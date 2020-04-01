There's Never Been A Better Time To Create Income Selling Naked Puts

We lay out our parameters for what a value stock is, and offer three suggestions for selling naked puts.

However, you must only use this strategy on value stocks.

As any option trader knows, volatility generates higher premiums. When the market is behaving normally, and we are in a flat or bull market, selling naked puts can be a solid, reliable, and relatively low-risk way to generate regular income.

But what happens when we get blindsided by a market crash and stocks get put to us?

That’s exactly why you cannot sell naked puts willy-nilly against any old stock that offers a juicy premium. You must be highly selective, and that means selling naked puts against value stocks.

The theory is that a value stock is already cheap and selling below intrinsic value and, provided the story doesn’t change, having it put to you is a perfectly acceptable outcome.

You are also aided in your hunt by following as many stocks as you can over a long period of time. You will recognize trading patterns after a while. You will understand why the market perceives certain stocks the way it does and know the reason why a stock sells off, creating even more value.

The Time Is Now

We are now presented with a very interesting set of circumstances that will last for at least 60 days, and maybe longer.

We have had a market crash and a bounce-back rally.

The market could go in any direction, but one thing is certain: there are many value stocks out there now.

Not only can you generate income to offset some of your horrible losses, but you may be able to grab a great stock at a great value if it gets put to you.

The volatility has created attractive premiums on many well-known stocks.

In these circumstances, we have a particular method we employ. First, we have a universe of about 400 stocks that we have routinely followed for seven years or longer. Second, we have a very simple valuation approach to help us decide what constitutes a value stock. Third, we examine the proper time frame in which to engage in risk by selling naked puts.

Valuation Parameters

As for valuation, we use the standard 5-year PEG ratio. If a stock trades with a PEG ratio of under 1.0, we consider it a value. However, we are more generous when it comes to growth stocks. In that case, we ask what a fair Growth At A Reasonable Price (GARP) ratio might be.

For stocks growing earnings at more than 13% annually over 5 years, according to analyst projections, we will grant a PEG ratio of 1.5. We will go up to 2.0 if and only if the company has substantial cash on hand, substantial regular free cash flow, and easily managed debt payments.

Finally, when it comes to calculating the PEG ratio, we use a “net of cash” method of valuation. We subscribe to Peter Lynch’s notion that we want to value the business itself, so we subtract the net cash +ST + LT investments from the market cap.

Let’s look at three popular stocks today to sell naked puts against.

3 Name Stocks To Sell Naked Puts Against

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) is a GARP stock trading at $1,159 on Tuesday. Its $683 billion market cap (net of cash) is 20x its FY19 net income. The 5-year analyst growth rate is 15.8%, giving it a PEG ratio of 1.3. That’s acceptable. So what might we choose for a naked put with the stock 25% off its high?

We would expect advertising revenue to fall off, possibly for the next year, before bouncing back. But it will bounce back.

There’s a happy medium to be struck by selling the September $860 naked puts for $2,200. From a risk standpoint, GOOGL stock would have to decline another 27% from here and should that occur, you have to be buying it at about 14x earnings, or a PEG Ratio of under 1.0. That’s value.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is another very attractive situation at $156 per share. We divide its $1.09 trillion market cap by its $44 billion in TTM net income and get a P/E Ratio of about 23x on a 5-year EPS growth rate of 14% for a PEG ratio of 1.65.

We feel confident the company will be in fine shape this time next year and the market thinks so, too. The March 2021 $135 naked puts are selling for $1,600. Net of premium, that would result in having MSFT stock put to us at $119 per share, which is what its 52-week low just about is, and would be a PEG ratio of 1.0.

Facebook (FB) may also see some advertising stumbles but it also represents a compelling naked put opportunity. At $163 per share, and net of cash, it has a market cap of $410 billion. Net income of $18.5 billion and 5-year EPS growth of 13% give it a PEG ratio of 1.7.

In this case, we would hedge for a long period of advertising instability against the Google trade by reaching out almost two years. The January 2022 $145 naked puts will net $1,800. Having FB stock put to you at that price, less the premium, would mean the equivalent of getting it at a market cap of just $285 billion, or a PEG ratio of 1.1.

Risks

We've explained the risks of the stocks being put to us at what we consider bargain prices.

There are other considerations, though. Anytime you sell a naked put, you risk getting caught in a crash or correction. The stock may drop significantly. On the one hand, that merely creates a deeper value and you can buy more.

However, if you've chosen a stock whose story changes, then you have a problem. For example, this market crash changes the business environment for many companies, such as hotels.

Some of those companies may see a long-term challenge, which means the value price you originally sold the naked put at is no longer the value you assumed. You may have scored some income, but you may now be holding an unrealized capital loss for some time. So you have to decide for yourself if buying back the put, or selling the stock and taking the loss is better than holding. That just depends on the story.

We've chosen three stocks that are going to survive the current crisis quite well. All three are already dominant players in their sectors.

We have many more naked puts trades – an endless number for good times and bad. If you think we should join the Marketplace with these ideas, please "Follow" us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.