Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Johnson & Johnson

Nonetheless, we're talking about an AAA-rated dividend king trading at a current P/E of 13.8X. This might be a once-in-a-decade opportunity.

JNJ is the latest company on my coronavirus discount list. I don't see that we're anywhere close to done with this drop yet, so I continue to advise caution.

It's always exciting writing about a company like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the context of the undervaluation we're seeing now. Unlike many of the other companies I've reviewed, JNJ does not trade at any sort of grotesque discount to actual fair value - but then again, it rarely has for the past 10 years. Typically, this company trades at P/E levels closer to 20.

Well, now it's at 13.8X.

Let's see what we have to go on here.

Johnson & Johnson - What does the company do?

I've covered JNJ previously in my article, "Why You Must Look At Fairly-Valued Johnson & Johnson." In this article, I covered some of the basics - so let's just quickly recap what's said there.

The company is a nearly 150+-year-old medical and health conglomerate active in 3 main areas. These also represent how the company reports its earnings, and they are Consumer, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices.

Johnson & Johnson produces a large number of things, all related to healthcare and/or pharma or sanitation. We find some of the world's most popular brands in this company's portfolio. Most of the company's profits, over 61% of pretax, comes from the company's pharmaceuticals, even though most non-US customers likely know the company from consumer brand products like Nicorette, Listerine or Band-Aid.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation))

As I mentioned in my first article, we're looking at the world's largest medical conglomerate. Its subsidiaries are over 250, and the company operates actively (not just selling) in over 60 nations across the globe.

Even though the company hit a number of legal snags over the past few years, nothing can really come close to denting the company's consumer confidence and trustworthiness in the eyes of both private consumers and professionals.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Many of the products above aren't actually available in Sweden - but the US accounts for over half of the company's sales. This makes JNJ US-focused, while still having a very strong non-US presence in terms of sales.

As I mentioned in my initial article, one of the company's strengths is to quickly recognize and uplift performing brands while divesting unprofitable ventures with equal speed. Without this, it would have been a challenge to grow to the size we've seen JNJ reach for the past few decades.

I mentioned in my article that I don't see anything that'll change JNJ's overall direction or strategy in terms of profitability. It's been executing positively for over a hundred years and seems likely to continue doing just that.

In the end, Johnson & Johnson is a company that makes money by:

Developing, manufacturing & selling sanitation and healthcare products.

Developing, manufacturing & selling pharmaceuticals & medicine.

Developing, manufacturing & selling medical devices, particularly those aimed at biosurgery, endocutters, wound closure, vision and electrophysiology.

All of these are appealing businesses, and in the light of the coronavirus, they're likely to skyrocket even more, even if the company may experience some pressure in the short term due to logistical issues and so forth.

Johnson & Johnson - How has the company been doing?

While we can't take anything at face value at this time due to the coronavirus, the latest we do have on JNJ is the company's FY19/4Q19 report. What are we seeing here?

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

What we're seeing is improved results in the company's largest segment, with some pressures going on in the medical device sales. On a full year basis, things were especially poor in Europe and the west, apart from the US, but this was weighed up by strong Asian sales, which brought the international segment up 0.7%. Overall, JNJ reported a 0.6% sales increase for full 2019.

Not exactly gang-buster numbers, but for a company this size, it's certainly respectable. Some individual points:

Significant increase in GAAP earnings YoY for 4Q19 - 31.8%.

Some excellent performance in the beauty sub-segment in Consumer as well as OTC medications such as Tylenol, Pepcid and Zarbee's.

Excellent international growth in Consumer due to Stayfree maxi pads, specifically in India.

Beyond-impressive growth in pharma thanks to Stelara (Crohn's Disease), Psoriasis medication, while continuing suffering biosimilar competition from the once-leading Remicade. Strong Oncology performance due to sales and market growth of Darzalex and other medications.

While medical devices was down, sub-segments reported excellent numbers - Electrophysiology growth of 14%, Surgery tool growth found in Endocutters, Biosurgery tools, and the Energy segment. Vision performed excellently, reporting double-digit growth in disposable lenses. None of this managed to offset the poor performance and competition in Orthopaedics and other areas, however.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

In the end, JNJ continues to be split much in the same way we're used to, even if the trend seems to be growth of Medical Devices and Consumer Goods as opposed to pharma. This isn't to say pharma is performing badly - on the contrary - but there's some color to be had here, both in that JNJ has lost a number of patents and is facing biosimilar competition, as well as a pipeline of products being expected on the market over the next few years.

Regardless, JNJ ended its 36th year of consecutive adj. operational earnings growth. This streak may be broken this year due to the coronavirus - but it also may not. Looking forward and waiting for 1Q20, we're likely to start seeing some indicators as to how this is truly affecting a company like JNJ.

So far, what we've seen is that JNJ has said that:

Citing the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CFO Joseph Wolk is highly confident that "we're going to be 100% precisely wrong" with 2020 earnings guidance that management will provide during its Q1 conference call on Tuesday, April 14, before the open.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company has an extremely well-managed and well-laddered net debt. For years, JNJ was at exactly 0.0X in net debt to EBITDA. Now it's at 0.44X on an NTM basis, with an NTM interest coverage of 66.26X.

This starts to explain why S&P gives the company a very rare AAA-credit rating, and why if Johnson & Johnson truly falls, we should probably start picking up canned goods and heading for out home-built shelter - because like it or not, the world might indeed be ending.

Johnson & Johnson - What are the risks?

Joking aside, however, there are risks to Johnson & Johnson as an investment. Here are the few I consider to at least be worth considering.

A lot of pharma revenue, a lot of patents/competition. Part of what JNJ is currently facing is biosimilar competition. This is very unlikely to go away - rather, it will likely increase. Despite being a very diverse business, as we can see from the earnings segmentation, a huge part of the company's real cash profits come from pharmacy, which are made up of patented medication where patents eventually will run out. This causes sales drops, as we've seen in the Remicade case.

Part of what JNJ is currently facing is biosimilar competition. This is very unlikely to go away - rather, it will likely increase. Despite being a very diverse business, as we can see from the earnings segmentation, a huge part of the company's real cash profits come from pharmacy, which are made up of patented medication where patents eventually will run out. This causes sales drops, as we've seen in the Remicade case. Pharmacy companies face lawsuits. This is a simple fact. From Talcum powder to Risperdal lawsuits, to expensive product recalls - nothing is really off the table here. Investing in companies like JNJ takes knowledge of just what the company is facing.

This is a simple fact. From Talcum powder to Risperdal lawsuits, to expensive product recalls - nothing is really off the table here. Investing in companies like JNJ takes knowledge of just what the company is facing. Drug pricing pressure & Political issues faced by many other companies and peers to JNJ are faced by JNJ as well. This needs to be considered prior to investing.

So, while Johnson & Johnson is a great company, to say it's somehow immune to risks is foolish.

Johnson & Johnson - What's the valuation

However, there are many things that can provide a company with appeal in the face of risks. Let's tick them off one by one. Great credit rating? Check - AAA. Good Yield? Check - 3% at current share prices.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

What about stability? Check - share prices and valuations are stable over time, regardless of what the economy chooses to do.

Debt? Once again, check. Below 1X.

What's the upside? Well, here we have to deal with the fact that JNJ is a dividend king with an extremely stable history. Potential upsides in the face of normal fair values are very rarely likely to be all that exciting.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Not exactly exciting with a below-10% potential CAGR based on fair value. There's a case to be made here that market premium is in fact relevant here, and I'll grant that the argument holds water when it comes to JNJ. When using market premium as a valuation reference, a return to these valuations over time until 2023 gives us a potential annual rate of return of around 13%. Somewhat better.

The real selling point however here, is overall safety. We've got credit rating, yield, dividend stability, dividend safety, excellent management, good track record, and a flawless analyst accuracy.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Again, flawless.

This company is essentially portfolio stability and safety - something I'm sure we could all do more with in this sort of environment. Well, here you go. There's Johnson & Johnson yielding 3% in a time when a T-bill is close to 0%.

That in itself forms the basis of JNJ's presence in my coronavirus discount series.

Thesis

Johnson & Johnson is the textbook definition of what I want an "Ultra-safe" stock during this time to be like.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

It gives us everything we want, including a sector which might actually capitalize on the coronavirus. There is, as I see it, no downside whatsoever to this company. For me, as a Swedish investor, FX is currently preventing me from pushing capital as heavily as I'd like. If things were more appealing, I could see this as a good time to push my portfolio allocation for JNJ to the 5% mark.

This is a super-safe, ultra-defensive, well-managed company/stock. You're extremely unlikely to become a billionaire or millionaire simply from investing in JNJ, but the company will take excellent care of your invested cash and will send you a check in the mail (figuratively speaking) every quarter.

And that check is something you can count on, while other companies and their respective dividend checks burst into flames.

For more information about the company, I refer you to my introductory article on Johnson & Johnson. However, the point I'm trying to make in this article is simple.

Get your wallets out. Johnson & Johnson is finally undervalued.

Stance

Coronavirus-induced undervaluation has finally made Johnson & Johnson a "BUY."

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.