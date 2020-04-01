Regenxbio: A Growth Stock For The Coronavirus Bear Market

Regenxbio is another candidate that you should consider to average down.

Accumulating stocks in a bear market takes courage. Yet it'll handsomely reward you at the upturn of the next market cycle.

The largest profits in the investment field go to those who are capable of correctly zigging when the financial community is zagging. - Phillip Fisher

As you know, the coronavirus pandemic spooked the overall stock market. With the market in a panic mode, the downdraft carries Regenxbio (RGNX) deep South. Despite its sound fundamentals and pipeline advancement, market fears pushed Regenxbio's share price far below its intrinsic value.

Now if you're holding Regenxbio, you need to have a strategy to conquer your most powerful human emotion, i.e., fear. More importantly, you need to be opportunistic to capitalize on the market's irrational behavior. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Regenxbio. Furthermore, I'll share with you my forward expectation on this Phillip Fisher equity.

Figure 1: Regenxbio chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Regenxbio is engaged in the innovation and launch of gene therapy. In doing so, they are poised to serve the unmet needs in retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Harnessing the power of its stellar NAV technology platform, Regenxbio delivers a single gene therapy injection to alter the disease course and thereby improves its outcome. As you know, Regenxbio's NAV technology platform is validated after the Zolgensma approval. Hence, it's not surprising that the company attracted over 20 partnerships.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Regenxbio)

Pipeline Advancement

Despite many promising molecules, I'll focus on RGX-314 because it is the crown jewel of the pipeline. As you know, RGX-314 is being developed for wet age-related macular degeneration (i.e., wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Back in 2019, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on RGX-314's Phase 1/2a trial for wet AMD.

If you recall, the hold was unrelated to any safety issue. Instead, a manufacturing concern was the culprit. Simply put, the FDA needed more time to evaluate certain aspects of the RGX-314 delivery system. My prediction came true, as the clinical hold was lifted early this year.

As proof is in the pudding to its efficacy, Regenxbio reported robust interim data for RGX-314 at the 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting. That is to say, patients in Group 5 demonstrated an over 80% reduction in the need for rescued therapy (i.e., anti-VEGF injection). Overall, 75% of the patients didn't need any rescue intervention. More importantly, the vision and retinal structure was improved.

Going forward, you can expect Regenxbio to deliver more positive data for RGX-314 within the next few months (i.e., 1H2020). Moreover, RGX-314's clinical trial is expected to advance this year using both "subretinal and suprachoroidal" delivery. Commenting on the recent development, the President and CEO (Kenneth Mills) enthused:

In 2020, we are broadening our internal gene therapy pipeline using our proprietary NAV Technology Platform, and advancing key programs including RGX-314 for the treatment of retinal diseases. As we drive the RGX-314 program forward with new trials in wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy planned for later this year, we are also advancing our RGX-121 program in MPS II based on encouraging data from the first cohort of patients. We are pleased with the advancement of the RGX-111 and RGX-501 programs, and look forward to submitting an IND for RGX-181 and providing updates for our research programs in HAE and neurodegenerative diseases later this year.

Fourth Quarter Financials Highlights

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on December 31.

As follows, Regenxbio correspondingly procured $11.8M and $35.2M for 4Q2019 and Fiscal 2019. This signifies the respective 71.1% and 83.4% reductions from the $40.8M and $218.5M for the same period last year. Of note, the revenue decline was due to the non-recurring payment from AveXis and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) for the prior period.

About product sales, Zolgensma garnered $186M for Novartis (NVS). Of that figure, Regenxbio enjoyed $10.7M. If you estimate the annual forward sales, Zolgensma should deliver approximately $744M for Novartis. As such, it'll be a blockbuster within the next one to two years.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective time frames registered at $33.8M and $24.3M. I view the 39.1% R&D increase positively. The money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits in the future. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits. Additionally, there was $25.4M ($0.72 per share) net loss versus $4.3 ($0.11 per share) net profits for the same comparison.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Regenxbio)

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $400.0M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. Against the $52.0M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations until 4Q2021.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Regenxbio is a serial diluter. A company that serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 35.9M to 36.9M, my math reveals a 2.7% annual dilution. At that rate, Regenxbio cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment with flying colors.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the biggest concern is if RGX-314 will reveal positive data for the wet AMD franchise. The other medicines (121, 111, 181, and 501) might also deliver subpar clinical outcomes.

In case of a negative data reporting, it's likely that Regenxbio can tumble over 50% and vice versa. Nonetheless, the most decline will occur if RGX-314 doesn't post positive results. That aside, there is the concern that Regenxbio may grow too aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint. Be that as it may, the company has abundant cash.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Regenxbio with the five out of five stars rating. As a leading company in gene therapy, the efficacy and safety of Regenxbio's NAV platform are proven via Zolgensma commercialization. In the coming years, I anticipated that more NAV drugs would pass their trials. Thereafter, they'll gain the marketing authorization. Among such a molecule is RGX-314 for wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy.

For the wet AMD franchise alone, you can bet that RGX-314 will garner roughly $1B in sales (i.e., 25% of the competing drug, Eylea). As Eylea is losing patent exclusivity five years from now, there is a strong motivation for Regeneron to find a replacement blockbuster. That aside, I estimated that the diabetic retinopathy market is valued at $10B. Hence, there is tremendous value in this drug. Now, that value won't be realized overnight: the drug is still in the Phase 1/2 clinical studies.

As usual, the choice to buy, sell, or hold is always yours to make. In my view, you have many excellent buying opportunities amid a bear market. As Regenxbio trades lower, you should consider picking up shares. Remember to do it in a step-wise fashion to get the best average cost. At the upturn of the next bull market, you'll most likely be rewarded with multiple-fold profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.