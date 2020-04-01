What's Going To Happen To The Smaller Banks, The Community Banks

Investors must take this scenario into consideration in their efforts to invest in commercial banks, because the next five years will present substantial change to the industry.

Not only will an economic downturn play havoc with the community banks, but the movement toward more digital banking resulting from the pandemic will also speed up the change.

The banking industry has been shrinking in recent years, and it appears as if the shrinking is going to accelerate over the next five years because of coronavirus.

Over the past several years, the number of smaller banks in the US banking system has been declining dramatically. A banking system built that once prided itself on the community bank was moving rapidly moving to become a banking system dominated by a relatively small number of commercial banks. My time horizon for the shrinking banking system was over the next five to ten years.

I saw the spread of information technology as being the major driver of this change. The larger banks were going to dominate the world of digital banking, and the underlying factor driving this move to domination was scale. The smaller banks just could not compete with the movement into the era where the "new" Modern Corporation lived off of information platforms and networks that could be scaled to enormous size.

The movement, I believed, would take five to ten years because the changes that were going to take place were generational. As older customers, those that were not so computer savvy, dropped out of the market, they would be replaced by the younger generation that knew nothing but digital instruments. Attrition would rule the movement, and it would take time.

Well, because of the coronavirus pandemic, I think the changes are going to take place just that much faster. There now will be economic reasons for the transition, not just electronic ones.

The State of the Community Banking Industry

Orla McCaffrey, writing in the Wall Street Journal, lays it all out:

“The economic fallout of the novel coronavirus poses a new challenge for small banks across the country. Most of America’s banks are woven into the local economy and a key source of credit for small businesses. As the downturn squeezes more industries, community banks must balance helping these businesses with protecting their own bottom lines.”

The economic slowdown is going to be hard on the smaller banks, the community banks.

“Community banks” are generally defined as commercial banks with less than $10 billion in assets. And these banks have been on the defensive for a long time. The real decline began in the 1990s as the dot.com era took off, and this movement really accelerated up through the Great Recession.

This reduction continued to occur in the economic recovery that followed, and very often more than 100 banks dropped from the industry in one year over the past decade. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation counted on 4,750 community banks in 2019, down from 4,980 a year before. In the early 1990s, the number was over 10,000.

In terms of total deposits, the community banks hold about 13 percent of all US commercial bank deposits at the end of 2019, and this is down from about 17 percent one decade ago. Over the same time period, loans and leases at these banks fell from 18 percent of the total to 15 percent.

The decline since the start of the 1990s has been even more dramatic.

Community Banks Over the Past Decade

Since the Great Recession, loan growth at the community banks has been relatively slow. Many community banks are not located near the larger urban areas, and so, have not grown loans as rapidly as have the larger banks.

As interest rates have remained relatively low during the decade, community banks have not been able to bump loan rates up, so interest earnings have not been that robust. Community banks do not have access to as many different kinds of loans as do the larger banks, and so, do not have as rich a source of loans.

Furthermore, community banks do not have the same sources of deposits as do the larger banks, and so, are limited by what can be attained within a given locale or region. And they do not have other sources of income from securities trading and from investment banking sources.

Although these banks have improved their capital ratios since the Great Recession and are working with regulators to ease problems that might come from an increase in bad loans, the community banks are not in the most robust position to handle a severe economic disruption. There is reason, I believe, for concern.

Furthermore, a severe downturn will hurt the less urban areas more, and that is just not what local and regional banks need.

The Change in the Digital Environment

Adding to all this is the situation with respect to digital banking. Ms. McCaffrey writes in her Wall Street Journal article:

“the coronavirus, unlike previous emergencies, is forcing millions of people to stay home and avoid contact with others. That is depriving community banks of one of their hallmarks - face-to-face interactions. (Smaller banks), like many larger banks, have limited their branch access to drive-throughs and appointments, meaning they have to dole out personal attention largely over the phone.”

The smaller banks “increasingly have to compete with big banks that are attracting young customers more interested in flashy apps than a friendly branch.”

And, this is going to have a major impact on the commercial banking industry. I alluded to this change in my recent piece, “Business Will Never Be the Same Again, Investors Need To Be Ready For The Change.” The older customer base is moving to use digital banking, and although some will go back to banking the way they used to, it will not be near the numbers that the smaller banks need to survive. And the local and regional banks who suffer more of the economic pain are going to be those to suffer greater losses in terms of “face-to-face” customers.

The Future

The banking industry is going to shrink in numbers as I have been projecting, but the speed of the shrinkage will be greater than I originally expected. Bank regulators are going to have their hands full over the next five years. I believe that the banking regulators can handle the shrinkage smoothly, but I believe that investors are going to have to reassess their plans for investing in the industry. Banking is going to become more and more dominated by the largest banks. And this is going to take place sooner than was expected.

