Big Cannabis Can Be Good Cannabis And Good Cannabis Can Be Big Business (Podcast)
Summary
- With the world in lockdown, cannabis sales are surging in most states, but with massive unemployment, will that continue?
- We talk today to Jason White, CMO at Curaleaf, one of the biggest MSOs with $1 billion in annual sales in its sights.
- We cover the importance of knowing when to partner with an expert and when to expand a company's own offering, building brand synergy and how CURLF is innovating more products and strengthening its national footprint.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by Jason White, who recently was named CMO at Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Jason joined Curaleaf after it bought Select, and before that was the Global Head of Marketing for Beats by Dre, which was acquired by Apple (AAPL) in 2014. He also served as Managing Director at Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai for lead client Nike (NKE) as they prepared for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and as Global Account Director on Nike at Wieden + Kennedy in Portland, Oregon, developing campaigns for LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. He is currently a board member at The Initiative, Marcus Graham Project and the digital lab Chinatown Bureau, as well as founder and board member of Possible Plan.
Topics include:
- 7:00 - Jason came from Select to Curaleaf in a newly created CMO role - has been on the job since February 2020.
- 10:00 - COVID-19 has forced CURLF to get better on the digital front, new ways to get products in peoples' hands, how it delivers and make it a more streamlined process.
- 12:00 - How background in retail - be it with Beats or Nike, Mars or Proctor & Gamble (PG) - and now coming to cannabis, understanding CPG, agriculture, but it's also pulling from similar characteristics of being in retail, music or apparel. Wanted to be in an industry that was tied closer to a social purpose. His attorney had been on the Board at Select and convinced him of the opportunity.
- 15:00 - Establishing a brand in different sectors. Select had sturdy building blocks, the pieces of making a great brand - compassionate founder with a good back story, strong sales team, great distribution network. Broader than cannabis, certain types of brands are similar, having worked on Tide, M&M, Disney, Beats by Dre - none of them look at competitors, always pushing to be leaders and innovate. Doing bold things in the marketplace.
- 17:00 - So many M&A deals in the sector falling apart, but Curaleaf is all systems go. Desire to shape the industry and do the right thing by consumers and people that have been adversely affected by war on drugs, also strong product innovation and smart capital strategy. How they decide who to partner with - much of it is how they fit within the larger strategy. National brand with a consistent experience - what brands fit that ethos and drives national footprint. Why Select acquisition was so successful. Pending acquisition with Grassroots, adding Midwest region with a well-established brand.
- 20:00 - Curaleaf vocal in lobbying for cannabis at the federal level, but can't spend time or change strategy based on what they can't control. Developing plans based on that option, but building teams based on state markets. Discussed COVID-19 plans on recent earnings call, also driven to take care of patients and employees. Have been flexible with staff. Looking outside industry for additional employment from recently hard-hit industries. Moving to curbside delivery where possible.
- 22:50 - How the last year, which was full of pivots and challenges, was almost a preparation for COVID period. This is still unprecedented, but need to continuously re-strategize is almost par for the course. Releasing products in this new reality - moved up a release but didn't do a new marketing push.
- 24:00 - Great surge in dispensary revenue after lockdown announcement, but still too early to read the data. Big part of the current conversation extrapolating what recent numbers mean. Some stockpiling at the beginning, but will another surge come, will reduction be inevitable after brutal jobs report? What happens to peoples' disposable income.
- 26:30 - How COVID affects edibles and cannabis 2.0. New consumers coming in for anxiety and stress relief that don't want to smoke, also increased interest in non-smokable product given the respiratory element of the virus. Always a place for flower - 60-70% of the market, but as market expands, vaping, edible and tinctures will increase as well.
- 29:00 - As cannabis becomes more mainstream it will be about convenience and accessorizing. For instance, using nano-emulsion in new gummy lines, where edible starts to work much quicker than average edible. Doing more in the wellness space.
- 34:40 - MA one state to make only medical cannabis an 'essential' item during lockdown, not rec, unlike other states. They also quickly banned vaping at outset of that crisis. CURLF will continue to lobby for full cannabis access during this time.
- 40:00 - Excited about product roadmap, bringing in innovative products in the next 12 months. A marketer's dream to have a great product. Secondly, putting a real voice behind Select and Curaleaf, rolling out some new initiatives and pushing them into the zeitgeist beyond cannabis. Curaleaf will pull away from the pack over these next 12 months with a compelling offering doing things the right way.
