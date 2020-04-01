Trends In Private Fixed Investment - A Less Wealthier Nation

Preservation of capital and wealth should be at the forefront of investors' minds.

The productive capacity of the US is likely to go into decline making America as a whole, less wealthy.

Economist Adam Smith (picture below) had the idea that the wealth of a nation was the productive capacity of its people. This gave to the idea of division of labor, where specialization in different tasks would produce a higher output per hour worked, thus resulting in greater production overall or a higher gross domestic product of a nation.

Adam Smith is known for being the "Father of Capitalism," as his ideas have continued to influence free market economies to this day.

Much of Adam Smith's ideas preside in the free market of the private sector. It's the private sector, with its competition, that makes the most successful modern economies work as they do.

Economics is the careful measurement of resources and the three main resources that economists, or those in charge of the allocation of capital are to work with include: time, capital and energy.

Time is the unit of measurement for how long it takes to perform a task that must be measured.

Capital is a combination of labor costs and capital equipment, like tools, buildings and land for example.

Energy can be measured as the amount of BTU, or energy units, required to provide the good or service.

Capitalists have to carefully allocate and make the necessary investments that will yield the most efficient means to produce the good or service.

The capitalist who can provide the best product or service at the best cost gets to stay in business and be a provider of jobs to the economy. It's that whole idea of self-interest. It's in one's self-interest to stay in business and make a profitable enterprise. By doing so, you are not only providing society with what it wants at the best price, but are making a success of yourself and your employees too. At least that's the idea.

Confidence

My Uncle Jack has a story about when he was at his country club years ago, he was conversing with a man who was a builder of condominiums. My Uncle said to him something along the lines of, "So if I could imagine, when you are driving down the road and see a large plot of land where you can envision building condominiums, is that how you come up with your idea of where to build?" The man responds simply, "Takes balls."

Surely, for any builder for that matter, endeavoring on a large project, it takes a good deal of confidence that you'll know it'll work and you won't lose money.

Whether you are a builder of condominiums, a homeowner or someone just starting out, we all make decisions about capital investments we want to make with the resources we have.

A riding lawnmower is a capital investment. A new computer is a capital investment. New clothes are a capital investment. A new kitchen is a capital investment.

Having the confidence the investment will prove a benefit to either our standard of living and or our level of productivity is what we have to decide when making such investment decisions.

For business owners or investors, knowing that you'll make a profit or there will be demand for the product or service is what's at stake as to whether or not to invest.

Confidence is key.

This brings us to how we measure this private fixed investment for the overall economy.

Fixed Private Investment

This is a long-term chart, going back to 1947, of the amount of money spent in the US on fixed private investment. The figures are annualized. The measure in the 4th quarter of 2019 was $3.68 trillion that the US spent on fixed capital investment.

This makes for good perspective as President Trump is now suggesting the next round of stimulus be for $2 trillion in infrastructure spending. This would be a little over half of what the private sector spends per year.

Consumption Of Fixed Capital

In any economist's or capitalist's cost sheet, they will need to produce a "cost per use" calculation as every asset has a limited life and depreciates with its use.

With that comes consumption of fixed capital expense. Per the chart below, the red line is the consumption of fixed capital of private assets expense.

Of course, we always want to see the amount of money being spent on fixed assets to be more than the level of depreciation as is in the chart above.

Think of it as your sock draw. As you wear your socks, they get holes and you have to buy new socks to replace the socks with holes. So long that you can always afford to buy new socks as soon as your old ones get holes, then you'll never have to worry about wearing socks with holes in them.

Let's say you have 2 pairs with holes, but you only buy 1 new pair, now you still have 1 pair with holes in them. Soon after, 2 more pairs get holes in them and now you have 3 pairs with holes. If you are not keeping up with replacing what has depreciated, eventually, you'll have more socks with holes than without.

Ideally, you want both new socks and better quality socks as that is how you improve your living standard.

Just like we want faster computers or smarter smartphones, newer kitchens and baths, we want a new car that runs better and gets better gas mileage.

In essence, we want to improve our condition.

Fixed private capital investment helps do just that, improve our condition.

Measuring Net Private Fixed Investment

To measure the net private fixed investment, we take the total investment spent and subtract the level of consumption.

So for example, in the 4th quarter of 2019, $3.68 trillion was the annualized rate of private fixed investment. In that same quarter, the annualized rate of consumption of private fixed assets was $2.923 trillion making the difference $757 billion.

A chart of the difference looks like this:

To give this better perspective and justice, it must be looked at as a percent of GDP:

It is with this longer-term chart where we can see the state of capitalism in the US has been in a decline from historical levels of investment.

This doesn't bode well for the future of America's overall wealth. Unless this can somehow turn higher and the entrepreneurial spirit of America can be revitalized, have low expectations.

In 2009, the level of fixed investment collapsed while consumption carried on and there was only a slight net level of fixed investment down to close to 1% of GDP.

The recovery in the past 10 years brought the net private fixed investment back up to 4% of GDP. This is well below the levels we had pre-1980 of 6% to 9% of GDP.

Globalization and the outsourcing of our goods producing industries is partly to blame for the lower levels of investment.

When fixed capital investment falls, so does productivity. When you don't invest in the latest technology, you're not going to improve your output per hour. When you don't invest in new tools that allow you to do a task faster and cheaper, you don't improve your output per hour.

The Conference Board is a not-for-profit economic research group I like to read. They put out a productivity brief every year. In their latest brief for 2019, they note the following about productivity in mature economies:

Among mature economies, the productivity slowdown in the past decade has been dramatic, as growth rates of output per hour halved from an average annual rate of 2.3 percent in the period 2000-2007 to 1.2 percent from 2010-2017 (Table 3)

In 2000-2007, the US was still spending 5%-7% of GDP on net private fixed investment.

In the period from 2010-2017, net private fixed investment was only 1%-4% of GDP.

That decline in private fixed investment I would argue, is one reason for why productivity was so low from 2010-2017.

The coming decline in fixed private investment I'm anticipating will have longer-term impacts on GDP growth per capita due to the lost gains in productivity that would have been had as a result.

Post COVID-19 World

There is another leg down in private fixed investment coming. Oil prices around $20 a barrel suggest a tremendous blow to demand for energy.

There could be long-term damage to confidence of capitalists to invest in the US knowing that we live in a time today when we can add "pandemics." If the response to the next virus that goes around the world is to "pause" the economy, that has now shown to be quite challenging to the economy.

There is a possibility that the net fixed private investment goes negative relative to consumption of fixed assets in the 2nd and 3rd quarters given the response to the coronavirus as means to flatten the curve and limit the damage to human life.

Some socks are going to have some holes as a result.

This will not bode well for the wealth of the nation nor to the living standards of those of us living in it in the near to intermediate term.

With this said, preservation of capital or cash and overall wealth should be at the forefront of American households.

Asset Prices Could Head Lower

Below is a 1-year chart of the S&P 500 (SPY) shares have bounced off the lows from 7 trading days ago.

We just finished up the 1st quarter and are now heading into what should prove to be a disastrous quarter for the country's economy.

Seeing now that opening back up by Easter is no longer a possibility and instead, we're looking at April 30th as the goal, this will only exacerbate the damage to the economy let alone fixed private investment spending.

The idea that the economy is going to bounce back hard once the economy opens again I find to be wishful thinking. I live near a college town and the students are not coming back in May to finish up leaving our local economy in dire straits, probably until September.

So there could be more scares in the financial markets and that I believe should provide additional chances to dollar-cost average your way back into your favorite stocks that you feel are selling at fire-sale prices.

I anticipate the best investments are yet to come, which is more reason to keep powder dry for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.