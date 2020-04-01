Helicopter Money For Wall Street

Tsunami Warning

The coronavirus stimulus of $2.2 trillion is going to push the federal debt, presently over $25.5 trillion, over $28 trillion if one adds another trillion for the annual budget deficit. Unfortunately for President Trump, the coronavirus is not the only problem that has to be solved. A liquidity crisis has been brewing for some time and has come to the boil. But there is no need for alarm. The Fed is coming to the rescue with a tsunami of helicopter money. The Australian bushfires were subdued with the help of water dropped from special planes and helicopters as well as the courage of fire fighters and some timely rain. The fires on Wall Street will be extinguished with trillions of dollars unleashed by the Fed and the Treasury working together through SVPs managed by Blackrock Inc. with the Treasury the owner of the SVPs and the Fed supplying the funds.

I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles

The Fed blew up the Everything Bubble with QE and low interest rates for years after the GFC. The attempt at normalization was abandoned after the markets swooned in December 2018 and the upward trend of interest rates was turned around. In September 2019 the repo market began tottering, and the fire brigade stepped in with lots of liquidity to save the situation. QE returned under the guise of non-QE, but now all pretenses have been dropped as QE5 roars in at top gear. The repo market has $1 trillion of liquidity to bank on (pun intended) while the Fed will be buying Treasuries at the pace of $650 billion a month. That alone would be enough to signal the beginning of the Japanification of the USA. But there is more.

Jim Bianco and Wolf Richter have tasted the alphabet soup concocted by the Fed and found it rather salty. Wall Street salaries are going to be even fatter than they were before the crisis began, COVID-19 notwithstanding.

Stimulate and Liquefy

The CARES stimulus will give some relief to small and medium-sized businesses and to the unemployed for a short time to the tune of $ 2.2 trillion. The injections of liquidity into the markets furnished by the Fed will be larger by far. President Trump spoke of a possible total of $ 6 trillion. The Treasury SPVs will be buying up any and all bonds and securities that send out an SOS in addition to making generous loans to companies and friends to ensure that everyone has sufficient liquidity to make new fortunes and increase existing ones. Besides saving Wall Street from a conflagration, the new facilities will increase the already large wealth gap in the nation.

Debt Piled on Debt

This will all be accomplished by means of debt and substantial increases in the Fed balance. It is likely that the Fed balance will swell to the size of the GDP. If the Japanese can do it, then the USA could also do it. At the time of writing this article the debt was $ 23.6 trillion (U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time) and rising fast. The CBO was forecasting increasing debt for the next decade.

But these forecasts look overly optimistic as a recession was not taken into consideration. No one in the CBO knew about COVID-19 and so could not think that it was going to be a black swan at the time the forecasts were drawn up. At the rate things are going, a debt of $ 30 trillion is likely even before 2025 and $ 40 trillion might be too optimistic for 2030. This would not be such a problem if interest rates remained at zero. At least the Treasury would then have less interest to pay to the Fed. The US cannot be allowed to go bankrupt.

The End of the Tunnel Is Not in Sight

The amount of money thrown at Wall Street dwarfs all other bailouts and stimulus packages. If the cure for an infected bubble is to blow an ever bigger bubble, then one could expect that there will be an even bigger crisis along the way as the can is kicked down the road. Fed largess and future share buybacks are almost sure fire (pun intended) recipes for a repetition of Wall Street vultures gorging themselves on feasts prepared by the geniuses in the Eccles Building. The banks are too big to fail, and if they are not cut down to size, it is extremely likely that they will go on raking in enormous profits and continue to be bailed out when they stretch themselves too far. There will be no end to crises and bailouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.