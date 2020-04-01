Sizing Up Tyler Technologies For A Long Play

Tyler Technologies (TYL) operates in the software niche of the technology sector. The company provides management solutions as well as services for the public sector both in the US as well as international markets. The combination of public service customers and the growth of software services piqued our interest in this stock which we will discuss below.

The firm announced its fourth quarter earnings (which also gave us 2019 annual numbers) on the 12th of February. The most significant point which was made on the earnings call was that the firm had finally broken the $1 billion mark in annual revenues in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA also rose to its highest level of over $300 million in the same year. Earnings in the fourth quarter came in at $1.43 which means they came to $5.30 for the fiscal year. Q4 revenues came to $288.84 million which was a slight miss which consequently brought full year sales to $1.09 billion.

With respect to guidance for fiscal 2020, management is projecting non-GAAP revenues of approximately $1.215 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $5.66. The top line sales growth rate looks particularly attractive here. If guidance is met, that top line guidance number would return an 11%+ growth rate.

There is a lot to like about Tyler at present although we project some weakness in the near term. Let's discuss this.

Firstly, what was quite apparent in Q4 was the significant jump in the SaaS business. This is what shareholders want. Recurring revenue. In fact, when one delves more into the numbers, sales growth would have actually been higher in 2019 if the sales mix had not been skewed more towards sales of subscription products. Non-GAAP subscription sales grew by well over 30% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior.

This growth in the more lucrative part of the business has resulted in Tyler now generating a whopping 67% of its sales from recurring avenues. Recurring revenues were less than 50% just a decade ago. Therefore, we would expect margins to ramp up from here. Subscription revenue feeds on itself the way compound interest does. In fact, we would expect this number to be over 70% very shortly.

Although, intangibles and goodwill make up approximately half of Tyler's assets, the firm's present book multiple of 7.3 is still behind the 10-year average of 9.9. Top line sales accelerated last year by 16% and grew again in the fourth quarter by over 19%. From a sales perspective, the firm does not look cheap but the firm's assets have not seen a big increase in price which will probably be only temporary in my opinion. Remember assets are what essentially create sales and earnings. They are the roots that bear the tree. There is a clear divergence between Tyler's assets at present compared to its sales. We do not believe this divergence will last though.

On the long-term chart, we can see that shares have not undergone any technical damage which is encouraging. In fact, we see no apparent divergences on the RSI oscillator which would suggest that more aggressive selling is in front of us. Our near-term target would be for shares to come down to that multi-year trend line before we get a bounce here.

If we go to a more short-term chart, we can see that shares are most likely undergoing a topping formation at present (double top). This would lead us to believe that the March lows will be at least tested again. Remember, the price dropped to $250 a share on the 18th of this month. This is 17% below where shares are trading at present. Suffice it to say, if we were to get an opportunity around this price level, we may just initiate a small long position.

To sum up, Tyler shares look like they want to go higher but we see some short-term selling first before shares find a hard bottom. Let's see if we get a retest of those mid-March lows over the next few sessions.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.