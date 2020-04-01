FX Weekly: Do Not Be Fooled By Liquidity

As volatility will remain high in the near to medium term, traditional safe havens such as the USD, the Japanese yen or even US Treasuries will outperform equities.

Macro News

Global: We are currently entering a phase of extremely weak economic fundamentals with all developed economies experiencing the weirdest and highest rate of change in all the indexes’ history. For instance, we saw that US initial claims jumped to 3.28 million in the week ended March 21st amid growing uncertainty over COVID-19, after closing to a half-century low in the previous weeks. Even though participants are currently rushing to buy the dip in markets as equities are currently offering an interesting risk premia, we would stay vigilant in the coming weeks and would avoid piling money into risky assets, as the coming wave of weak fundamentals in addition to the uncertainty around the duration of the shutdown period will eventually weigh on asset prices in the near to medium term. We think price volatility is going to remain high in the coming weeks and that traditional safe havens such as the USD, the Japanese yen or even US Treasuries will outperform equities.

The emergency liquidity measure implemented by the Fed has led to a substantial increase in the central bank’s balance sheet, up nearly $2 trillion since its September lows to $5.5 trillion; we was that policymakers bought $625 trillion of securities last week, which corresponds to an annual pace of $32.5 trillion and is more than the entire QE2 program run from November 2010 to June 2011. We agree that the massive amount of liquidity injected by central banks globally and major institutions are making the (cheap) equities very attractive, but we strongly believe that the compounding effect of uncertainty will generate other waves of sell-off. This is clearly not a V-shape recovery as we had in March 2009, as we are still very early in the recession and investors piling into equities will have to stomach a much higher volatility coming ahead.

We heard that Goldman’s buyback desk recently announced that nearly 50 percent of US companies have suspended their buyback activities in the past two weeks, representing nearly 25% of the 2019 total. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that corporations have been the major buyer of US equities in the past cycle; hence, if a significant proportion of corporations are "no longer" buyers, it is fair to ask who will be the substitute buyer of stocks coming ahead. In addition, a lot of households will have to tap into their 401(k) funds in order to finance some short-term obligation; this is also a negative force for equities in the near to medium term. In short, investors should not be fooled by the massive injection of liquidity in this market and should avoid being too much exposed to risky assets.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Goldman Sachs

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries have remained flat in the week ended March 24th, currently standing at 672K contracts, half the size registered in the end of December 2019. We could see strong demand for safe assets such as US bonds in the short run, as uncertainty in the market remains high. However, we would expect a sharp steepening of the yield curve (with the long end rising) as we enter deeply into a recession.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: Volatility remains high in the FX market, leading to bigger swings in the G10 currencies, but we are confident that the elevated price volatility regime will benefit traditional safe haven currencies such as the US dollar, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. Any rally on EURUSD could be seen as a good opportunity to sell the pair. The next resistance on the short run stands at 1.1185, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range. We would wait for higher levels to start shorting some.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: After experiencing the biggest two-week selloff since September 1992 (ERM exit), Cable switched from the weakest link to the market’s darling currency, recovering strongly against most of the currencies. We are still short the pair and decreased our stop to 0.90 (which was our target) in order to lock in some profit. The pair currently trades at around 0.8920 (38.2% Fibo), but we could see further consolidation towards 0.88.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The yen was also caught a safety bid in the past week and is currently trading back in the middle of its long-term range of 99.60-118.70. We are slightly bullish on USDJPY in the short run and will try to buy the dip at 107. We also saw a consolidation in all the major crosses (AUD, CAD, GBP) amid the little recovery in equities.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Gold (GLD): Even though we remain strongly bullish in the long run, we could see a short-term bear momentum in gold if equities bounce higher amid massive liquidity injections before the second wave of selloff arrives.

Chart Of The Week

Academic research has often decomposed the long-term bond yield of a specific country (i.e., US Treasury bonds) into the sum of the expected path of real interest rate (r*) and the additional term premium, which compensates investors for holding interest rate risk. As it is not directly observable, many researchers have estimated term premium using economic models; a popular one used by a lot of practitioners is the one by Adrian, Crump and Moench (2013), who estimate term premium for US bonds with different maturities (1-10 years).

In the past cycle, the low interest rates combined with the compressed term premium (currently at all-time low below -1%) across the curve has resulted in low LT interest rate (10Y) relative to the pace of the economic activity. Hence, investors have been waiting for the term premium to rise, and especially now as the uncertainty around inflation expectations and unemployment has risen dramatically amid the global shutdown. One problem, though: the term premium is a counter-cyclical variable, and therefore, the massive increase in unemployment in most of the developed economies expected in the coming months could lead to a drastic jump in the term premium. Will that relationship hold in the incoming recession?

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Adrian et al. (2013)

