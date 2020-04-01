Fear Creates Opportunity: Energy Transfer Partners

Thus, while we don't usually like to invest in front of a possible dividend cut, this may be an exception.

However, in the worst reasonable case scenario outlined below we see Energy Transfer cutting its dividend in half in order to provide funds for other capital needs.

Markets have been in risk-off mode, with higher-yielding stocks were sold across the board, especially everything that was even loosely related to energy. In some cases, those share price drops were justified, but in others stable and lower-risk stocks saw their share prices drop without there being a solid fundamental reason for that decline.

Energy Transfer (ET) is one such company that has seen its share price get devastated, down 64% YTD vs. the S&P 500 down 20%. The oil price slump and the coronavirus crisis will impact ET's operations, but not to the degree this implies. The combination of a high level of debt and capex spending could become problematic for Energy Transfer, so despite today's confirmation of the dividend we still think a temporary 50% cut would be prudent. However even given this assumption, Energy Transfer remains an attractive pick for income investors with a long-term horizon.

Macro:

Entertainment and Travel related companies are seeing their operations shut down and as a result taking quite a large COVID-19 induced hit. Once hedges run out, upstream oil focused companies will also be devastated by low prices resulting from less demand due to COVID-19 in combination with a Russia-Saudi Arabia sponsored oil price war.

However these challenges do not hit all energy companies equally. Natural gas demand is unlikely to decline much due to either COVID-19 or oil price shocks. This is because most of its main uses throughout the world-- electricity production, heating of buildings, cooking, fertilizer production, etc. --- do not decline in recession nor as people are shut-in due to COVID-19.

Source: RBN Energy

As you can see below, during the Great Recession natural gas consumption followed its normal seasonal pattern. It even increased during the 2015 oil price crash.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

Therefore the underlying cash flows of natural gas focused production and transport firms, will not be as affected as those with more of an oil focus. Additionally, Midstream companies that have fee-based oil transport contracts with investment grade counterparties will be less affected than those that don't. And finally those energy firms with a lot of oil storage are actually seeing a benefit as excess production and declining demand combine to flood the world with oil. Oil that has to be stored somewhere.

Indeed significant contango in the oil futures curve is already apparent, causing traders to fill up whatever storage they can find.

Energy Transfer Business Model: Diversified Energy Transportation

Energy Transfer (ET) is the cheapest of the large, diversified, North American midstream energy firms.

Source: StockRover.com

It cheap relative to its immediate peers, its cheap relative to its industry, its cheap relative to the S&P 500, and it's cheap relative to its own Price to Earnings and Price to Book history.

Source: StockRover

Thus, if we find ETs business prospects solid, it is arguably the firm with the most potential upside in large cap midstream group.

To that end, only 25% of Energy Transfers 2019 EBITDA came from the troubled oil sector.

Source: Company Presentation

Yet we see 85% of its overall business is fee-based with only 19% of its counterparties having less than investment grade credit.

Source: Company Presentation

Thus we estimate roughly 5% (=25% * 19%) of 2019 EBITDA could disappear due to COVID-19 and/or oil price war induced challenges. In fact that at risk number is probably too high since the 25% crude oil EBITDA figure include 64 million barrels worth of oil storage which we know remains in high demand. In effect we are keeping the known strength in this oil storage business as a buffer because we have not found anywhere where its portion of the 25% is broken out.

Additionally, we acknowledge other segments such as NGL and SUN might be negatively affected in ways we also can't quantify. Thus in order to impart some margin of error for our analysis we arbitrarily choose to increase ETs potential hit to EBITDA by 50% to 7.5% of total EBITDA. This may not be accurate, but given the information we have it's about the best we can do.

Energy Transfer was forecasting $11.2 billion in 2020 EBITDA as recently as this March 17th presentation. Subtracting 7.5% (-$840 million) from that leaves us with $10.3 billion in EBITDA. $11.2 billion in EBITDA is flat with 2019 when they did $6.3 billion in Distributable Cash Flow 'DCF', so it's fair to assume $11.2 billion in 2020 EBITDA would also imply $6.3 billion of DCF. Subtracting our $840 million decline in EBITDA completely from this original DCF brings down to our 2020 DCF estimate to $5.5 billion.

From that Energy Transfer needs to pay capex, distributions, and any buybacks or M&A. In the March presentation ET indicated it planned to push out another $500 million in capex, leaving $2.5 billion worth of capex that still needs to be funded in 2020. It is very clear to me, and should be very clear to Kelcy Warren, Energy Transfers CEO, that at current prices their is a much greater return from buying one's own stock or indeed the stock of almost any other midstream firm rather than using it to fund projects. Thus I expect Mr. Warren will cut whatever is possible. However, many projects will be in process and there was already billions cut from capex before this latest $500 million reduction, so my assumption is there isn't that much more that can be cut simply because it is needed for projects already in progress. In addition ET pays $4.7 billion worth of distributions each year ($3.1 to common unit and $1.6 to preferred and other non-controlling interests). That's $7.2 billion worth of capital needs vs. $5.5 billion of DCF or a shortfall of $1.7 billion dollars.

Normally, this kind of shortfall can be made up by increasing debt. However, these are not normal times. As one of my peers recently pointed out in, "Energy Transfer Partners: Surging Bond Yields Create A Risk To Their Distributions", Energy Transfers unsecured debt at one point traded for as little as 70¢ on the dollar. It has since rebounded into the mid 90's; however, I still tend to think Energy Transfer would rather avoid increasing debt until the market settles down a bit.

Source: FINRA

Fortunately, thanks to fortuitous timing with their financing of $4.5 billion in senior notes, as well as $1.6 billion of Preferred Units in January 2020, ET does have time. ET has no 2020 debt coming due, about $1.1 billion worth of available liquidity, and as we have already seen about $5.5 billion in annual DCF. Thus, $0 coming due in 2020 and $1.4 billion coming due in 2021 does not seem particularly problematic.

Souce: Company Presentation

Available liquidity and some increased borrowing could make up for the shortfall in 2020. So yes, it is possible for ET to keep its dividend for now, wait 6 months, see what happens, and see what happens. It appears for now that is what ET has decided to do.

Whatever Mr. Warren and management choose to do in the long-run, one can be assured it will be what they see as being in the best interest of the shareholder. After All, they are ET's largest individual shareholders having even added to their holdings recently.

Source: Company Presentation

However, Kelcy Warren does not seem the conservative type of person who tends to play it safe. Rather he became wealthy by thoughtfully but also aggressively pursuing opportunity. Right now thanks to the general market and especially energy sector sell-off there are many opportunities in the midstream sector. Opportunities including buying back ET shares, buying the portion of USAC they don't already own, or potentially even buying some other cheap third party firm. I personally would not put it past Mr. Warren to cut the dividend, then effectively use those funds to either buy back his own shares or buy some other firm (including potentially a take-under of the portion of USAC ET doesn't already own). Thus, though they didn't cut the dividend this time, I cannot provide assurance the dividend won't be cut next quarter. They might do it not so much because ET needs to cut, but rather because it might be a good, if aggressive, capital allocation decision to do so.

Normally, that would keep me from taking a position. I don't like to invest in front of potential cuts as even if the company is cheap such a cut can drive it even cheaper. However, here we have not only already seen ET reach a remarkable 50%+ DCF yield, but recently we have seen dividend cuts result in prices remaining flat or even increasing as the damage is quantified and fear of bankruptcy is taken off the table.

If ET were to cut their common dividend in half, at today's prices it would still yield a very attractive 13%. In addition, even assuming DCF falls to $5.5 billion, that dividend would be covered 2.5x after paying the preferred. Moreover after paying the $1.6 billion to preferred and other non-controlling interest plus the reduced $1.55 billion common dividend, there would still be another $1.55 billion left over for Mr. Warren to continue growing his empire or to pay down debt. In doing so ET would remain an MLP in name, but in function it would no longer be dependent on share issuance, and thus would become more of a classic DGI stock. A classic DGI stock yielding a growing 13% thanks to paying out less than half of available cash flow.

Another option for those looking for less risk is the Energy Transfer preferred (NYSE:ETP.PC), (NYSE:ETP.PD), and (OTC:ETP.PE). ETP.pC is a cumulative preferred that currently pays $1.84 per year; however, it starts floating at L+4.53% on 5/2023. At current price ($12.60) ETP.pC yields 14.6% with 100% potential capital gain to its $25 par. That is certainly attractive since if anything these preferred would be helped by ET cutting its common dividend in half. Even assuming Libor remained at 1.23% on 5/2023, the yield on today's price would be a respectable 11.4%. Furthermore, given the type of situation which would have to occur for Libor to still be at 1.23% in the middle of 2024, frankly I think you would be more than happy just to still be getting paid. More importantly, given the trillions of dollars worth of stimulus that is being thrown at the coronavirus induced recession, I think having assets that paying out a floating rate dividend sometime in the future a meaningful long term reduction of risk.

Takeaway

Energy Transfer Partners has seen its unit price slump, which has made its yield rise to 27%. We believe this is not justified as the negative impact that low oil prices will have on its operations is not all that large. Most of its revenues are fee-based, and even when we assume that many customers from its oil segment go bankrupt, Energy Transfers cash flows and available liquidity remain sufficient to cover the dividend and reasonable other capital needs over the long run. It is only this year, with its higher capex that increased debt is necessary to maintain it. Thus, we don't see a need an absolute need for a dividend cut, but rather an opportunity. This downturn provides the perfect cover for Mr. Warren to cut the dividend and make the firm self funding. In doing so he would also be facilitating his proven penchant for growth and turning ET into a classic DGI type investment. Even at half the current payout, ET's recent price slump provides income investors with the option to buy a quality growth company with a well-covered, double digit yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.