Stay Long Convexity Via Bank Preferred Floaters

Bank floater preferreds are priced to outperform in these tail risk scenarios. For this reason we like the GS.PA and MS.PA preferreds.

This scenario seems less likely to us than either further distress or an eventual recovery.

The bank preferreds market is currently priced for status quo - an indefinite extension of the current distressed market environment.

In his book 'Antifragile', Nassim Nicholas Taleb advised readers to orient their lives and portfolios in order to benefit from potentially large shifts. Such a 'long gamma' position is one that can gain proportionately more from larger favorable moves, and lose proportionately less from large unfavorable moves.

This stance is particularly applicable in the current financial markets given the large amount of uncertainty and potential volatility. The current situation - a kind of market purgatory - is unlikely to last for an extended period of time, in our view. Things are more likely to get much better or much worse over the next several quarters and years. This long gamma or convexity opportunity which benefits from tail events exists in bank floater preferreds.

In this article we take a look at preferreds issued by two large US banks. The current market pricing suggests that we are going to remain in a fairly distressed market environment forever. This seems unlikely in our view with the market significantly underpricing tail risk scenarios.

For this reason we like the following floored floaters:

Goldman Sachs Group, Floating Rate Preferred Stock, Series A (GS.PA)

Morgan Stanley Floating Rate Preferred Stock, Series A (MS.PA)

The Three Scenarios

To understand the potential outcomes we look at three different scenarios:

Hell Scenario - short-term rates go negative, banks increasingly priced for potential defaults.

- short-term rates go negative, banks increasingly priced for potential defaults. Purgatory Scenario - status quo remains, short-term rates stay close to zero, banks continue to trade at wide credit spreads.

- status quo remains, short-term rates stay close to zero, banks continue to trade at wide credit spreads. Heaven Scenario - normalization, short-term rates and credit spreads slowly revert to pre-drawdown levels over several quarters or years.

Morgan Stanley Preferreds

In the table below we show the $25-par Morgan Stanley preferreds. The issuer has one floating-rate preferred with a 4% floor, four fixed-to-float preferreds and one fixed-rate preferred.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

What return metrics should we use to evaluate the different scenarios?

For the hell scenario, we think it makes sense to assume that all the stocks trade sharply down. In this case, because the floater is trading at a much lower price (roughly 20-30% below the others), it means that the floater has much less to fall than the other stocks. This only works, of course, if investors target a given number of shares rather than a given market value amount. And if short-term rates go negative, the floater is protected in this case because it is already floored at 4%.

For the purgatory scenario, we think it makes sense to look at stripped yield, which is effectively the yield on a perpetual security. At current depressed prices and difficult macro environment, it is less likely that the banks will want to call or refinance. In this case the floater will earn 0.30% to 1.4% less in yield per annum over the other stocks.

For the heaven scenario, it makes sense to look at a metric we call the 10Y Yield which is a yield that assumes all stocks get called ten years from now. This is a sufficiently and conservatively a long enough time for things to normalize from here on. In this case the A series floater will return on average 2% more than the other series. And if ten years is too long of a period, we can also look at something we call the forward call yield which is the yield at a given point in the future assuming the stock is called in that year. By this metric, the yield advantage of the floater is massive. This has all to do with the pull-to-par that the floater would experience were it to be called.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Goldman Sachs Preferreds

We can do the same analysis on Goldman Sachs preferreds which we show in the table below. Goldman has 3 floored floaters, 2 fixed-to-float series and one fixed-rate series.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

The picture looks pretty similar.

In the hell scenario, the floaters benefit by virtue of their rate floors as well as low dollar price.

In the purgatory scenario, the floaters give up around 0.5-1.5% in yield per annum.

In the heaven scenario, the floaters gain 1-2% per annum over 10 years and can deliver double the yield of the other series if they are called sooner.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Conclusion

In our view, a relatively slow version of the heaven scenario is the most likely. We don't need to see a V-shaped or even a U-shaped macro recovery to experience it, however. All we need to see is a slow recovery to pre-drawdown pricing over the next 3-10 years with slow normalization in bank credit spreads. The current market pricing suggests we are going to remain in purgatory forever. This looks to be the least likely scenario in our view. For this reason we like bank floaters which can provide investors with long convexity payouts - a particularly valuable feature in an environment of increased uncertainty.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Get investment ideas from our quantitative yield-target portfolios and systematic strategies. Pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.