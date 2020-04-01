BlackBerry: Another Unimpressive Report

After the bell on Tuesday, Canadian technology firm BlackBerry (BB) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results. With the stock having hit a new multi-year low in recent weeks, investors have been hoping this report could help cement a recent rebound. Unfortunately, this quarter's report was not that great, so we might see shares try to retest that low.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, investors were looking to see how much growth could be delivered across the key business segments. Unfortunately, the "IoT" business fell short of management's expectations due to softness related to coronavirus. As management stated on the conference call, some deals weren't completed, but the hope is that they will once the market stabilizes. On the flip side, Licensing revenues came in ahead of expectations as some deals were completed earlier than expected. That's been a blessing in a number of recent periods, helping revenues to be better off than they might otherwise have been. In total, non-GAAP revenues of $291 million missed Street expectations by more than $5 million. This was the second revenue miss in the last three quarters for BlackBerry, after a previous streak of eight revenue beats in a row.

On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beat by a nickel per share. This was of course after a number of adjustments, and that entire beat can basically be attributed to two write-downs that totaled $27 million. I don't think analysts were looking for any goodwill impairments. On a GAAP basis, the company is still in the red, even after taking out those one-time charges. BlackBerry basically beats the non-GAAP bottom line 100% of the time, but as I've previously stated, I don't consider this adjusted metric very useful as management excludes key expenses like stock-based compensation.

When it comes to guidance, things get a little awkward. The earnings press release said that a fiscal 2021 outlook would be given on the conference call. However, on the call, CEO John Chen said that in light of the coronavirus situation, giving any financial guidance would not be wise, so I don't know why the earnings release said what it did. While the CEO did provide some broad statements on the macroeconomic environment, investors looking for any type of growth forecast here were disappointed, and perhaps a bit confused as well.

As a point of reference for when we get more clarity on the situation, analysts went into the Q4 report expecting $1.16 billion in fiscal 2021 revenues, or about 5% growth ($60 million increase). However, I should note that just six months ago, expectations were much higher, with the Street expecting more than double that revenue growth ($130 million). It's hard to say where Street estimates will go from here without any actual guidance, but I can tell you one of the main reasons why they have dropped in recent months.

One big item that worries me is the annual recurring revenue number that the company has been talking about in regard to Cylance. Take a look at what has been reported during the fiscal year - with the first three fiscal quarters' details here (Q1, Q2, Q3) - along with what was stated on the Q4 call. As a point of reference, the first part in each of the ARR detail segments in each respective quarterly report is the company's definition of ARR. It's the same in all of the reports, so I won't duplicate that part.

The Company defines ARR as the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the end of the reporting period. The Company uses ARR as an indicator of business momentum for the BlackBerry Cylance product line. BlackBerry Cylance ARR was approximately $172 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately $40 million, or 30%, compared to approximately $130 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. BlackBerry Cylance ARR was approximately $170 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately $30 million, or 21%, compared to approximately $140 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. BlackBerry Cylance ARR was approximately $171 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately $22 million, or 15%, compared to approximately $149 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Q4 call - "ARR was $167 million, up 9% year-over-year."

Additionally, as I discussed in a previous article, the dollar-based retention rate here has been going down. After what was supposedly six quarters with the figure over 100%, the number decreased to 99% in fiscal Q3. On the Q4 conference call, John Chen only said it was "over 90%." The Cylance patterns here are not looking good, especially when a key competitor like CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) is constantly beating revenue expectations and giving guidance above and beyond what the Street is looking for.

As mostly expected, BlackBerry management confirmed that it will likely be paying off the convertible debt that matures later this year. The stock is well under the potential conversion price, and capital markets at this point aren't in great shape. However, if that changes, perhaps it will refinance, just so it has a little more financial flexibility on the balance sheet. If the bonds are just paid off, total cash will equal net cash, since the company will be debt-free, and interest expenses will go to zero. The net cash balance is a little under $400 million currently.

I've brought up this subject before, but it must be done again in light of another unimpressive report. When will calls for CEO John Chen to be replaced finally start to increase? He has failed in many large efforts at BlackBerry, notably with the hardware division, and investors are suffering as a result. Take a look at the chart below comparing BlackBerry to the three main US index ETFs since the day he was named interim CEO. Even putting your cash under a mattress would have been much better than holding BlackBerry shares over this time. These numbers are as of Tuesday's close, so the BlackBerry performance number would be even worse if you include the after-hours decline.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance - ETFs adjusted for dividends)

In the end, it was another unimpressive earnings report from BlackBerry. Revenues missed Street estimates, and that's despite another pull forward of Licensing revenue. Non-GAAP EPS continued its beat streak thanks to many adjustments including some meaningful impairments, but on a GAAP basis the losses continued. Cylance numbers continue to weaken, and management really messed up when it came to giving guidance. Shares declined in the after-hours session as a result, and a retest of the lows could be possible unless investors find something positive to hang on to here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.