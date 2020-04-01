Demographics And Debt Cycles

Understanding the likely path of future interest rates is extremely important as it determines asset prices through the rate at which future cash flows are discounted.

The secular trend of real interest rates is clearly toward a level near zero, but cycles, primarily as a result of population changes, can cause significant deviations from this trend.

The baby boomer generation was the largest on record and had an unprecedented impact on inflation and interest rates which has only fully unwound in recent years.

Demographics have a large and reasonably predictable effect on the economy and in particular inflation and interest rates.

A superficial analysis of interest rates indicates that they are being artificially depressed by central bank intervention, resulting in unsustainable debt levels and asset price bubbles. By taking a longer-term view of inflation and interest rates and considering the impact of population growth, it becomes clear that interest rates are normalizing, not being depressed by central banks. Interest rates have been on a downward trend for centuries with fluctuations around the trend a result of population changes amongst other factors.

Demographics And Inflation

Over the long term, there is a clear relationship between population growth, inflation and interest rates. This should be expected as a growing population causes an increase in demand and if supply is unable to shift concurrently, an increase in prices. In the long run, supply will also increase, resulting in a period of deflation so that prices return to the original level at a higher level of output.

Figure 1: Supply-Demand Curves with a Shift in Demand Due to Population Growth

(Source: Created by author)

Data from the U.S. shows that population growth and inflation are closely related with increases or decreases in population growth subsequently resulting in an increase or decrease in interest rates a number of years later. The offset between changes in population growth and interest rates is likely due to the fact that a period of approximately 20-40 years is required after a change in fertility rates for that change to flow through to the adult population where the largest economic impact is likely to occur. This offset appears to be increasing over time as life expectancy increases and adults spend more time in the education system before entering the workforce.

Figure 2: U.S. Population Growth and Inflation

(Source: Created by author using data from statista)

Global data also supports a relationship between population growth and inflation rates. The persistence of this relationship across time and geographies supports the probability of this being a causal relationship. The relationship is most prominent for very high and very low population growth rates. For intermediate population growth rates, other factors like fiscal and monetary policy are likely to become more important.

Figure 3: Population Growth and its Relationship to Inflation Globally (1960-2017)

(Source: Created by author using data from The World Bank)

The same relationships can also be observed at the global level over a period of hundreds of years. From this perspective, the abnormal population growth rates observed during the 20th century are clear, as are their distorting effect on interest rates and inflation. As population growth rates trend towards zero over the remainder of the 21st century, there is likely to be a tendency for inflation and interest rates to remain low.

Figure 4: Historical Population Growth, Inflation and Interest Rates

(Source: Created by author using data from The Bank of England and ourworldindata)

Interest Rates

Interest rates have been in secular decline over a period of centuries, although this trend is likely to end as rates approach the lower limit of zero. It is likely a number of factors contributed to this trend, including:

Greater supply of capital relative to demand

Increased competition amongst money lenders

Improved property rights

Figure 5: Nominal and Real Interest Rates through History

(Source: Created by author using data from The Bank of England)

In the short term, interest rates are impacted by demographics through inflation, with a young and rapidly growing population resulting in high inflation and interest rates and an older and stagnant population resulting in weak inflation and low interest rates.

Modern monetary policy results in a close relationship between interest rates and inflation, although this has not always been the case in the past. Throughout history, the correlation between interest rates and inflation has experienced long periods of both positive and negative correlation, although over time the relationship has become more strongly positively correlated as the result of central bank policy. With inflation likely to remain low as a result of low population growth and central banks enacting monetary policy to encourage inflation, interest rates are likely to remain low going forward.

Figure 6: Correlation between Interest Rates and Inflation

(Source: Created by author using data from The Bank of England)

Figure 7: Relationship between Interest Rates and Inflation Globally (2017)

(Source: Created by author using data from The World Bank)

Despite the recent share price declines, the S&P 500 still appears expensive according to the Cyclically Adjusted PE (CAPE) ratio. After adjusting for interest rates, the PE ratio is now inline with the historical average though. If interest rates are artificially low due to the actions of central banks, then there is still a price bubble which will inevitably burst. If interest rates have normalized after being elevated in the late 20th century, then there is no price bubble and expecting the CAPE ratio to permanently return to the teens is unrealistic.

Figure 8: S&P 500 CAPE Ratio and PE Ratio Adjusted for Interest Rates

(Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com)

Debt

Public debt levels have historically proven to be highly variable with wars and economic crises driving high levels of debt. Current U.S. public debt levels are high by historical standards, particularly for a period of peace and until recently, a period of economic stability. This begs the question of whether the U.S. government has a structural budget deficit problem which could be disastrous in the event of conflict or a financial crisis.

Alternative explanations include:

Abandoning the gold standard has allowed governments to borrow more money and reduce debts through inflation

Current high debt levels are merely a reflection of low interest rates with debt service burden levels largely unchanged.

The sustainability of government debt is an important consideration as it can affect inflation and exchange rates.

Figure 9: U.S. Government Debt

(Source: metrocosm)

The U.S. government's debt service burden is currently slightly above the long-term average, despite decreasing significantly in recent years due to a decline in interest rates. With interest rates likely to remain low in the future, current debt levels do not appear to be a cause for concern.

Figure 10: U.S. Government Debt Service Burden

(Source: Created by author using data from treasurydirect)

In general, it appears that the debt service burden is a much more important consideration than the level of debt. Governments are more likely to borrow when interest rates are low, as the burden of doing so is more manageable.

Figure 11: Interest Rates and Government Debt Globally (2017)

(Source: Created by author using data from The World Bank)

U.S. government spending expanded rapidly during the first half of the 20th century and has continued to grow in recent decades as a result of the expansion of healthcare and social security spending. This increase in spending on a larger social safety net cannot continue indefinitely without a corresponding increase in revenue. Given the low interest rate environment, current debt levels are not problematic but soon would be if debt had to be refinanced at higher rates.

Figure 12: U.S. Government Spending

(source: metrocosm)

U.S. government revenue has been flat relative to GDP since the 1950s and appears to have been on a downward trajectory since the beginning of the 21st century. The biggest change over this period has been the relative reduction in revenue from corporate taxes as effective tax rates declined over this period.

Figure 13: U.S. Government Revenue

(Source: metrocosm)

Increased social safety net payments as a result of an ageing population along with declining tax revenue as a result of a reduction in corporate tax rates raises the likelihood of either larger government debt, a reduction in the safety net or higher taxes in the future with the latter two more likely if interest rates begin to rise. Given the current political environment, it is likely that effective corporate tax rates will increase in the future through either higher tax rates or a reduction in loopholes. If this occurs, it will cause a reduction in corporate profits and a decline in share prices.

Figure 14: U.S. Population by Age and Generation

(Source: knoema)

Conclusion

There is a secular trend towards lower interest rates which can be significantly impacted by population changes in the short term. Although current debt levels are high by historical standards, they are not unreasonable given the low interest rate environment, which results in debt service burden levels that are broadly in line with historical levels. As a result, a public debt crisis is not likely in the short term in developed countries.

Low population growth and ageing populations in developed countries is creating structural budget deficits for governments which are not yet problematic due to low interest rates. Eventually, government spending will need to be curbed or taxes increased so that the government budget can be balanced. Given current public opinion, I believe it is more likely that the tax burden on wealthy/high-income individuals and corporations will be increased rather than a reduction in government spending or a broad-based increase in taxes, which will impact share prices.

Asset prices are inflated by historical standards due to the low interest rate environment, but they will likely remain this way going forward. Investors who use the environment of the late 20th century as a proxy for normality risk undervaluing assets and will find it extremely difficult to find an attractive entry point going forward. Investors should expect low returns going forward across most asset classes as asset prices are high, economic growth is low and the tailwind of declining discount rates is gone.

