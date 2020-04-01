Fastest Marketplace Climbers For March 2020

The diversity of services as seen on this list, though, shows that investors of all stripes are interested in guidance and ideas in times like these.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We launched Marketplace on April 2, 2015, so we're about to turn 5. While the markets have seen some volatility - they were even down for that first year or so - there's been no period like the last six weeks.

You can figure out where we are on this chart right now.

The world has serious concerns about the spread of coronavirus and the damage its wrought on public health and the economy. Investors have also been concerned and trying to figure out how to manage their portfolios amidst that climate. And while the true test for the bear market is yet to come - how long will it last, how to manage through its duration? - we've seen the initial impact on Marketplace. Marketplace is designed to provide investing ideas and guidance, and that's something thousands of investors are looking for amidst these stressful market times. Specifically, market outlook and macro services have risen in the mix compared to normal, and localized areas of volatility - mortgage REITs or energy, for example - have also drawn attention.

As we do each month, we present our top 20 services as ranked by growth in monthly recurring revenue over the last 28 days of the month, on a net basis (i.e. after factoring in cancellations).

Macro and market outlook services take the top of the charts, as James A. Kostohryz especially grabbed investors' attention with his writing about the current bear market and where we might be headed. Avi Gilburt was hot on his heels, and other authors in this vein include Michael Gettings, Michael Gayed, Eric Basmajian, and Eric Parnell making a first appearance on this list in a long time. JD Henning can also be included in this category given his popular momentum gauge.

Dividend-oriented stalwarts are still quite present on this list, including The Dividend Kings, Rida Morwa, Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Brad Thomas, Jussi Askola, BDC Buzz, Stanford Chemist, and Alpha Gen Capital. KCI Research Ltd. emerged on the list at a time where contrarian investing may be of interest, while J Mintzmyer, Thomas Lott, Michael Boyd, and Elazar Advisors offered a mix of macro and stock specific guidance in their articles and services, in shipping, value, energy, and tech investing veins respectively.

Congrats to our authors for a strong month, and thank you to readers as always for your support! I know these are stressful times, and I'm wishing you all health and safety most of all, and then the same for your portfolios as we look to endure this challenge and come out on the other side with a seat at the table still.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.