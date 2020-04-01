Big Cannabis Can Be Good Cannabis And Good Cannabis Can Be Big Business (Podcast)

Summary

With the world in lockdown, cannabis sales are surging in most states, but with massive unemployment, will that continue?

We talk today to Jason White, CMO at Curaleaf, one of the biggest MSOs with $1 billion in annual sales in its sights.

We cover the importance of knowing when to partner with an expert and when to expand a company's own offering, building brand synergy and how CURLF is innovating more products and strengthening its national footprint.