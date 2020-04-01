4 Reasons We've Probably Seen The Bottom: Updating My COVID-19 Predictions

I assess the accuracy of my COVID-19 predictions so far (4 fulfilled predictions, 7 predictions with increased confidence) and add five new predictions.

The primary near-term driver of market recovery likely will be an expectation of historically low sub-1% 10-year treasury rates for an extended period of time.

I discuss why the S&P 500 forward multiple is unlikely to dip below 15x by quantifying the relationship between long-term growth, discount rates, and multiples.

I predict the 3/23 lows will prove to be the bottom for the S&P 500, with the index recovering to over 3,000 before the end of 2020.

This article updates my original set of predictions about how the pandemic will unfold and adds some new predictions about how things will play out from here.

I conclude we have likely seen the bottom of the S&P 500, though regaining the highs will probably take time due to ongoing economic uncertainty.

The main reasons I think we have seen the lows are as follows:

Unprecedented central bank balance sheet expansion relieves panic in the credit markets, which was a factor spilling into the equity markets on its worst days. Central banks have made clear they will not let this pandemic turn into a financial crisis. Unprecedented fiscal stimulus will relieve the worst of the shock to the real economy. The epidemiological curve of pandemic deaths will likely peak in hot spots in early-to-mid April with the situation becoming increasingly more manageable after that. Risk-free rates are close to zero due to growth concerns as well as Federal Reserve easing. This causes equity discount rates to decline and multiples to expand, which I try to quantify in this article.

Before discussing my market forecast in detail, let me return to my overarching narrative for the pandemic. Changes from the original are in brackets.

Regarding the virus itself. In the northern hemisphere, the virus will worsen significantly through March before moderating during the spring and summer [either due to seasonality or effective social distancing]. However, the virus will then worsen in the southern hemisphere and re-emerge in the northern hemisphere in the fall. At that point, there will be hope for a vaccine, effective treatments, [or effective epidemiological management], and the situation will begin to come under control globally.

Regarding the economy. The virus will cause economic disruption globally. Governments will attempt to curtail activity to contain the virus, creating additional disruption and volatility due to simultaneous shocks to both supply and demand. Q1 real GDP growth will decelerate relative to Q4 for many regions, with Q2 real GDP growth then turning negative. Eventually, the response will shift from containing the virus to protecting the most vulnerable. This will allow economic activity to improve sequentially in Q3 and Q4. By Q1 2021, most regions will return to positive GDP growth. [Critically, I believe economic disruption will be too widespread for a true V-shaped recovery, but I anticipate consumer and investor confidence will improve dramatically in 2021, with strong GDP growth in Q4 2020]

Regarding the market. In general, I predicted equity markets would experience further weakness from their closing prices on March 6, 2020. My target price for the S&P 500 at the time was “below 2,400” (17x a 2020 EPS of $140). [I updated my prediction on March 20, 2020, keeping my EPS estimate the same, but suggesting the market multiple might go lower. On March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 closed at 2,237, with an intraday low of 2,192, which would be 15.7-16.0x my $140 EPS estimate. I now believe this was likely the bottom].

Here are the specific predictions I am using to assess the accuracy of my narrative. I am providing the status of the original predictions as well as some new predictions.

Predictions about Number of Cases. Predictions in this category have been accurate so far. I am now adding a prediction about when epidemiological death curves will peak in NYC and in the total U.S. After those peaks, I expect the overarching market narrative to shift to “things are getting better.”

FULFILLED. The number of total confirmed cases outside China will exceed 500,000 on 3/31/2020, based on data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). The number of cases outside China on 3/30 was 610,835, as reported by the WHO.

The number of cases outside China on 3/30 was 610,835, as reported by the WHO. UNCHANGED. The number of total confirmed cases outside China will exceed 2 million on 4/30/2020. Confidence level: 80%

Confidence level: 80% UNCHANGED. The number of total confirmed cases outside China will exceed 10 million on 12/31/2020. Confidence level: 75%

Confidence level: 75% FULFILLED. The number of total confirmed cases in the U.S. will exceed 10,000 on 3/31/2020. The number of cases in the U.S. was 122,653 on 3/30, as reported by the WHO.

The number of cases in the U.S. was 122,653 on 3/30, as reported by the WHO. HIGHER CONFIDENCE. On or before 5/31/2020, the number of new cases reported outside of China will decline for three consecutive days. Confidence level: 75% (up from 65%). Effective quarantining and social distancing in developed countries will likely cause epidemiological curves to peak sometime in April.

Confidence level: 75% (up from 65%). Effective quarantining and social distancing in developed countries will likely cause epidemiological curves to peak sometime in April. NEW. The number of deaths per day from COVID-19 for the total U.S. will peak between April 11 and April 18, 2020. This will be confirmed by data from COVID-19 resources.

This will be confirmed by data from COVID-19 resources. NEW. The maximum number of deaths per day from COVID-19 for the total U.S. will be between 1,700 and 2,700. This will be confirmed by data from COVID-19 resources.

This will be confirmed by data from COVID-19 resources. NEW. The number of deaths per day for New York State will peak between April 7 and April 12, 2020. This will be confirmed by data from COVID-19 resources.

Predictions about Treatments. I predict treatments will be in sight by the end of 2020.

HIGHER CONFIDENCE. A Phase II clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine will be completed by 9/30/2020, as recorded by clinicaltrials.gov . Confidence level: 90% (up from 75%). STAT news reports that biotech Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is proceeding with a Phase I trial of a vaccine without doing animal testing first. Recruitment began for the trials in early March. If this proves safe, I predict a Phase II efficacy trial will be speedily enrolled.

Confidence level: 90% (up from 75%). STAT news reports that biotech Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is proceeding with a Phase I trial of a vaccine without doing animal testing first. Recruitment began for the trials in early March. If this proves safe, I predict a Phase II efficacy trial will be speedily enrolled. HIGHER CONFIDENCE. Either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) will approve a COVID-19 vaccine by 3/31/2021. Confidence level: 90% (up from 85%). In addition to Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Codagenix, CureVac, and academic labs are working on a vaccine, making for several shots on goal. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is working with J&J to have a vaccine available for emergency use in early 2021.

Confidence level: 90% (up from 85%). In addition to Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Codagenix, CureVac, and academic labs are working on a vaccine, making for several shots on goal. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is working with J&J to have a vaccine available for emergency use in early 2021. HIGHER CONFIDENCE. Either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) will approve a COVID-19 antiviral treatment by 12/31/2020. Confidence level: 85% (up from 80%). Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral being studied for viruses such as Ebola, shows promise for COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health has now initiated a Phase 3 trial of remdesivir.

Predictions about the Response. I was, and remain, pessimistic that the global response to the virus will cause widespread economic damage. This has been even more swift and damaging than I initially imagined, with both of my specific predictions already fulfilled.

FULFILLED. NYC will close its public schools for at least one day on or before 4/15/2020.

FULFILLED. Within the U.S., there will be at least one attempt to enforce mandatory quarantines on at least a city-wide basis by 4/15/2020.

Predictions about the Economy. The painful economic reality for Q1 and Q2 2020 is now becoming clearer. The question now becomes one regarding the pace of recovery. Opinions are split between those in the V-shape camp (a strong recovery in Q3) and the U-shape camp (recovery starting in Q4). I am more in the U-shaped camp given extensive economic disruption that will take time to heal.

HIGHER CONFIDENCE. U.S. real GDP growth will be less than 1.5% for Q1 2020. Confidence level: 99%. (up from 80%). On March 25, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q1 real GDP to contract by 3.8%.

Confidence level: 99%. (up from 80%). On March 25, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q1 real GDP to contract by 3.8%. HIGHER CONFIDENCE. U.S. real GDP growth will be negative for Q2 2020. Confidence level: 99% (up from 90%). On March 25, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q1 real GDP to contract by 29.9%.

Confidence level: 99% (up from 90%). On March 25, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q1 real GDP to contract by 29.9%. HIGHER CONFIDENCE. U.S. real GDP growth will be positive for Q1 2021. Confidence level: 90% (up from 70%). With Q1 2020 growth now likely to be negative, the comp for Q1 2021 will be easy to beat.

Confidence level: 90% (up from 70%). With Q1 2020 growth now likely to be negative, the comp for Q1 2021 will be easy to beat. NEW. U.S. real GDP growth will be negative for Q3 2020. Confidence level: 85%. This is a forecast to test my U-shaped recovery thesis. As of 3/25, the Conference Board is forecasting real GDP contraction of 3.3% in Q3 2020.

Confidence level: 85%. This is a forecast to test my U-shaped recovery thesis. As of 3/25, the Conference Board is forecasting real GDP contraction of 3.3% in Q3 2020. NEW. U.S. real GDP growth will be greater than 10% in Q4 2020. Confidence level: 80%. This is a forecast to test the timing of a recovery. As of 3/25, the Conference Board is forecasting real GDP growth of 18.5% in Q4 2020.

My Market Prediction. I have received some pushback on my estimate for 2020 S&P 500 earnings of $140, as well as the multiple I have ascribed to those earnings. First off, here is how I arrived at my estimate. I used a top-down model by sector, with a cross-check by bottoms-up modeling of select companies. My thoughts on each sector follow.

Exhibit 1. S&P 500 Earnings Growth by Sector

Financials. Money Center banks have been seeing sell-side downside cases of 40-60% EPS cuts as credit losses become inevitable and low interest rates seem to become the norm. Low interest rates also impact insurance companies negatively. Share repurchases have been a large part of EPS growth, and these are likely to be severely curtailed.

Money Center banks have been seeing sell-side downside cases of 40-60% EPS cuts as credit losses become inevitable and low interest rates seem to become the norm. Low interest rates also impact insurance companies negatively. Share repurchases have been a large part of EPS growth, and these are likely to be severely curtailed. Information Technology. A decline in consumer spending will impact companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Visa (NYSE:V), and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), while restrained corporate capex is likely to negatively impact the long list of companies in the index selling IT hardware.

A decline in consumer spending will impact companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Visa (NYSE:V), and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), while restrained corporate capex is likely to negatively impact the long list of companies in the index selling IT hardware. Healthcare. While therapeutics companies are often resilient in a recession, delayed doctor visits could cause modest disruption in this sector. Meanwhile, medical device companies and hospitals will be negatively impacted due to delayed elective procedures (a modest offset for insurance companies), which are more profitable than routine care (including for COVID-19). Lastly, venture capital funding for biotech breakthroughs has been a boon across the healthcare value chain for several years, but market disruption could cause more restrained investment this year.

While therapeutics companies are often resilient in a recession, delayed doctor visits could cause modest disruption in this sector. Meanwhile, medical device companies and hospitals will be negatively impacted due to delayed elective procedures (a modest offset for insurance companies), which are more profitable than routine care (including for COVID-19). Lastly, venture capital funding for biotech breakthroughs has been a boon across the healthcare value chain for several years, but market disruption could cause more restrained investment this year. Communication Services. Companies dependent on advertising revenue could see significant declines, while the impact on entertainment companies will be mixed.

Companies dependent on advertising revenue could see significant declines, while the impact on entertainment companies will be mixed. Industrial and Materials . I am expecting a significant earnings decline commensurate with a deep recession for these cyclical companies. Share repurchases are likely to be curtailed in this sector.

. I am expecting a significant earnings decline commensurate with a deep recession for these cyclical companies. Share repurchases are likely to be curtailed in this sector. Consumer Staples. I am expecting this to hold up better relative to prior estimates.

I am expecting this to hold up better relative to prior estimates. Utilities. Traditionally a defensive sector, the shuttering of business across the globe and a general decline in economic activity could moderately impact earnings.

Traditionally a defensive sector, the shuttering of business across the globe and a general decline in economic activity could moderately impact earnings. Energy. The negative oil price shock seems unlikely to resolve quickly, leaving many companies with potential negative earnings in 2020.

The negative oil price shock seems unlikely to resolve quickly, leaving many companies with potential negative earnings in 2020. Real Estate. This heavily-levered REIT-focused sector is likely to experience headwinds as many tenants struggle to make rent payments.

The market’s multiple can be viewed through the lens of long-term growth expectations and discount rates. For example, assuming all earnings are paid out as a dividend, the very simple perpetuity dividend discount model makes this relationship quantifiable:

Exhibit 2. P/E Multiple Relationship To Discount Rate & Growth

The emerging consensus view of the market is that unprecedented fiscal stimulus will ensure the current pandemic is a temporary impact, not affecting long-term growth. But the market also seems to assume monetary stimulus is more-or-less permanent, with 10-year risk-free rates now stuck below 1% - down from 3% at the end of 2019.

If we assume no change in long-term growth but assume a permanent change in the discount rate, we can see that every 100 bps reduction in the discount rate causes a dramatic increase in the multiple. For growth of 3%, a 100 bps reduction in the discount rate from 8% to 7% causes the multiple to expand 25%.

Exhibit 3. P/E Multiple Sensitivity To Discount Rate and Growth

For perspective, over the past 20 years, the forward multiple on the S&P 500 has ranged from well above 20x in early 2000 to under 10x in the depths of the global financial crisis. Before the current pandemic, the forward P/E multiple for the S&P 500 was at 19x. The 20-year average is just over 15x.

Exhibit 4. Forward P/E Multiple on S&P 500

Could we revisit multiples as low as 10x? The reason I don't think so is that 10-year rates have never been as low as the sub-1% rates seen today.

Exhibit 5. 10-Year Treasury Rates

Data by YCharts

The bottom line. I do not think the S&P 500 forward multiple will drop below this long-term average of about 15.5x. If we use my $140 EPS estimate, that multiple results in an S&P 500 price of 2,170, which is very close to the 3/23 lows.

If epidemiological curves peak in April and consensus S&P 500 estimates (now at $161) converge on my $140 estimate as earnings season gets underway, the narrative will likely shift to "things are getting better from here" by the end of April. Thus, I predict the S&P 500 forward multiple on adjusted earnings, as reported by FactSet, will be above 19x before the end of 2020, which suggests the index could be above 3,000 again before 2021 gets underway.

