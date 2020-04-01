Kinder Morgan's Dividend Plans Could Be Changing

At the beginning of 2014, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil traded at about $100 per barrel. By early 2016, WTI was trading in the $20s as the Saudis attempted to drive the US oil boom into bankruptcy by increasing production and lowering prices. Will the current oil price drop be “déjà vu all over again?” The simple answer is "yes" - but a big "YES" on steroids. Not only do we have an oil price war again with the Saudis and Russians unable to reach agreement on oil output, but we have a massive drop in demand that could be 20% of world oil consumption due to the COVID-19 virus. Whereas the previous energy crisis was simply based upon oversupply with no change in demand, the current one is a supply increase with demand simultaneously dropping to unprecedented levels. We are in uncharted territory when it comes to the supply/demand mismatch. The current situation is markedly more drastic than what happened 5 years ago.

The last time Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) faced a big decline in oil prices, things got ugly for the stock and the company’s dividend. The dividend saw a roughly 75% cut, and the stock declined from the $40’s to the low double digits. Are we in for another dividend cut when KMI announces its dividend plans in mid-April? Or will the far stronger balance sheet, as well as natural gas-focused business, allow the company to increase the dividend by 25% as planned?

KMI’s Guidance on Cash Flow Impact from Energy Prices

Each year, KMI provides guidance on how the annual budget is impacted by fluctuating energy prices. For FY2020, it has indicated that a $1 per barrel fluctuation in WTI pricing from the budgeted $55 will result in a change of $5 million to the company. From this guidance, one might conclude that if oil averages $25 per barrel in 2020, KMI will see a $150 million decrease in cash flows. Furthermore, KMI guides that a $0.10 change in natural gas pricing from the $2.50 budgeted will result in a $1 million change to the company. So, if natural gas averages $1.60 for the year, that would mean a $90 million decrease in cash flows. The combined decrease from both oil and natural gas price declines would be about $240 million. Relative to KMI’s projected Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) of $5.1 billion, this moves the needle down only about 5%.

This is the kind of DCF decline KMI experienced between 2015 and 2016 when oil prices fell. But we are in a dramatically different energy demand environment this time around, which is likely to hurt cash flows in ways not possible to estimate when KMI gave its guidance for FY2020. Some of its businesses are likely to be impacted in ways far beyond what the company experienced 5 years ago. At that time, highways weren’t empty and planes were still flying. A 20% drop in worldwide oil consumption is something no one could have predicted or modeled. KMI’s guidance, while useful for more typical fluctuations in energy pricing, is like using tide tables to predict the storm surge of a hurricane. An accurate assessment of the current environment must specifically include the COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia/Saudi oil price war.

Each of KMI’s Four Businesses Is Impacted Differently

KMI breaks its business down into four main areas and provides a good amount of information about how each is structured. It’s useful to look at each of those areas to see the impact of the current environment.

Terminals - This group, which includes Jones Act tankers as well as terminals, is slated to generate $1,051 million in Earnings Before Depreciation and Amortization (EBDA) for 2020. It is the segment least impacted by the energy price war and COVID-19. In fact, it is possible that this segment sees upside because the demand for oil storage has grown.

Natural Gas - This segment generates over 60% of KMI’s EBDA at $4,707 million, and is likely not impacted very much by COVID-19 and the oil price war. Furthermore, 80% of this business is secured by take or pay contracts. But the business does have a gathering and processing component, and there is certainly counterparty risk, since many natural gas producers are also in the oil business. In being conservative, it makes sense to estimate a $150 million hit to this business to account for uncertainty. The impact is not substantial considering the size of the business. It’s noteworthy that KMI has very high-quality customers, with 78% of large customers being investment grade or having substantial credit support. Furthermore, 71% of net revenues come from the end users of energy products rather than Exploration & Production (E&P) companies.

Products - The products business generates $1,254 million EBDA and presents the greatest risk in our current environment. Sixty-three percent of this segment is refined products such as gasoline or jet fuel, with the remaining 37% being crude. The decrease in air and ground traffic is unprecedented in U.S. history. Even during the period after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, flights resumed after a few days and ground traffic returned to fairly normal levels quickly.

Because there has never been a substantial decline in refined product volumes, most midstream corporations, KMI included, don’t have much contractual security through take or pay agreements. It’s never been needed. Even the conservatively managed Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), with almost 2/3rd of its business in refined products, does most of its transport as “spot shipments” rather than contracted volumes. As a side note it’s worth remarking that MMP recently did an analyst presentation where the company provided information on how its business might be impacted by declining oil prices and refined product demand. The company estimated an 8-15% deficit in DCF compared to its FY2020 budget, while staying with a planned 3% distribution increase for 2020. The distribution coverage ratio under the lowest DCF scenario will be 1.1x. MMP's worst-case estimates assumed 25%, 5% and 25% drops for gasoline, distillate and jet fuel respectively during the second quarter of 2020, followed by another month of transition before returning to more normal levels during the rest of 2020.

Based on evidence, I believe it’s useful to paint a far more pessimistic picture of the current situation than MMP has done. The company is modeling a 25% decline in aviation fuel, but airlines are slashing flight schedules by more. For instance, American Airlines (AAL) has announced a 60% capacity reduction for April, followed by an 80% capacity reduction in May. Delta Air Lines (DAL) has announced a 70% pullback until demand starts to recover. Delta is grounding 600 planes. Furthermore, there are estimates that gasoline consumption could decline by as much as 50%.

The goal is not to be an alarmist with how bad things might get. With both the COVID-19 virus and the Russia/Saudi oil price war, an exact outcome is not easy to predict. Rather, the goal is to err on the side of caution in estimating the risks to KMI’s FY2020 budget. Of the $1,254 million in the product segment, about $263 million is take or pay contracts. That leaves about $1 billion unprotected. For estimation purposes, I will take a pessimistic $500 million out of the $1 billion as a worst-case hit for 2020. In all likelihood, the decline will be less, but the purpose is to “stress-test” the business rather than simply paint the most likely scenario. Adding the decline to the $150 million in the Natural Gas segment brings the total downside risk to $650 million before including the last business.

CO 2 - This operation consists of oil production through Enhance Oil Recovery using CO 2 . The business also sells CO 2 to other companies. Twenty-nine percent of the $763 million in budgeted earnings are take or pay, with an additional 16% hedged. While KMI gives us a formula for the impact of oil pricing on the whole company that I earlier stated is not adequate in the current environment, it also provides a number specific to the CO 2 business, which is useful is estimating how far from budget this segment will be. For every $1 change in WTI pricing, DCF will decrease by $3 million. Thus, with oil prices likely $30 per barrel lower for the year than the $55 budget, KMI will be short by $90 million in this segment. Adding this to the $650 million already allotted from the other businesses brings the FY2020 impact from COVID-19 and oil price declines to $740 million for KMI in a fairly stressed scenario.

Impact on Dividend Policy

KMI budgeted $5.1 billion in DCF for 2020. Even with a $740 million worst-case reduction bringing DCF to $4,360 million (a 14.5% decline), the company can easily pay the planned dividend increase from $1.00 per share to $1.25. The increased dividend would cost roughly $2,900 million for a conservative coverage ratio of 1.5, or a dividend payout ratio of 67%. The payout would stand out as more conservative than that of many large midstream companies. KMI might also decrease the planned $2.4 billion in growth capital spending for the year.

Other Dividend Considerations

While the increased dividend payment works fine with a worst-case cash flow scenario for 2020, a complete dividend policy should encompass other factors.

First, the decreased earnings from a worst-case scenario will lead the debt/EBITDA ratio to increase to the 4.8-4.9 range as earnings decrease and a bit more debt is added to complete growth capex. While not an alarming ratio as a peak during an unprecedented time, KMI might decide to forgo the dividend increase to maintain the debt ratio at the targeted 4.5.

Second, if oil prices stay in the $20-35 range for a lengthy period and/or substantial COVID-19 dislocations continue into the fall, a lot of new risks present themselves for FY2021. Counterparty risk for take or pay and other contracts increases. The hedges that were used by KMI and many customers won’t be available to cushion the impact of low energy prices, as most will have expired. Contract renewals of expiring contracts could be less favorable than the previous contract. Simply put, the length of the current crisis is unpredictable, and if it continues into fall and winter, cash flows in FY2021 will be impacted more substantially than in FY2020. With a challenging FY2021 in mind, KMI might decide to delay an increase until there is stability in the energy markets.

Third, the company typically releases earnings and makes dividend announcements on the third Wednesday of April. This year, that will fall on April 15, which is early in the month. KMI might decide to release earnings the following Wednesday in order to have more data about COVID-19, energy prices and the economy.

Fourth, the conservatively managed and highly regarded Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) recently announced a quarterly distribution with no increase after a streak of over 60 quarterly increases. This halt in distribution increases will act as “permission” for other midstream companies to be prudent with capital returns to shareholders. When the blue chip of the sector holds the line on distributions, there is no shame in other companies doing the same thing.

Dividend Forecast for April

In evaluating the possible earnings impact from oil prices and COVID-19, my odds for KMI’s dividend are as follows:

- A 40% chance that the dividend is increased. The increase could potentially be smaller than the forecasted 25%. Most investors would welcome an increase of 5-8% in the current environment, while appreciating KMI’s defensive posture compared to most large midstreams. If the bleak worst-case scenario with earnings dropping $740 million does not become a reality, the dividend can certainly increase.

- I estimate a 45% chance that the dividend is unchanged in April. This might be the "wait-and-see" option. KMI might telegraph that the planned increase will be evaluated on a quarterly basis. Investors might applaud such a move as prudent in the current context, especially if earnings for the first quarter meet expectations.

- I assign a 10% chance of a dividend reduction. This could happen if the COVID-19 situation in the US takes the course that it took in Italy, or in other dire scenarios that might play out by mid-April.

- An outlier 5% chance that the dividend is reduced or held steady while KMI’s business stays strong. With midstream companies trading at exceptionally low levels, the market for whole companies or specific midstream assets is ripe for the picking. KMI has telegraphed that big acquisitions are not on the table, but it might make sense to buy bolt-on assets at fire-sale prices if they complement existing infrastructure. These assets might be bought from other midstream companies or from E&P companies looking to raise cash via asset sales. The purchases could even be as simple as buying out a joint venture partner. While the market might consider any form of expansion too aggressive for the current environment, desperation-priced assets in the natural gas arena are sure to make great business sense.

Conclusion

A stress-testing of KMI’s four businesses indicates that even under adverse conditions, the company will be able to maintain adequate cash flows to securely fund the planned 25% dividend increase expected in April. However, there is a possibility that KMI takes some other action out of prudence or for strategic reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.