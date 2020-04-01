Walgreens Earnings Preview: EPS And Revenue Estimate Trends Not Encouraging

The quality of earnings has diminished for WBA in the last 5-10 years.

Margins continue to contract for Walgreens, as the brick-and-mortar front-end stores drag on returns.

Pandemic-driven foot traffic might help Walgreens front-end for the next few quarters.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reports their fiscal Q2 '20 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday morning, April 2nd, 2020.

Consensus estimates per IBES by Refinitiv is that WBA will earn or generate $1.46 in earnings per share on $37.4 billion in revenue for an expected year-over-year decline of -11% for earnings per share on 2% revenue growth.

Walgreens' traditional business model in the 2nd half of the 20th century was to be a point of prescription pick-up for the average American consumer, who would then spend on a few convenience items while in the store.

The front-end and the "front-end comp" was usually mid-single-digit growth during the 1980s and 1990s and also the higher-margin aspect to Walgreens' sales.

All of Walgreens' growth in the 70s, 80s and 90s was "organic" as the retail drug giant ran a very disciplined, controlled store growth profile (versus CVS's (NYSE:CVS) 1990s growth via acquisition) and it worked like a charm, until we hit the 2000s.

In 2014, Stefano Pessina's European drugstore empire (Boots Alliance) was acquired by Walgreens and Pessina ultimately became CEO. (This article from Fortune gives some interesting background.)

Pessina's goal was to vertically integrate the Walgreens retail distribution strength with drug wholesalers like AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and even combine WBA with other retail drug stores like Rite-Aid, but after the stock peaked in late 2015 near $90 per share, shares have struggled mightily since.

Trend in EPS and revenue estimates:

Source: Earnings reports and estimate source is IBES by Refinitiv

Revenue estimates:

Source: Estimate source is IBES by Refinitiv

Historical EPS and revenue data is from WBA's earnings reports and 10-Qs

Analysis: The trend in EPS and revenue estimates is not encouraging. Pessina's strategy will be interrupted by the global pandemic known as COVID-19, but (and not to be macabre) the concern and hoarding around the S consumer could actually have helped stimulate foot traffic in the coming May 2020 quarter.

The biggest issue for WBA is margins, as the retail stores are a drag on returns, and the front-end retail comp and margins, which worked like magic for decades, have not delivered in the last 10 years.

This table shows the percentage of revenue and operating profit for WBA and readers can see that "US retail" continues to be 75% of WBA's revenue and operating profit, but if readers would look at the bottom 1/4 of the spreadsheet, it is obvious that operating profit has been struggling for over a year.

Technical analysis:

Here is a monthly chart of WBA, and given the trendline, I don't think readers would want to see the stock fall much below $40 on heavier volume.

Here is the plus side of the chart: the stock is now as oversold on the monthly chart as it was in 2008. (See the bottom panel.)

Quality of earnings:

Geeky spreadsheets such as this one likely drive readers nuts, but the test of a company's earnings quality is to compare cash flow to net income and compare free cash flow to net income, and see how the ratios track over time.

Let's have a look:

Ratio of cash flow to net inc 1-yr avg 108% 3-yr avg 136% 5-yr avg 139% 10-yr avg 151%

Free-cash-flow:

Ratio of free cash to net inc 1-yr avg 58% 3-yr avg 71% 5-yr avg 79% 10-yr avg 91%

Source: internal spreadsheet from earnings reports and 10-Qs

Free cash flow's "capex" includes acquisitions made by WBA

Summary/conclusion: Clients currently have no positions in WBA, and as sorely tempting as it has been to buy the retail drug store giant a few times over the last few years, avoiding brick-and-mortar retail has kept clients out of trouble.

Thursday morning I will fully expect to hear Walgreens saw some front-end benefit from foot traffic driven by COVID-19, but the front-end comps for WBA have been not good (mostly negative low-single-digits) for years.

While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to blame for some of it, I think Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and their renewed push into pharmacy as a way to drive foot traffic continues to put competitive pressure on Walgreens.

Trading at 8x forward earnings with a 4.5% dividend yield, the stock looks attractive in the mid-$40s, but I want to wait and see if there can ever be any meaningful revenue growth again for WBA.

One positive for WBA is that long-term debt has declined the last few years and WBA sports just a 10% debt-to-capital ratio. WBA could issue debt as the corporate bond market has unlocked the last few weeks, and the proceeds could be used for an ASR (accelerated stock repurchase) for the drug store giant.

There is a lot of bad news baked into the stock, but it's got a long way back to make new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.