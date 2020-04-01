Luminex: Making A Difference

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) has held up extremely well during the COVID-19 market crash. The stock at its lowest point was only down 7% from the beginning of the crash on February 19th. Volatility in the stock has increased drastically, but this can be seen across the entire market. Luminex has started to get a lot of attention because of the COVID-19 crisis, and the stock jumped up as much as 31% in early March as the virus became a lot more serious worldwide. Looking below, you can see that the stock has historically lagged the industry, but thanks to the market correction, Luminex looks like an all-star when compared against the market!

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Who Is It?

Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Luminex owns over 300 patents worldwide including over 120 in the United States alone. Its xTAG and MultiCode-RTx Technologies serve a wide range of clinical applications, including infectious disease testing, providing exceptional sensitivity and specificity, unmatched throughput flexibility, and increased assay speed. Luminex's xMAP Technology and its flexible, open-architecture design are used in a wide variety of applications, from academic and clinical research to biodefense and clinical diagnostics. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions.

(Source: Google)

How Is It Helping The Fight Against COVID-19?

In response to the global outbreak of COVID-19, Luminex has developed multiple solutions to enhance its NxTAG and ARIES offerings in order to automate and facilitate the detection of coronavirus. Luminex is posting all of its COVID-19 related updates here.

On March 27th, the NxTAG CoV Extended Panel, which can detect SARS-CoV-2, was authorized by the US FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. The biggest positive of this development is that it can process up to 96 samples in about 4 hours to determine if the sample contains SARS-CoV-2. It can detect the three viral genes used to detect SARS-CoV-2 (ORF1ab, E gene, and N gene), which enables sensitive and reliable results. Also, crucial is the flexibility to run tests in any combination. One can use the NxTAG CoV panel as a standalone test to detect SARS-CoV-2, detect 20 other common respiratory pathogens with the NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP), or run both tests together for a complete picture of a patient’s respiratory health.

This morning, it was announced Luminex has received $642,450 in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development, testing and submission for an Emergency Use Authorization for the ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay. This is designed to provide answers with regard to suspected cases of COVID-19 in 2 hours. It can be run on 6-unit and 12-unit ARIES Systems for labs seeking a medium-throughput solution with minimal hands-on time required. With regard to the current situation, Nachum "Homi" Shamir, President and CEO, had this to say:

Throughout this challenging time, the Luminex team has been laser-focused on contributing to the global response to the COVID-19 global outbreak...." "We thank BARDA for supporting our efforts to develop and quickly launch this new test and our recently EUA-cleared NxTAG CoV Extended Panel. Luminex is now on a run-rate to deliver up to 500,000 tests per month, which are primarily focused on helping our customers fight this global pandemic."

It is of note that the company is going to price the ARIES SARS-CoV-2 Assay below the current government reimbursement levels in order to prevent additional financial burden. Luminex aims to be a leader in the battle against COVID-19 and it appears as if the company will continue to do its part to help to increase the speed of obtaining results without sacrificing accuracy which will continue to reward shareholders.

What Does The Price Say?

As mentioned off the top, Luminex has held up extremely well. But, that is not without some wild volatility. From February 27th to March 4th, the stock ran up 31%. Since then, there have been multiple days that have moved 10%+ intraday. This is far beyond normal for Luminex. Looking below, we can see that the candles got much longer than normal, but the volume also increased drastically. Part of this may be investors moving into an industry that is likely to benefit from a pandemic of this sort, but the volume increase was seen across the entire market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Luminex has been trapped under the 200-day moving average since the correction in 2018. After the stock completely recovered in early 2019, the stock dropped 12% and struggled to regain the 200-day moving average until December 2019 just as COVID-19 was starting. Looking below, we can see that there were 3 separate occasions where the stock rallied up and touched the 200-day moving average, and then quickly fell off. Support and resistance are not always horizontal lines as seen here. Previous resistance typically becomes the new support. We have not had a formal test of this new support yet, but we have gotten within a few percents and the stock has responded very well off of the lows thus far.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at more recent action, the stock has had a couple failed secondary breakouts since the original breakout on December 12th. What we are seeing is higher highs, and higher lows as the stock slowly grinds higher amidst the large intraday swings. Looking below, we can see exactly this. The stock failed to break out on March 4th, and 17th. The recent price action would suggest it is coiling up for another attempt at the breakout.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Where does the magic line of $28.17 come from, you might ask? Well, looking back to 2018/19 there were 2 gaps that occurred at that price (one the top, one the bottom) as well as this was the peak the stock hit on the recovery path from the 2018 correction. This can be seen below. A solid move over this mark would be extremely bullish and I am anticipating we see exactly that. I currently have no position in the stock, but I am watching it carefully as it appears to be ready to make a move. I will be a buyer when the breakout is confirmed.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Luminex is doing its best to make a difference during this crisis. Which in turn is going to reward shareholders if they can continue to reduce the wait time for test results for labs. This constant work is showing up in the price as well as it looks like it is coiling up to break out to new highs. As I mentioned, I currently have no position, but if the good news keeps rolling out and the stock price climbs higher, I will be starting a position. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.