The Danger Of Inflation

More Debt

Investors should be aware of how much Washington is going to be spending. The US government has passed a $2.2 trillion relief program to compensate for the coronavirus. There is not much discussion about where this money is going to come from. The Treasury already has to deal with a $1 trillion budget deficit for 2020. Obviously, the Fed will come to the rescue and increase its balance by over $3 trillion in 2020. The figure could be even higher depending on how much GDP is affected by the pandemic since many businesses are shut down or not operating at full capacity. Tax revenue will be less for Q1 and Q2 due to the pandemic. Taxpayers will pay for the program.

Lower Rates and More Liquidity

In two separate rate cuts before the March FOMC meeting, the Fed cut the basic Fed interest rate to 0.0% to 0.25%. Short-term Treasury bills now provide no yield at all and even edge over into negative territory, and the yield curve has inverted again. The Treasury bond market has been extremely volatile as investors crowded into fixed income in order to avoid a further downturn in the stock markets. The yields for 10s and 30s reached record lows and have recovered only slightly.

See the charts below.

One-Month Treasury Bill

3-Month Treasury Bill

Yield Curve 10s

Ten-Year Treasury Note

30-Year Treasury Bond

A Tsunami of Liquidity

It would require a separate article to examine all the ways the Fed is throwing liquidity at the markets. QE5 and huge repo sums, PDCF and commercial paper facilities plus Forex swaps and other expertly excogitated ways of injecting money into the system are all being activated to prevent a credit crunch. It may be expected that a corporate bond-buying window under CARES legislation will be put into effect to save the zombie companies teetering on bankruptcy. Then there will be bailouts for the airline industry, the shale oil industry and many others. Now the Fed can even buy stocks and securities. The amount of money put to work to stave off a crisis will be enormous. Reckon that for the ancient Greeks ten thousand, a myriad, was the biggest number that they could imagine. Nowadays trillions are part of normal parlance. Quadrillion may soon become current in financial scribblings and be followed by quintillion. Lance Roberts has suggested that the Fed is preparing a fourth bubble to solve the problematic situation brought about by the third bubble.

Inflation

The Fed has had difficulty in reaching its inflation target of 2%.

It should be understood that 2% is an arbitrary figure. 1.5% inflation or 2.5% inflation would just be as arbitrary. A possible solution would be to aim for a range of inflation from 1% to 3%, which would be just as arbitrary. There is then the question of how to measure inflation. The BLS statistics can be altered if one varies the weighting of different items in the consumer’s basket. The inflation in stock prices was not taken into account nor will the fall in stock prices be included in inflation figures.

Some reckon that real inflation for workers was closer to 10% than to 2%. The cost of housing and healthcare has increased markedly since 2008 but is not really reflected in BLS inflation figures. These considerations, however, may not be important in the case of really strong inflation or hyperinflation.

With the government and the Fed showering the economy with money, whether from helicopters or from the Treasury or the Pentagon, the fact remains that the amount of goods produced and services rendered will fall due to the effects of the shutdowns and lockdowns brought on by fear of the coronavirus. On the one hand, a drastic fall in GDP would mean painful losses for companies and workers remaining without pay for months. So the government aid packages would help to ease the pain. At the same time, having so much money thrown at Wall Street and Main Street for a reduced quantity of goods and services should logically result in more demand for what is available to buy. Basic economic reasoning would lead to the conclusion that inflation should result. With trillions of dollars floating around one might think that hyperinflation would appear. Hyperinflation is extremely rapid or out of control inflation. There is no specific numerical indication of hyperinflation. The classic example of hyperinflation is Germany in 1923.

It is extremely difficult to predict with any sort of accuracy what the inflation rate will be for the rest of 2020. The extremely low global interest rates would rather support the argument that deflation will be the rule rather than any real price increases. Oil is at $20 a barrel, and many central banks offer paper at real negative rates. Why should investors worry about inflation when deflation may be the problem?

Suffice it here to pose the question of possible inflationary tendencies due to huge amounts of fiat currency being created out of nothing in order to fight the current crisis. In the event that the crisis is in fact averted, one may suspect that the foundation for the next crisis has been laid and that it will be even bigger and worse than the present one, assuming that the present situation due to the coronavirus fear and underlying faults in the system does not lead to the mother of all depressions. See the Lance Roberts article cited above.

The Bottom Line

Investors have already flocked to government paper with the result that yields have gone down to record low levels. The Treasury market was even stalled at a certain point. In any case, there are now several stocks that seem to be not only moderately priced but real bargains. The problem for investors is to see when the markets bottom out. The incipient bear market may see a rally only to persist in a downward trend, thereby trapping the intrepid and rash investors who thought to put their cash into a rising market. When the bottom is reached, it is reasonable to expect a rapid recovery subsequently as in the case of the GFC. It remains to be seen if the recovery will be V-shaped or a long flat line.

Investors facing possible inflation or even hyperinflation can take refuge in physical gold if they can find it. Gold mining shares are also good. Real estate can offer help when inflation soars. Cryptocurrencies might help as the government cannot inflate them. Selling into bear rallies can help raise cash and a first early bear rally is already in the books. There will probably be a second one before the long drawn-out bear market really sets in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

