Silver Monthly: Heightened Volatility

We expect SIVR to reach $18.00 per share in the course of Q2.

Given the Fed’s clear commitment to do whatever it takes to avert a financial panic, we think that the massive wave of ugly de-risking is behind us, which should result in strong safe-haven demand for silver in the coming months.

Speculators cut massively their net long exposure to COMEX silver last month. But ETF investors and collectors took advantage of the sell-off to boost their buying.

Like gold, silver experienced heightened volatility in March, with an initial sell-off in the first half of March followed by a subsequent rally in the second half.

SIVR plunged to its lowest since its inception date in July 2009 at $11.30 per share on March 18, before rebounding strongly into the month-end.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Like gold, silver experienced heightened volatility in March. The initial sell-off in the first half of March was caused by 1)weaker inflation expectations after the abrupt sell-off in oil prices and 2)a dollar rally caused by USD funding stress after the COVID-19 panic prompted investors to sell everything and flee to USD.

The subsequent rally in silver prices in the second half of March was driven by unprecedented easing measures implemented by the Fed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, including the announcement of a “QE infinity” on March 23. The impressive and swift dovish response from the Fed drove the dollar and US real rates lower, boosting monetary demand for silver.

Given the Fed’s clear commitment to do whatever it takes to avert a financial panic, we think that the massive wave of ugly de-risking is behind us. However, risk assets like equities are likely to remain under pressure due to an absence of signs that COVID-19 is contained globally. Against this, we expect demand for safe-haven assets to remain strong in the near term, pushing silver prices higher.

We expect SIVR to reach $18.00 per share in the course of Q2.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut massively by the equivalent of 6,393 tonnes (23% of annual production) their net long position in COMEX silver in March (Feb.28-Mar.24), according to the CFTC. This was the largest monthly decline in the net spec length since February 2017 (-5,300 tonnes over Jan.31-Feb28).

Silver’s spec positioning is quite light, with a net spec length at just 18% of open interest (NYSE:OI). This compares with a historical high of 57% of OI established in April 2017.

Given the aggressively dovish stance from the Fed, we expect silver’s spec positioning to improve materially over the next year and beyond. This should push silver prices strongly higher. A peak in silver prices will eventually be reached when silver’s spec positioning retests its historical high. We are far from it.

Implications for SIVR: Silver’s light spec positioning makes us bullish on silver spot prices over the next year and beyond. This is, therefore, bullish for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added a little bit more of 1,000 tonnes of silver to their holdings in March, representing the largest monthly net inflow since August 2019 (1,200 tonnes).

Silver ETF holdings have surged by 1,460 tonnes since the start of the year, a 7% increase from their levels at the end of 2019.

Retail investors took advantage of the abrupt sell-off in silver prices to boost their positions, a sign of bright sentiment.

We expect ETF investors to continue to add to their positions in case of renewed price weakness.

With the gold-silver ratio close to an all-time high, silver should prove to be a great investment opportunity over the next decade. This is especially true considering the global monetary policy easing, in the US and the rest of the world, which should ultimately drive inflation trends much higher in the years ahead.

Implications for SIVR: We expect ETF demand for silver to be strong in the long term, driving silver prices and thus BAR ultimately higher.

Coin positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Collectors boosted significantly their silver coin buying in March. American Silver Eagle coin sales amounted to 4,832,500 ounces in March, representing a 470% jump from a year ago. In Q1-20, sales amounted to 9,328,500 ounces, a 35% increase from Q1-19. This highlights a strong sentiment among collectors.

Implications for SIVR: Signs of strong silver coin demand are bullish for silver prices considering that the physical supply/demand balance could be tighter than initially expected. This is, in turn, bullish for SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

The massive wave of ugly de-leveraging seems to be behind us after the Fed made it clear that it would do whatever it takes to avert a global financial panic.

The Fed’s extraordinary measures are set to boost monetary demand for silver in the coming months by pushing the dollar and US real rates lower and inflation trends higher. This should, in turn, underpin a robust uptrend in silver prices.

Against this, we expect SIVR to reach a high of $18 per share in the course of Q2 and move still higher in the years ahead.

