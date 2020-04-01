Aytu: A One-Trick Play

The company does not likely have additional value in its product pipeline and is likely to dilute shareholders into the future to raise cash from equity.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has had a wild ride in March, going from a tiny penny stock to a company many are looking at in this coronavirus pandemic as a potential testing investment. I am not convinced by the long-term prospects of AYTU after the coronavirus scare settles down and would avoid investing in AYTU from a fundamental perspective for the long-term.

One Trick

AYTU, a nearly $100 million market cap company now, has capitalized on market sentiment around the coronavirus pandemic and established the company as a provider of rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19. Shares have quintupled in value in the last weeks as the company announced its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test, which it is offering under FDA's Public Health Emergency updated guidance:

The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test is a solid phase immunochromatographic assay used in the rapid, qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the 2019 novel coronavirus in human whole blood, serum or plasma. The company’s licensed COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test is approved for distribution throughout the U.S. based upon the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) policy. The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test is intended for professional use only and delivers clinical results between 2 and 10 minutes at the point-of-care by analyzing samples from individuals having signs and symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This test has been validated in a 126 patient clinical trial and is CE marked. DISCLAIMER: Aytu BioScience has notified the FDA that we have validated and will begin offering the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test. The test is being made available under compliance with Section IV.D. of the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency. Updated FDA guidance, issued on March 16, 2020, allows the distribution of this product for diagnostic use in laboratories or by healthcare workers at the point-of-care. The updated policy can be viewed by clicking here. The FDA has not reviewed Aytu BioScience’s validation of the test.

No doubt, this is a huge victory for AYTU and the ability to deliver close to real-time results within 2-10 minutes at the point of care is a huge step forward in being able to increase testing rates and ultimately slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has arrested economic growth in our country and around the world. CEO Josh Disbrow described the company's warehouse in Colorado, which as of March 23, 2020 had "product...in transit", putting the company in a position to have the "test kits ready for sale in the very near term". Time will tell how many test kits AYTU is able to source and distribute over the next months. In the near term, this is likely to be a primary driver of sentiment around AYTU stock and will likely be positive to AYTU's financials as well. I am not sure this is a persistent recurring revenue stream for the company, though, and was curious around the rest of AYTU's product offering to see whether current hype around share prices are justified.

Not Excited About the Rest of the Products

Management has not historically been great at prioritizing shareholder value, evidenced by the very low level of insider alignment with outside shareholders. The company has a 100-person nationwide sales force and has recently closed two "pivotal transactions" with Innovus Pharma and Cerecor (CERC)'s pediatric Rx portfolio. It is easy to make acquisitions, but much harder to integrate them effectively into a single organization with a coherent strategy, especially in these tumultuous times with many employees working remotely as part of what was already a highly distributed workforce.

I find the "pro-forma LTM revenue" chart the company provides a bit misleading. Notably, there was substantial equity dilution that took place to "achieve" these "pro-forma revenues".

CERC's pediatric Rx portfolio, which belongs to AYTU now, includes prescription therapeutics as well as prescription vitamins: AYTU points to these brands as having driven $12.7 million in LTM revenue as per their February corporate presentation. The Innovus acquisition, on the other hand, brought in consumer health products across diabetes care, sexual & urological health, and respiratory & allergy - all completely different therapeutic areas with no coherence whatsoever.

Many of these products require specialty sales force efforts to succeed commercially, and I am not sure AYTU's 100-person sales force will be up to the task to build the therapeutic area-specific expertise required to effectively sell these products. AYTU points to the "$66 billion total addressable market" - needless to say, the name of the game is market share, and the company has chosen to go after market share in highly competitive categories with no clear commercial strategy. I am skeptical of the company's ability to succeed with their current commercial strategy. The cross-selling and co-promotion efforts the company discusses, including using Innovus's direct to consumer marketing platform called "Beyond Human", are not effective to me.

AYTU has never achieved a positive operating profit and I remain cautious regarding the company's ability to do so in the near-term, even with the recent acquisitions of commercial brands. Investment in the largely distributed sales force will be required to continue growth in the pediatric brands, and this will be difficult in an environment where healthcare services businesses are closed to non-emergency procedures and in a world where a great deal of medicine is being delivered in the form of telemedicine (TDOC).

Concerning Cap Table

AYTU's cap table also concerns me. From the perspective of a prospective long-term investor in common stock, keep in mind there are 12.2 million preferred equity shares outstanding and nearly 25 million options and warrants outstanding as well. The full picture of AYTU's equity situation reveals that common stock holders have the potential to be diluted significantly when the company's financials are examined on a fully-diluted basis.

Substantial shareholder dilution through equity issuance has taken place over the past years, and I do not expect this trend to reverse into the future. Much of this dilution was as a result of the aforementioned transactions. AYTU's prospects are not very compelling and I have significant concerns around the company's ability to achieve positive operating cash flow in the near term. Currently, the company has ~$5 million of cash on hand and is burning this rapidly.

Risks

Risks to avoiding an AYTU investment include the potential for management to bring in new innovative technologies into the pipeline to greatly increase long-term shareholder value. I am not convinced of management's ability to do this based on what we have seen so far.

Additionally, the stock could continue to be supported in the near-term, especially if the coronavirus pandemic continues over the coming months. Testing will be required to great extent as long as the virus fears are relevant. However, there are a great number of additional testing manufacturers competing for market share now, including Thermo-Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and as such I do not believe AYTU will become the leader in coronavirus testing.

Conclusion

Avoid AYTU equity shares until management displays greater shareholder friendliness and an ability to manage multiple product cycles. Best of luck to all.

