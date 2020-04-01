Medicenna's Potential Best-In-Class IL-2 Superkine Program Making Progress

Based upon the value of Medicenna's advanced MDNA55 and MDNA19 programs, Medicenna is substantially undervalued. If all goes well, it could generate a 5 to 10 fold return within 2 years.

Following Sanofi's recent $2.5 B acquisition of Synthorx for its IL-2 candidate beating out 2 other companies, Medicenna's MDNA19 is potentially worth a multiple of the current market cap.

A few weeks ago Medicenna raised $35 million Cdn. to help fund the filing of an IND for MDNA19 and for a Phase 1 clinical trial (in 2021).

The small pilot study in monkeys showed that MDNA19 could dramatically boost cancer-killing immune cells for extended duration without apparent side effects.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. [TSX:MDNA] (OTCQB:MDNAF) is a Toronto based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines.

Superkines can be engineered as short or long-acting therapeutics or fused with cell-killing proteins in order to generate Empowered Cytokines ("ECs") that can deliver potent toxins to the cancer cells without harming adjacent healthy cells.

Medicenna believes that its engineered Superkines can also be fused with other types of proteins such as antibodies to generate novel "immunocytokines" or combined with other treatment modalities such as checkpoint inhibitors, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR-Ts) or oncolytic viruses to stimulate tumor-killing immune cells or overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment.

As discussed in my February 14th article, Medicenna's two most advanced assets are:

1. MDNA55, an IL-4 EC targeted toxin, recently demonstrated very encouraging, and perhaps best-in-class, Phase 2b clinical trial results for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM"), a deadly form of brain cancer. After treating 46 patients with rGBM in its Phase 2b clinical trial, results suggest that MDNA55, even with a single-dose treatment, may be significantly more effective for rGBM patients expressing higher levels of IL-4R, compared to the current standard of care treatments.

The Phase 2b data indicated that with a single treatment of MDNA, a patient with recurrent GBM survived an average of 11.6 months, regardless of the level of IL4R (compared to an average of 6 to 8 months survival with standard of care). As well, there was an overall survival rate of 45% at 12 months in patients treated with a single dose of MDNA55 (regardless of level of IL4R), compared to overall survival of 22% to 30% with standard of care.

*slide below taken from Medicenna's Q1 2020 corporate presentation

More interestingly, in patients expressing a high level of IL4R in their rGBM tumor (21 patients out of 40), the results were more dramatic, with a median overall survival of 15 months (compared to an average survival with standard of care of 6 to 8 months), and with 52% of those patients showing overall survival at 12 months.

A summary of the Phase 2b trial results in MDNA55 in the treatment of rGBM is set out in the slide below, demonstrating both significant median and overall survival rates at 12 months in treating patients with rGBM compared to the standard of care treatments.

*slide below taken from Medicenna's Q1 2020 corporate presentation

MDNA55 has now been studied in 5 clinical trials in 132 patients, including 112 patients with rGBM, in which it has shown indications of superior efficacy when compared to the current standard of care. MDNA55 has secured Orphan Drug Status from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM and other types of high-grade glioma.

Medicenna plans to have an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in late Q2 2020 where it hopes to discuss the next steps for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM including whether it has any realistic chance of obtaining accelerated approval based upon its Phase 2b data (whether based upon its existing data or an enlarged trial) or whether it will require a phase 3 trial (with or without a synthetic control arm).

In addition to rGBM, Medicenna MDNA55 has the potential of treating patients with newly diagnosed GBM (glioblastoma), brain metastasis and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma ("DIPG") as these tumors also express IL-4R.

2. MDNA19, an IL-2 Superkine, has shown promising preclinical data in mice. More recently, on March 25, Medicenna issued a press release followed by a 45-minute webcast presentation and accompanying slide deck, discussing encouraging results from a pilot study treating non-human primates.

I followed up with a call to Medicenna's CEO Dr. Fahar Merchant on March 27th.

Background: Due to its role in T cells, which plays a central role in cell-mediated immunity, IL-2 was one of the first effective immunotherapies developed to treat cancer .

The IL-2 receptor is composed of three different subunits, IL-2Rα (also known as CD25), IL-2Rβ (CD122) and IL-2Rγ (CD132). The arrangement of these different proteins determines the response to IL-2 signaling.

The first and only IL2 targeted immunotherapy approved by the FDA (for treatment for skin and renal cancers) is Proleukin. While demonstrating durable complete remissions in 5% to 8% of kidney cancer and Melanoma, Proleukin has a short half-life requiring dosing every 8 hours (3x per day) and has extreme toxicity. In fact, Proleukin is so toxic patients are treated with Proleukin while in intensive care in hospital. The high levels of toxicity are caused by cytokine storms as well as vascular leak syndrome side effects from IL-2 (Proleukin). As well, because of Proleukin's high toxicity levels, it is often given to patients in loose doses which further diminishes its potential efficacy.

Medicenna's MDNA109 (a precursor for its lead candidate, MDNA19) is an enhanced engineered 3rd generation version of IL-2 that binds up to 200 times more effectively to CD122 compared to Proleukin.

MDNA19 has a much longer anticipated half-life compared to Proleukin (likely requiring treatments once every two weeks) as well as demonstrating low toxicity pre-clinically. Nektar's (NASDAQ:NKTR) Bempkin, and Synthorx's THOR-707 have a longer half-life as well and will also likely be administered once every week or 2 weeks. While its competitors modified IL-2 molecules have shown reduced binding to CD25 and improving its safety profile, the modification also reduces binding to CD122 and therefore limiting their ability to stimulate cancer-fighting immune cells. Medicenna's MDNA19, on the other hand, has demonstrated pre-clinically both no affinity to CD25 and enhanced affinity to CD122.

Based upon its pre-clinical data, MDNA19 has shown pre-clinical efficacy in a monotherapy setting (with low toxicity). Other preclinical data also suggest that it is even more effective when used in conjunction with a checkpoint inhibitor.

See the MDNA19 preclinical data in the slides below taken from mice studies.

*slides below taken from March 24, 2020, Medicenna slide presentation

As tested in mice, MDNA109 showed a potent delay in the growth of melanoma tumors compared to IL-2 (Proleukin), as well as a significant delay in the growth of pre-established colon cancer. Furthermore, when tested in combination with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors, 90% of tumor-bearing mice with colon cancer became tumor-free. Furthermore, MDNA109 in combination with anti-CTLA-4 antibody, complete responses were observed in a majority of mice in the CT26 colon cancer model. When cured animals were re-challenged on the counter-lateral flank with CT26 tumor cells, tumor growth was blocked at the secondary site clearly suggesting the generation of potent memory responses.

MDNA19 - Pilot Non-Human Primate (Cynomolgus Monkey) Study

As discussed in its March 25 webcast presentation, Medicenna's non-human primate pilot study of MDNA19 involved dosing 7 adult male cynomolgus monkeys including a control. There was 1 monkey in each group.

The first 5 monkeys were given 2 doses of MDNA19 by slow IV bolus 14 days apart and monitored for 28 days. The first monkey was dosed 0.01 mg /kg, the second at 0.03 mg/kg, the third at 0.1 mg/kg, the fourth at 0.3 mg/kg and the 5th at 0.6 mg/kg.

A 6th monkey was given a single dose of 0.3 mg/kg of MDNA and followed up for 21 days. The 7th monkey was the control animal and did not receive MDNA19.

A summary of the study design is set out in the slide below, taken from Medicenna's March 24th presentation.

The study results below for 3 of the monkeys (0.1 mg/kg, 0.3 mg/kg and 0.6 mg/kg MDNA19) show the expansion of lymphocytes (which reflects stimulation of the immune system) but no expansion of eosinophils (which would have indicated toxicity). The pilot study results below also show a dose-dependency relationship with no toxicity even at the highest 0.6 mg/kg level of MDNA19.

The pilot non-human primate study data (in the slide below) also show that MDNA19 stimulated NK, CD4 and CD8 cells (important for anti-tumor activity) but did not increase the levels of T-regs (associated with the high levels of toxicity when Proleukin IL-2 is administered in patients requiring those patients to be treated in an ICU setting).

MDNA19 also showed greater durability in its Ki67 levels in CD8 cells which reflects greater potential anti-tumor potency. As per the slide below, there was greater Ki67 expression from treatments of MDNA19 for the higher doses (0.1, 0.3 and 0.6 mg/kg) reflecting a dose-dependent response. As well, the MDNA 19 dosing indicated that the high levels were durable for closer to 12 days (dosing every 2 weeks), compared to Sanofi's Synthorx THOR-707 which suggested that dosing be administered every 7 days.

The slide below (taken from the Medicenna March 24th presentation) is another illustration of the MDNA19 induced dose-dependent increase in CD4, CD8 and NK Cells with little effect on the toxic T-regs. Each set of data below is taken from a single male monkey in the pilot study.

The data from the pilot study also demonstrated that MDNA19 does not induce any cytokine storm, which can create a very toxic reaction, sometimes leading to death in patients.

The pilot study indicated MDNA19 has minimal effect on these monkeys' body weight and blood pressure suggesting no serious observable side effects.

IL-2 programs have recently become a hot item in immunotherapy

Second and third-generation IL-2 programs (to replace Proleukin) have become a hot item of late.

Nektar Therapeutics has the most advanced next-generation IL-2 program in clinical trials. Nektar entered into a $3.6 billion deal in 2018 with Bristol-Myers (BMY) for Nektar's IL-2 candidate, bempegaldesleukin or simply bempeg (formerly known as NKTR-214).

Bempeg is Nektar's lead and most important asset. It is currently being tested in a series of global Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials with Bristol-Myers' PD-1 Checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in various forms of cancers, including melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and urothelial cancer.

According to Nektar, Bempeg (formerly NKTR-214) binds to CD122, a subunit of the IL-2 receptor on immune T- and NK cells, which boosts the levels of these cells and their anti-tumor response.

NKTR's earlier Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with metastatic melanoma who received both NKTR-214 and Opdivo, 53% of the patients showed a clinical response to treatment, including participants whose tumor surroundings were deemed the least favorable - without PD-L1 and with low levels of T-cells.

Those findings were presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting. PIVOT-02 also is assessing treatment with a triple combination of NKTR-214, Opdivo (a PD-1), and Yervoy, also developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, and cancer types other than melanoma. Those include renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.

Bempeg is currently in 9 different clinical trial programs including a series of combination clinical trials with Bristol's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo. In fact, the collaboration with Bristol-Myers is one of the largest immuno-oncology programs anywhere and has recently expanded as set out in the January 10, 2020, press release which contains an interactive presentation. The combination trial results (Nektar's Bempeg and Opdivo) has generated some very impressive clinical trial results in advanced registrational trials for the treatment of Metastatic Melanoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and bladder cancer.

Nektar is also advancing Bempeg in Registrational clinical trials in combination with Merck's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda for the treatment of 1st line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and finally has also partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and other major biotech companies in combination trials with Bempeg for the potential treatment of other cancers.

*see slide taken from Nektar's corporate presentation showing Nektar's pipeline including Bempeg + Bristol-Myers' Opdivo

The second most advanced next-generation IL-2 program generated great excitement in the biotech world a number of months ago when Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) won a bidding war against two other biotech companies to pay $2.5 billion for Synthorx, for its lead IL-2 program, notwithstanding that it is currently only in Phase 1 clinical testing. Synthorx's (now a Sanofi company) lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2, which is in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The Sanofi acquisition closed on January 12, 2020, making Synthorx a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanofi.

A third company, Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) has also developed a next-generation IL-2 /IL-15 drug candidate, NL-201 which is Neoleukin's lead assets. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a platform technology utilizing computational methods for the de novo protein design for immunotherapy.

Neoleukin expects to file its IND for its lead drug NL-201 (also referred to as Neo 2/15), which Neoleukin indicates remains on target for IND submission before the end of 2020 and if successful to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial thereafter. For more details on Neoleukin, I suggest listening to Neoleukin's earnings call held on March 12, 2020, as well as review its January 2020 corporate presentation available on its website. A recording of the March 12 conference call will remain on Neoleukin's website for 30 days.

Medicenna's Recent Financing:

On March 17th, Medicenna closed a private placement at $3.10 Cdn per share raising a gross amount of $35 million Cdn on March 17 (in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis) with the net proceeds of just over $32 million $Cdn. The offering was also subject to a 15% over-allotment in favor of the agents to be exercised within 30 days, so an additional $5 million of financing may be generated.

According to the March 12, 2020, prospectus (available on Medicenna's Canadian securities filings on www.sedar.com) the net proceeds from the recent offering, other than $11,350,000 being allocated for general corporate purposes, will be used towards achieving 5 development milestones for MDNA19 ranging from Milestone 1, being the completion of pre-clinical IND enabling trials for MDNA19 by Q1 2021, up to and including Milestone 5 which is the completion of enrolment in Phase 1/ 2a clinical trials to be initiated in H2 2021 and completed in H2 2022.

*two pages below are taken from Medicenna's March 12, 2020, prospectus

Medicenna Corporate Summary

Symbol: MDNA.TSX, MDNAF.OTCQB

There are far more shares traded in MDNA.TSX in $Cdn on the Toronto Stock Exchange, symbol: MDNA.TO

Shares outstanding: approximately 46 million

Fully diluted: approximately 56 million (including outstanding options and warrants)

The company has also granted its agents a 30-day over-allotment option to sell up to an additional 15% of the number of Offered Shares sold (at $3.10 Cdn per share) as part of the recent $35 million Cdn Offering which closed March 17.

52-week range: $0.64 Cdn to $4.86 Cdn / $0.50 USD to $3.64 USD

Current share price: (close March 27, 2020): $3.18 Cdn, $2.25 USD

Debt: n/a

Market Cap (close on Friday, March 27): $147 M $Cdn /$103 M $USD

Cash: Estimated to be just under $40 million $Cdn as of March 31, 2020. Management believes it has sufficient funds to complete the MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical study and planned End of Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA, continue the development of MDNA19 including completing a Phase 1/2a trial for MDNA19 estimated to be completed in 2022.

In addition, Medicenna has access to another US$1.4 million from the CPRIT grant. See press release January 13, 2020, and may also be entitled to an additional $5 million $Cdn (approximately) in the event the 15% over-allotment is exercised.

Upcoming Milestones and Potential Catalysts

Medicenna has a number of upcoming milestones and potential catalysts in 2020 and 2021, including:

final update on Phase 2b MDNA55 clinical trial results as well as filing package with FDA for end of Phase 2b meeting.

MDNA55 Phase 2b end of trial meeting with FDA (late Q2 2020). Results of such end of Phase 2b meeting (typically announced 30 days following the meeting when a transcript of the meeting is available). A possible outcome of the FDA meeting could include feedback that the FDA would be receptive to an accelerated approval pathway, whether or not with expanded Phase 2b trial (a 25% probability), whether a Phase 3 pivotal trial will be required with the possibility of a trial design utilizing a synthetic control group)(end of Q2 2020).

partnership or licensing agreement for MDNA55 (my estimate, H2 2020). Based upon discussions with Dr. Merchant, Medicenna will actively be looking for a partner for MDNA55 following feedback from the FDA in late Q2 2020. I anticipate that Medicenna will retain an experienced investment banker to help facilitate that process in H2 2020.

uplisting to MDNAF.OTCQB to NASDAQ. Based upon conversations with Dr. Merchant, depending on market conditions, an uplisting of Medicenna's U.S. traded shares is expected later in 2020.

filing MDNA19 IND with the FDA for a Phase 1/2a trial (H1 2021).

enrollment of patients in MDNA19 Phase 1/2a trial (H1 2021).

Investment Summary

Medicenna's MDNA55, an IL-4 EC targeted toxin, and MDNA19, an IL-2 Superkine, each may be worth a multiple of Medicenna's current US$103 million market cap. I'm bullish on the company's prospects and opened a position in the company's shares in December and added to my position following the March 25th release of data from the Non-Human Primate pilot study.

In my view, there is a reasonable chance that at the upcoming end of Phase 2b meeting, the FDA will provide feedback that it would be receptive to granting accelerated approval for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM (whether based upon the current patient data or with an expanded Phase 2b trial), given the lack of effective treatments for rGBM, and given that MDNA55 Phase 2b data demonstrated what could be best in class treatment for rGBM. Accelerated approval would allow Medicenna to file for approval of MDNA55 based upon its Phase 2b trial results (whether or not an expanded Phase 2b trial results are required). If the FDA does encourage moving forward with accelerated approval, there would almost certainly be a requirement to conduct a post-approval confirmatory trial as well.

However, it is more likely that a Phase 3 trial for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM will be required by the FDA. The question then becomes whether the FDA will allow Medicenna's Phase 3 trial design to include a synthetic control group rather than a traditional control group. The ability to use a synthetic control group in a Phase 3 trial design would substantially lessen the cost of such a Phase 3 trial as well as shorten the time frame. Following the end of Phase 2 meeting. Medicenna's stated objective is to enter into a partnership or licensing deal with a major biotech/pharmaceutical company to take MDNA55 through the next phase of development into being a commercial treatment.

Medicenna's MDNA19 IL-2 Superkine might also be a target of an acquisition or licensing deal given the recent biotech interest in next-generation IL-2 candidates as reflected in the recent bidding war for Synthorx's IL-2 Phase 1 candidate, resulting in a buyout by Sanofi for $2.5 billion.

While a pre-clinical acquisition is not unheard of, I expect that the earliest any such deal for Medicenna's MDNA19 would take place is after MDNA19's IND is accepted and MDNA19 is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials in 2021 or perhaps after Phase 1 clinical proof of concept data is available in 2022.

If all goes well, Medicenna could be worth 5 to 10 times its current valuation in the next 12 to 24 months.

With multiple upcoming milestones and catalysts for each of MDNA55 and MDNA19 both in 2020 and 2021, risk-tolerant investors who have done their own due diligence may consider acquiring Medicenna shares on dips.

Investment Risks

An investment in Medicenna is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. It is an early-stage biotech company with no current or predictable future revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures or underwhelming results, competition, IP infringements and patent challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, difficulty in acquiring a partner or licensing deal for MDNA55 and its other assets, an extended shut-down of the economy due to COVID-19, and general market risks.

Medicenna's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is also a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a very competitive area. Research and development are being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions. There are many much larger and better-funded biotech companies developing new immuno-oncology drugs, treatments and platforms which may compete directly against Medicenna's assets.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public filings on www.sedar.com

Medicenna should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Medicenna, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDNAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.