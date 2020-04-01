Winnebago Industries Could Benefit In A 'New Normal'

Post-pandemic, some predict society will construct a "new normal" including the continuation of social distancing. Outdoor recreation facilitates this approach while satisfying the demand for experience and entertainment.

On March 23rd, the company temporarily suspended production. On March 25th, it reported fiscal 2020 second-quarter results reflecting increased revenue from both its last acquisition and organic growth.

Winnebago embarked on a five-year strategy of transformation in 2016. By the end of calendar 2019, it was tracking well on its goals. Then, COVID-19 disrupted society.

An investment thesis in Winnebago Industries (WGO) could be based on the prediction that COVID-19 will force society to construct a “new normal”. Many suppose the lifting of the shelter-in-place and safer-at-home orders will not trigger a flooding back to prior habits and choices. Rather, they suggest society's decision-making about entertainment and experiences will be changed - at least for a while, if not forever.

It's in that thesis that Winnebago has opportunity to expand its foothold. The manufacturer of recreational vehicles, motorhomes, towables and boats could easily benefit from a society now fearful of air travel, cruises and hotel stays.

(Source)

My investment club bought shares of Winnebago in April 2013. Three years later, we voted to divest our shares based simply on a lack of production. The position had not lost money but it was also not meeting our portfolio goals. In what often seems the case, shortly after we sold, the share price began to improve.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In hindsight, our members were not the only ones disappointed with the company's performance. Winnebago was disappointed its own performance as well.

(Source: Winnebago Industries Investor Day 2017 Presentation)

Winnebago Industries

In 2016, over half of Winnebago's customers were over 60 years old. But younger generations were prioritizing experiences over the accumulation of goods. From 2012 to 2015, the number of younger campers grew from 18% to 23%. From 2015 to 2016, the number of new campers choosing recreational vehicles grew from 18% to 26%.

(Source: Winnebago Industries Investor Day 2017 Presentation)

A new CEO, Michael Happe, took the helm at Winnebago in January 2016. In October, Winnebago announced the acquisition of Grand Design, a brand of towable outdoor recreational vehicles with fast growth and healthy margins. In November 2016, the company declared an “acceleration” of its strategy.

The combination of the two brands produced revenue of $1.4 billion in fiscal 2016. In fiscal 2017, Winnebago generated a healthy sales increase to $1.55 billion.

(Source: Winnebago Industries Investor Presentation November 2016)

By 2018, the majority of campers, 41%, were millennials. From fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2018, the number of motorhomes sold rose slowly from 9,307 to 9,548. In fiscal 2019, the volume slipped to 7,591. Industry-wide, unit sales saw a 20% decline in fiscal 2019. In the categories of motorhomes built on a medium truck chassis (Class C) and a heavy truck chassis (Class A), the decline in the number of units for Winnebago was 29% and 47%, respectively. A relocation of its Class A assembly created some of the pressures in fiscal 2019. But a 38% increase in the number of Class B units sold helped offset the declines. Winnebago's total decline in the segment was 20.5%.

In the same period, from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2019, the number of towables (including travel trailers and fifth wheels) sold exploded from 4,199 to 36,829. Winnebago invested approximately $70 million in capital for growth in this segment in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019.

In the towables business, our growth continues to exceed that of the industry as the unique appeal of our Winnebago-branded and Grand Design RV products enables us to meet the evolving needs of today's RV customers.

In June 2018, Winnebago acquired Chris-Craft USA, a manufacturer of recreational powerboats. The segment outperformed the company's expectations in fiscal 2019.

Although consumer demand within the broader boating market has been somewhat inconsistent, Chris-Craft's premium brand continues to resonate with customers.

Winnebago doubled revenue from $975.3 million in fiscal 2016 to $1.99 billion in fiscal 2019 (ending August 31, 2019). During the same time, it improved its EBITDA margin from 7% to 10%. Thus, net income more than doubled, from 45.5 million in fiscal 2016 to $111.8 million in fiscal 2019. Its market share also more than doubled, from 3.9% in 2016 to nearly 10% in 2019.

The progress meant the company was tracking well on its five-year goals set for fiscal 2020: market share of 10+%, operating income of 10%, and 10% of total revenue derived from new business. Winnebago plans to unveil its next set of five-year goals for 2025 in October 2020.

Fiscal 2020 To Date

In its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter earnings call in late October 2019, Winnebago emphasized its “intent to strengthen and expand our core RV business”. In September 2019, the company had announced the acquisition of Newmar, another fast-growing brand. Newmar manufactures Class A diesel motorhomes. Revenue for the combined organization would have been $2.65 billion in fiscal 2019. The Newmar business is expected to build enhanced motorhome EBITDA margins from Winnebago's 3.9% to a combined 5.6%.

(Source: Winnebago Industries Investor Day 2019 Presentation)

On March 23, 2020, the company announced it was temporarily suspending most of its Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management intends to reevaluate the decision in a timely manner, but initially expects the suspension to last until at least April 12th.

During this time, we will remain flexible with operations that can provide products related to the support of mobile health care, command centers and other logistical needs that local, state and Federal resources may require during this crisis.

Two days later, on March 25th, the company reported fiscal 2020 second-quarter results. Revenue increased 44.9%, from $432.7 million in fiscal 2019 to $626.8 million, primarily attributable to the Newmar acquisition but also reflecting organic growth of 13%. The Newmar business did negatively impact gross profit margin. Net income slipped from $21.6 million to $17.3 million. Due to an increase in the outstanding share count, earnings declined 25%, from $0.68 per diluted share to $0.51 per diluted share.

For the first half of fiscal 2020, revenue increased over 31%, from $926.3 million in fiscal 2019 to $1.22 billion. In the Towable segment, the number of units sold increased 13.8%, from 16,981 in fiscal 2019 to 19,332. In the Motorhome segment, the number of units increased 13.1%, from 3,644 in fiscal 2019 to 4,121. The Class C category was the only one to show a decline in units delivered.

Net income declined from $43.8 million in fiscal 2019 to $31.3 million. Earnings per diluted share slipped to 0.95 compared to $1.38 in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Backlog in the Towable segment was 9,790 units with a value of $330.7 million. In the Motorhome segment, backlog was 2,856 units with a value of $394.6 million. The decision to suspend production was made with order flow in mind.

What's mostly happened is that dealers are not canceling orders at the present time. They are refraining from putting many new orders, as many new orders, into the system as we have been normally seeing. And, they are communicating to us that they would, at times, like to push out some of the deliveries of the orders into the future.

Winnebago's cash position has improved year to date in fiscal 2020, from $37.4 million at year-end fiscal 2019 to $122.9 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

That balance has grown nicely from that point during the first 3-1/2 weeks of March.

As a result of the Newmar acquisition, the company's debt position has also increased from $254.3 million at year-end fiscal 2019 to $464.8 million. Winnebago still has an untapped credit facility with availability of $193 million. It does not face maturity dates until 2023.

(Source: Winnebago Industries Investor Day 2019 Presentation)

COVID-19

As mentioned already, Winnebago has not been immune to the impact of COVID-19. When the virus hit the Asia-Pacific region, the company planned for a possible impact to its supply chain network. This planning resulted in an update to its “comprehensive crisis management process”. As a result, the company was not completely blindsided when the impact intensified domestically.

Furthermore, in fiscal 2018, Winnebago dedicated focus to its specialty vehicles. This focus positioned it to offer assistance in this current battle. (Source: Winnebago Industries Investor Day 2019 Presentation)

The company is offering its support in a variety of ways, inclusive of medical specialty vehicles, for fighting the pandemic.

I am proud of the recent action our Winnebago Industries foundation took to provide immediate COVID-19 directed financial donations to several organizations in the various communities we have a presence in. In addition, we are also in exploratory conversations with multiple organizations on the possibility of how our current products can be used or modified as helpful solutions from a mobile medical standpoint during this crisis. We have a deep history especially in our specialty vehicles business of providing mobile medical products to various entities throughout the years. We are also pursuing the opportunity of using our extensive industrial sewing capabilities across many facilities to manufacture Level 1 procedural medical mask for use by local medical organizations in the states and communities we have our presence in.

On March 30th, Winnebago announced it would be providing medical masks to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. The company's Stitchcraft facility is manufacturing the masks.

Yet, Winnebago is not banking on a permanent reaction to the pandemic to solidify its future.

We fully understand there could be lasting and real consequences of the economic disruption happening now in North America and around the world and we will need to manage through those whatever they maybe. However, we feel that the North American consumer will stay safely engaged with outdoor recreation activities in both the short-term and the long-term.



In fact, some might make the argument that outdoor businesses will receive a material future boost as end customers reevaluate how they want to spend their discretionary time in the future when social distancing practice may become more of a norm than they are today. Camping, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, you name it, all of those activities and more are tremendous for families and friends to safely create extraordinary experiences and memories in the outdoors in the future. They will return in spades and consumers will invest in the future in the products they need for those activities.

The company primarily sells units to independent dealers in the United States. Less than 10% of its revenue is derived from Canada, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. A recovery in the U.S. economy from this Black Swan event is crucial. On March 24th, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) CEO, Toby O'Rourke, confirmed the outlook for outdoor recreation continues to gain strength.

The majority of our cancellations are happening in April and March. We are still ahead in advanced deposits for business over where we were last year, and our summer season seems to be holding on strong. In the past several years, frankly, fall has been stronger than spring for us. So, while no one actually knows how long all of this is going to last if things clear up by early- to mid-summer, I think we’ll have a very strong summer and fall camping season.

Investment Rationale

In these circumstances of market turmoil, my investment club still needs to decide if we intend to stick to our investing strategy or take advantage of potentially mispriced opportunities.

We rarely track a company after we've exited a position. But familiarity with Winnebago may work to our advantage as we consider where to start next.

In less than 45 days, Winnebago's share price has fallen more than 50% from its all-time high of $63.45 on February 20th. On March 19th, it traded below $17. It rebounded to twice that at $34.10 on March 26th, and has subsequently settled in the $29-30 range the past few days.

When we first invested in Winnebago, it did not pay a dividend but restarted payments in 2014. Since then, the club transitioned its strategy to a customized DGI model dubbed GRAVY. We strive to invest in stocks offering “GR”owth “A”vailability, “V”aluation, and “Y”ield.

The company, historically, has not been an aggressive dividend payer or grower. Its current dividend rate is $0.44 per share annually. The last dividend increase of 10%, or $0.01 quarterly, occurred in January 2019. At a payout ratio less than 20%, there is room for growth in the dividend rate, which could improve the yield.

The question is whether Winnebago's business will recover after the pandemic abates. That's hardly a question unique to the company. Yet, there may well be credibility in the argument social distancing will continue as the world constructs its “new normal”.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll include WGO for consideration when my investment club resumes investment activities.