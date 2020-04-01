Amazon, Alphabet And Microsoft: Cheap Compared To Significant Growth In Cloud Services

Because of the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, many countries are in the lockdown mode, and people are advised to stay at home and work from home to protect themselves, family members and other people in the community. In the U.S., with a significant increase in both infected and death cases, President Trump has extended the social distancing guidelines through April 30. By staying and working from home, people have more demand to do video conferences, visiting one another virtually via video calls. That creates a lot of additional demand in the cloud solution industry. Big players in the cloud services & computing industry, such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alibaba (BABA), will definitely benefit from the recent cloud service demand surge.

Big four giants' cloud business grows so fast

In the cloud business, Amazon is the global leader, accounting for 32.4% of the total global market share at the end of 2019. Microsoft ranked second with a 17.6% market share. Google and Alibaba stayed in the third and fourth positions, representing 6% and 5.4% of the total market, respectively.

All of those four biggest players in the cloud service and computing market has been growing crazily. Alibaba experienced the highest annual growth of 71.1%, focusing on the China, South East Asia and Indian markets. Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure also posted 67.6% and 62.3% annual growth, respectively. In our previous article, we have also mentioned that most of Alphabet’s high growth mainly relies on Google Cloud business.

More innovative products to gain market share

The competition among those big four giants has increasingly intensified, so all of them have to keep developing more innovative products to gain more market share. Google Cloud is investing into developing channel partners’ network. It has just released the beta version of Cloud AI Platform Pipelines, a new enterprise-grade service to strengthen Machine Learning capabilities. We are confident that this new service can drive the adoption rate of Google Cloud management service significantly higher. Amazon, on the other hand, has recently announced AWS Outposts' general availability, bringing the cloud into any customer’s datacenter and on-premises facility. Moreover, it has also launched AWS Local Zones, empowering developers to run applications which require single-digit millisecond latencies to end-users. Those initiatives will definitely fuel more growth of AWS business in the future. In the meantime, Microsoft also extends its support for Windows Server 2008 and SQL Server 2008, if customers migrate to Microsoft’s Azure cloud services. This initiative is considered a Azure Hybrid Benefit, giving customers more time to shift to more current version of both Windows Server and SQL Server. Alibaba Cloud is no doubt dominating the Chinese and Asia-Pacific markets, with 21 global datacenter regions and more than 2,800 CDN nodes around the globe. With the most condensed network of consumers, retailers and small & medium businesses in Asia-Pacific, Alibaba Cloud can continue to grab more market share in these regions.

Among the four tech giants, Microsoft's cloud service, called the Intelligent Cloud segment, accounts for the highest revenue contribution, accounting for more than 25% of the total revenue. Amazon Web Services ranked second, contributing 12% of the company’s total sales. Although only 6-7% of the total revenue of Google and Alibaba comes from cloud computing, we estimate with the current high growth, this segment will account for at least 12-15% of the total revenue for both companies in the next three years.

COVID-19 fuels cloud services growth

With the COVID-19 pandemic factored in, we believe all of these cloud providers will see their cloud service revenue jump significantly in the second calendar quarter of 2020. Microsoft reported to experience a 775% increase in cloud services in the regions with social distancing and shelter in place orders. Microsoft Teams usage, with 44 million users, has spiked to 900 million meeting and calling minutes in one week. Windows Virtual Desktop usage also tripled, while Power BI, which is used by the government to share COVID-19 information, also saw its usage increased by 42%. We believe similar trends were also seen in Amazon, Google and Alibaba. With the largest meaningful revenue share coming from cloud services, Microsoft will benefit the most among these four companies.

Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft seem to be quite undervalued now

Here is what we estimate the total revenue of all those four giants to be, based on the continued growth of cloud services revenue and the contribution of cloud services revenue to their total sales, assuming everything else is constant. Then, a current price-to-sale ratio of each company is applied to the expected 2020 revenue to get to the overall valuation and per share valuation.

Source: Author’s table

For Alibaba, as it generates the least revenue from cloud computing among the four, this business segment growth does not have much impact on the company's overall business yet. Most of Alibaba’s current revenue growth comes from other business segments, including e-commerce.

From the table above, we can clearly see that the market currently undervalues Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft. The significant growth in cloud services revenue will be the main growth of those three companies, driving up their share value in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG, AMZN, MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.