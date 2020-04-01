Robert Half International: More Diversified Than In 2008, Better Equipped To Handle A Recession

In spite of a very cyclical business model, they made it through 2008 just fine, in fact increasing their dividend through it all.

A common weakness among many investors is to place too much emphasis on the past. After all, each investment is only worth how much money the company can produce in the future, and the future frequently deviates from the past. That being said, history does rhyme. It can be used to create predictions and models that undergird an investment thesis. This is particularly true when we use past recessions to consider how any given company will fare in current or future recessionary environments. My intent with this article is to do just that with Robert Half International (RHI). I will make a comparison of the business generally between then and now to see if they are better prepared today for tumultuous times. I will conclude by conducting a discounted cash flow analysis to determine what RHI is worth today if this recession ends up mirroring the housing crisis, particularly how revenue and subsequent cash flows dipped and then recovered.

Brief Company Overview

Robert Half engages in staffing and consulting services worldwide. They provide temporary workers to businesses needing short-term help, placement services to establishments looking for permanent employees, and consulting services in the realms of auditing, technology, risk management, and compliance. Their divisions include the following:

Accountemps The Accountemps temporary services division offers customers a reliable and economical means of dealing with uneven or peak workloads for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping personnel caused by such predictable events as vacations, taking inventories, tax work, month-end activities and special projects, and such unpredictable events as illness and emergencies. OfficeTeam The Company’s OfficeTeam division places temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel, ranging from executive and administrative assistants to receptionists and customer service representatives. Robert Half Finance & Accounting .... specializes in the placement of full-time accounting, financial, tax and accounting operations personnel. Robert Half Technology .... specializes in providing information technology contract consultants, placing full-time employees, and offering managed services in areas ranging from multiple platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development (including mobile, cloud and enterprise applications), networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. Robert Half Legal Since 1992, the Company has been placing temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative and legal secretarial positions through its Robert Half Legal division. Robert Half Legal offers a full suite of legal staffing and consulting services to help organizations manage constantly changing workloads and access expertise across in-demand legal practice areas. Robert Half Management Resources The Company’s Robert Half Management Resources division specializes in providing senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields, including chief financial officers, controllers, senior financial analysts, internal auditors, and business systems analysts for such tasks as financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. The Creative Group .... specializes in identifying for its clients creative professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising and public relations. The division places freelance and project consultants in a variety of positions such as creative directors, graphics designers, web content developers, web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Protiviti Protiviti is a global consulting firm that delivers an expanding set of services across its defined solution offerings of Business Performance Improvement, Internal Audit, Managed Solutions, Risk and Compliance and Technology Consulting. Clients range from high-growth, pre-public/transactional established start-ups to the largest global companies, across seven focused industries.

As can be seen, their services reach across sectors and industries, insulating them from weakness in any particular one at any particular time. These divisions are consolidated for reporting purposes into three segments: temporary staffing, permanent placement staffing, and consulting and audit services.

Annual Results

The growth in revenue and operating margin for each segment from 2007-present in shown in the tables below:

Rev. growth 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Temp. 16% <-1% -32% 4% 19% 9% 1% 9% 7% Perm. 32% -4% -57% 22% 37% 11% 4% 14% 7% Consult/audit 2% -1% -30% <1% 10% 7% 17% 18% 18%

Rev. growth cont'd (%) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Temp. 2.5% <-1% 8% 2% Perm. <-1% 5% 17% 4% Consult/audit 8% 1.5% 17% 18%

Op. Margin 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Temp. 10% 10% 4% 4% 7% 8% 9% 10% 10% Perm. 19% 14% -4% 8% 12% 17% 16% 20% 20% Consult/audit 4% 1% -8% -3% 1% 2% 8% 10% 13%

Margin cont'd (%) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Temp. 10% 9% 9% 9% Perm. 19% 18% 18% 16% Consult/audit 10% 10% 10% 11%

*Data compiled by author

And to complete the data set, look at what percentage of total revenue and operating margin each segment made up in various time frames:

% of revenue 2006 2009 2013 2019 Temp. 78.1% 81.4% 79.4% 72.6% Perm. 8.4% 6% 8.2% 8.8% Audit/consult 13.5% 12.6% 12.4% 18.6%

% of operating margin 2006 2009 2013 2019 Temp. 69.9% 100% 75.6% 66% Perm. 16.6% ----- 13.7% 13.5% Audit/Consult 13.5% ----- 10.7% 20.5%

*Data compiled by author

I understand you didn't really check out all those numbers, so allow me to tease out some of the salient points:

- Going into the recession, the permanent placement segment suffered the most in terms of revenue decline. This is logical, as in the depth of a recession most businesses aren't looking to hire full-time staff. However, coming out of the recession, permanent placement was quickest to recover. Similarly, this makes sense. A key component of a recession is high unemployment. To bring unemployment numbers down, permanent positions are filled up. The recovery was also true in terms of margins. Permanent placement margins recovered the fastest.

- Temporary staffing margins held up best in the recession. This follows logically. In the absence of permanent roles, businesses fill seasonal needs via temporary workers. Furthermore, temporary is the largest segment at RHI. The sheer scale of this segment provides room for profitability even in challenging environments.

- Of all the segments, the auditing/consulting service has grown the fastest under the time period under consideration. Temporary, permanent, and audit/consulting revenues have grown at compound annual rates of 2.67%, 3.61%, 5.79%, respectively. This is a positive in my opinion. The audit/consulting segment carries the second highest margins (in front of temporary but behind permanent), and will likely hold up best in a recessionary environment. After all, businesses need annual audits regardless of economic conditions. As a percent of totals, the audit/consulting segment now makes up a bigger portion of the company, going from ~13% of totals in 2006 to ~20% now. Again, between margins and the more stable nature of the segment, I think this is a marked positive for RHI as a whole.

- Permanent placement margins are far and away the highest margin segment.

To summarize, RHI is better positioned now than they were before to weather economic storms. They are more diversified, and the new mix will help them decline less severely and recover more quickly.

Return Ratios

Management has proven their efficiency as capital allocators as the business grows. This is in contrast to other companies which have the appearance of growth, but have ever declining return ratios. That is ultimately unsustainable. With RHI, their return ratios have recovered to levels above their pre-2008 highs. The revenue growth has been accompanied by greater efficiency. This too speaks to their ability to better weather adverse economic events. They are healthier now than they were before:

Data by YCharts

SG&A as a percent of revenue has come down over time, from 34% of sales in 2010 to 31.5% of sales today. They are doing more with less.

Historical Returns

RHI was remarkably lucrative in the recovery after the housing crisis. Here is the percent change from trough to peak:

Data by YCharts

This amounted to a 22% annualized return vs. the 18.2% from the S&P. But these returns assume that you got in and out at precisely the right time. I don't have the ability to do that. Most don't. If we stretch out the time period under observation both to the left and right, we see that RHI has underperformed the S&P by a wide margin from 2006-present:

Data by YCharts

Unless of course you really stretch things out, in which case RHI really crushes the market average:

Data by YCharts

So what's the takeaway? First, if you are going to invest in RHI, do so when they are substantially undervalued. Then, hang on for a long time. Their stock price is going to be more volatile than the S&P, and in fact more volatile than many other investments. Their beta over the past five years is 1.4. But those who kept an ultra-long time horizon were well compensated for the risk. At least that was true historically. And given the improved financial condition of RHI as explained earlier, I am confident that will yet be true looking forward.

Dividends, Buybacks, and Cash

RHI has used their competitive advantages to reward shareholders generously. Their dividend has grown at an annualized rate of better than 10% since 2010. Better yet, that dividend growth has accelerated in the past three years, growing better than 12% annualized. In spite of that growth, the free cash flow payout ratio has stayed level over the same time frame at around 29%. In other words, their free cash flow per share is growing faster than their dividend. Their TTM yield is 3.07% and their current forward yield is 3.37%, well above the S&P TTM yield of 1.9%. In spite of the cyclical nature of their business model, they didn't cut their dividend during the housing crisis. In fact, they have raised it every year for the past 16 years.

They have also been strong about buybacks. Since 2010, they have reduced shares outstanding by 20%. Nearly that entire time their P/E ratio has been lower than the market average. While I think they could be more opportunistic about when they deploy cash for buybacks, at least it isn't at silly multiples.

The only weak point I see between now and back before the housing crisis was their cash position: $270 million now vs. $310 million back in 2007. That restricts their flexibility for buybacks and dividends. I sure hope they are considering buybacks at this time while the stock languishes (they have an authorization to retire 2.5 million more shares), which leads me to my next topic, valuation.

What is it worth?

I am going to assume that this recession exactly mirrors the housing crisis in terms of its effect on RHI's cash flows. You can see in my worksheet below that very data, to include how revenue and FCF margin changed. Again, I am simply applying the exact percent changes that happened when RHI saw their first major hit to operating results in 2009, on to the recovery through 2017. Just applied to a different starting point in terms of time and total revenue. I also included a terminal value in the sum of all future cash flows, at 1% FCF growth in perpetuity.

*Data compiled by author

If this recession is as bad as the last, and RHI recovers in precisely the same manner, the present value of all future cash flows is $32.86. What each investor must decide for themselves of course is whether or not they anticipate this time being as bad as the last. If it is as bad or worse, then RHI is overvalued right now, trading ~$40. If it isn't as bad, then RHI may indeed be a great value pick right now.

Apart from the DCF analysis, we can also use earnings and P/E ratios (or other multiples based on sales, book value, etc.) to see what value there is in RHI stock right now. As it turns out, all of their ratios at present are well under their 5-year averages:

*Image from morningstar.com

But those averages are from a bull market where the economy was doing well. This may well turn into a very different environment, and lower multiples are appropriate in harsh economic conditions as future prospects for growth are damaged. So what needs to be determined is how much lower is appropriate, and how much is excessive.

One of my favorite ways of determining valuation is to apply my required rate of return to the current stock price, and then use a future multiple to determine how much earnings would have to grow to support that stock price years down the road.

My required rate of return is 12% before dividends. From today's closing price of $40.31, requiring 12% growth for let's say seven years (hopefully long enough for the recession to play out and recover) would result in a stock price of $89.11 in 2027. By that time, I would assume that RHI multiple will have recovered from 10 currently to at least 15, the long-term average P/E of the market. Under those conditions, they would need $5.94 of earnings by that time to support said stock price. That represents a compound growth rate in earnings of 6.19%. Given that RHI has grown earnings by 27% annually in the past decade, I think that is very achievable.

Conclusion

RHI has long been on my watch list, but the valuation wasn't compelling enough for me to buy. I admired their historical performance, low debt load, and easy-to-understand business model. With the current market swoon, RHI has gone down more than 50% from their all-time high back in mid-year 2018. At a P/E ratio of only 10, the market is ultra-pessimistic about RHI's growth prospects. This is not deserved. Revenue has increased by 7.5% annually for the past decade. Improving margins and reduced share count have pumped that growth in the bottom line, where EPS has grown by 27% compounded annually in the past decade. To assign such a dismal multiple to a company showing healthy growth is irrationally pessimistic. I have taken advantage of this opportunity to start a small position in RHI. If it dips down to $32, I will increase my position substantially, as that was my intrinsic value for a worst-case (as bad as 2008) scenario. Yes, if this recession deepens or lengthens, RHI is going to struggle. But over the long term and once the recovery starts, RHI has the mechanisms in place to rebound rapidly and continue growth apace. Meanwhile, I take comfort in collecting a healthy 3.37% dividend yield, exercising patience for my investment thesis to play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.