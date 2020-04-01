Impact Of The Coronavirus - By The Numbers

Congress also jumped in with two huge stimulus packages totaling more than $2.2 trillion to support workers who lost jobs, as well as businesses, hospitals and state and local governments.

The Fed made two inter-meeting Fed Funds rate cuts on 3/3 and 3/15 totaling 150 basis points. In addition, the Fed implemented several measures to provide liquidity and stability.

The first data point showing the impact of the coronavirus on the economy was last Thursday's Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which shot up to an all-time high of 3.3 million.

Now that’s a moonshot!

(Source: FRED)

Any doubts that the coronavirus would adversely impact the economy were put to rest with the release of last Thursday’s Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims. New claims were a record 3.3 million for the week, almost 5 times the previous high of 695,000 from October 1982. The number would have been even bigger if the states’ online application portals weren’t inundated. Preliminary indications suggest this Thursday’s new claims will also exceed 3 million. Clearly, the economy has come to a screeching halt. The St. Louis Fed published an article ("Back-of-the-Envelope Estimates of Next Quarter's Unemployment Rate") suggesting COVID-19 will cause the unemployment rate to potentially reach 32% by the end of the second quarter. The previous all-time record for unemployment peaked in 1933 at 24.9% during the Great Depression.

The Fed did not wait for the data to show the economy stalling. On March 3rd, the benchmark Fed Funds rate was cut 50 basis points in an unusual inter-meeting move, then again on March 15th the Fed cut the Fed Funds rate another 100 basis points, pushing the target range down to 0.0-0.25%. In addition, the Fed announced several other moves to provide liquidity and stability to the markets:

The Fed ramped up its lending in the repo market to provide a stunning $1 trillion in daily liquidity.

Implemented plans to buy an unlimited amount of US Treasury debt and Agency mortgage-backed securities, as well as some commercial mortgage debt.

Invoked the Federal Reserve Act to backstop the commercial paper market.

Used the Federal Reserve Act to provide Primary Dealers with up to 90-day low-cost loans to boost liquidity across financial markets.

Implemented new credit facilities to provide support to investment grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds and asset-backed securities.

Created currency swap lines with nine new central banks, in addition to existing lines with the ECB and central banks of Canada, England and Japan.

The Fed threw everything but the kitchen sink in to support the financial markets. Fed Chairman Jay Powell has indicated that its arsenal is limitless, stating, “When it comes to lending, we are not going to run out of ammunition.”

In less than one month, the Fed balance sheet has grown by over $1 trillion to a new record $5.3 trillion, with more purchases to come. It has truly become the lender of last resort.

The Fed was not the only player reacting swiftly to protect the economy. In addition to the extensive monetary policy measures enacted by the Fed, on the fiscal side Congress has also stepped up. First, the government passed an $8.5 billion Families First Coronavirus Response Act to provide financial relief to families and workers hardest hit by the pandemic. The legislation provides free coronavirus testing, secures paid emergency leave and enhances unemployment insurance.

Next came the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief bill. This stimulus bill is the largest ever, and is designed to pump money directly into Americans’ pockets in the form of cash payments to most taxpayers. It also is to prop up hospitals, businesses and state and local governments struggling against the pandemic.

The magnitude of this package cannot be overstated. The $2.2 trillion represents a 46% increase in total Federal Spending. Its impact on the federal deficit will be huge. The increase in spending alone will triple the deficit to over $3 trillion, which is double the previous high from 2009 due to the Great Financial Crisis.

Its impact could be even greater, as revenues will likely decline due to the halt in economic activity. A budget deficit of close to $4 trillion for the year is not out of the question.

At a minimum, the deficit/GDP should exceed the 10% recent high from 2009, and could push the all- time high of 25% from WWII. If congress embarks on additional stimulus the numbers will get truly scary. The Fed with its “full steam ahead” monetary policy and the congress with its “anything at all costs” fiscal policy will try to stem the tide of the economic collapse, but longer term, there will be severe repercussions from these policies.

Global Pandemic

COVID-19 is truly a global pandemic. While it started in one province in China, it has now reached 202 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization. There are now more than 858,000 cases worldwide, with more than 42,000 deaths in 120 countries. The death rate is 4.9%.

The US has the largest amount of cases in the world with more than 188,000, while it has the 3rd largest amount of deaths with 3,880. The US death rate is 2.0%.

Within the US, New York is clearly the hotspot with 76,000 cases and 1,500 deaths. If New York were a country, it would rank 5th in the world in number of cases.

The infection rate varies widely. Although China was the origin of COVID-19, the virus seemed to be contained and never spread widely throughout the country. China only has 57 cases per million, while its growth has slowed markedly. The most infected countries are Spain, Switzerland and Italy, with infection rates of 2019, 1870 and 1750 per million, respectively. The US is in the middle with an infection rate of 533 cases per million.

The case fatality rates also vary widely by country. The case fatality rate is defined as the number of deaths divided by the number of cases. This is a simplistic definition for several reasons. The first is that the denominator, the number of cases, is a very rough number. No one truly knows the number of cases because no country has universal testing. In some countries where testing is more common, the death rate may be lower because both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases are included, while in other places, the death rate may be higher because only people with severe symptoms are included. Another reason is that there is no universal definition of whether a death is due to COVID-19 or whether a patient died for other reasons, like a heart attack, but also has COVID-19. Finally, the numbers change over time.

Despite these caveats, the numbers are revealing.

Italy has the most extreme case fatality rate of 11%, followed by Spain with 8.3%, and then by Iran and France with 6.5% each. The US and South Korea are on the low end with 2.0% each.

As for within the United States, while the coronavirus was initially only on the West coast, it has spread widely and is now found in all 50 states. All but two states have also reported deaths.

The reason for the economic slowdown has been the US desire to limit the spread of the virus by implementing more and more stringent social distancing requirements. There has been much discussion about “flattening the curve,” which is an attempt, as depicted below, to slow the growth of the contagion and spread it out over time.

The goal is to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed. The results so far are not encouraging.

There has been much discussion about how South Korea has been successful in slowing the growth of the virus, and the US would like to emulate this model. While both countries recorded their first case of coronavirus on January 20th, the path of each has been markedly different.

After seeing new cases start spiking in mid–February, South Korea began large-scale testing. Not only were they testing people who showed symptoms of the virus, they also were aggressive in testing people who had contact with those known to be infected. The key was testing, testing and more testing. In doing so, they were able to break the rapid growth in 21 days. In contrast, the US has been very slow to implement large-scale testing. Despite much talk from our administration about testing from as early as February 14th, as can be seen in the chart below, meaningful testing did not begin until mid-March. By then, the virus had already been spreading for almost two months. The government’s incapacity to conduct widespread testing slowed diagnoses, creating chains of infection.

Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 by CDC Labs and Public Health Labs

(Source: CDC)

The administration promised 4 million tests would be sent in early March, but as of March 30th, they announced that they had just conducted their 1 millionth test. Clearly, the ball was dropped. We are still only testing people with several symptoms, and have not done the testing to find people who are asymptomatic but still contagious. As a result, the numbers will continue to rise as our social distancing period keeps getting extended.

The number one hotspot is New York, as we hear Governor Cuomo provide daily updates on the need for medical equipment and ventilators to prepare for the expected onslaught of hospital cases. The other top 5 states with the highest infection rate are New Jersey, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Washington.

Even with mitigation efforts of social distancing in place, we still have not felt the full impact of the coronavirus. Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, is forecasting 100,000-200,000 deaths based on their modeling simulations, perhaps in as soon as two weeks. These are scary numbers. As of now, the government is keeping their social distancing order in place for another month. It could be more.

The economic impact of attempting to control the spread of the coronavirus will be severe and will last for several months. But we will get through it. The consequences of the monetary and fiscal stimulus recently enacted will be felt for much longer.

