of weeks or months to get back to normal. This is not a switch that you turn on and the life suddenly starts to shine again. It will be a painful process for the whole industry.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the next question received is from Harald Eggeling from ODDO BHF.

Harald Eggeling

Basically, Q1 is typically a weak quarter in terms of free cash flow. So Q1 2018 was at minus €100 million; Q1 2019, roughly at minus €300 million. Now we have heard available liquidity position adjusting for various items, guarantees, prepayments, factoring in VALUE 21 outflows. So I still miss some kind of wording on CapEx and working capital development in Q1. And then regarding the cost run rate per month, which you, obviously, cannot bring fully down, should we rather think of a high double-digit figure here per month, please? Thank you.

Aldo Kamper

I think the point that you were looking for in the Q1 on the net working capital, we have to look at how we ended Q4. And here, I'm really pleased with the team. We did very systematic improvements in our inventory and receivable management. And you see it also how we have improved our cash management quarter by quarter. This was not a surge. This was not an ad hoc measure. This was systematically month after month work of improving our inventory management, and that has also shown the pluses out of this in Q1. So the swing in working capital is there because it is a seasonal effect. When our customers shutdown, we can bring down our inventories, for example. It's a logical thing to do. We have some seasonality, but the seasonality is much more muted versus what we saw last year because of the very systematic work that we have done on the inventory and receivable side.

To counterbalance then the other effect that we spoke about on the negative side, you have to also keep in mind the positive as we mentioned in terms of increased factoring that at the moment still is in our bank. We have made significant expansion in our factoring program that is helping our liquidity and also say on the respect that we spoke about before, the close to €60 million also ended up in our bank account. So if you are guesstimating liquidity for Q1, you have to take all of these matters into account. On CapEx, what I said before, another step down versus last year, and we are not spending -- we're spending less than linear in the first quarter.

Harald Eggeling

Okay. Thank you.

Aldo Kamper

And on your cost run rate per month, I said several tens of millions, that doesn't mean €90 million. That is several.

Operator

As there no further questions, I hand back to the speakers.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Well, thank you very much for joining us in these difficult times. Thanks for listening in and for your questions. I hope we've given you some color to what's happening and helps you to put the overall situation into context. No doubt these are difficult times and it is very painful that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing so much pain, first of all, on a human level. Being responsible for 100,000 people within this group, we are all very worried about what COVID-19 means for each and every one of them, and we're doing our utmost to keep them safe.

Secondly, it's painful because it kind of holds the good progress that we are making with VALUE 21, and we would have liked to show you that also in the numbers this year. And with COVID-19, obviously, that will become much harder. And we now need to fight very hard to preserve our liquidity. I think we have outlined the measures that we're taking here, and we're really hopeful that also soon we'll get a positive signal from the German government so that we can also be sure that we have an ongoing operation. And hopefully, at least in a longer period of time, we will show you also that we are back on track and back to health once the corona crisis is over.

But first of all, we have to manage through this crisis, with, as I said, to help topics -- with the financial topics, with the ramp-up topics that we spoke about, it will be very demanding and challenging time. As I must say in this context, it also brings the people in the organization together. I'm really satisfied with the way our organization deals with the new very sudden realities and how quickly we were able to ramp on our factories, how quickly we were able to agree on short-time work, how productive our discussions are on local levels and other countries, how serious people are taking the health precautions. In that sense, the crisis also brings people together, and I hope that at the end of the day, we will come out healthy again and can then continue with a good future for Leoni.

In the meantime, I wish all of you also personally all the best and good health and hope to be able to talk and also see you somewhat soon, although that somewhat soon will still, I think, be in terms of truly seeing each other and not by video but in person, will still see, will still be a few months out. But in the meantime, stay healthy, all the best. And if you have any further questions, please contact Jens afterwards. Thank you for your interest. Bye-bye.