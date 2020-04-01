IHS Markit: Cost Control Measures Should Support EPS Growth, But Downturn Will Hit Hard Auto And Energy Segments

I would look to add positions in the stock in case there is a sustained price consolidation around the $55-60 mark in the coming days or weeks.

The management team has also announced a cost reduction plan of $250 million to weather current economic downturn and protect EPS growth, as energy and automotive areas will be highly.

IHS Markit (INFO) reported earnings generally in-line with estimations and presented a cost cutting action plan targeting to achieve earnings growth in 2020, even in the most conservative scenario outlined by the company. While this effort is surely welcome by its shareholders, the company's exposure to energy and automotive sectors will be a headwind during this downturn.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

IHS Markit reported a revenue growth of 3% over a year ago, reaching $1.08 billion in the quarter, in-line with expectations and representing an organic revenue growth of 6%, considering divestitures during the period. This growth was driven by recurring organic revenue increase of 7% and strong performance of Financial Services and Transportation segments, with organic growth of 7% and 9%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Resources segment lagged others, with modest growth of 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 90 bps to 39.9%, in-line with company expectations, and adjusted EPS was $0.66 in the quarter, surpassing consensus by $0.02 and up $0.06 over a year ago. Adjusted EPS excluded the sale of AD&S by $372 million during the period.

The management team has also announced a cost reduction plan of $250 million already in course. Around $50 million of this plan is related to permanent cost reduction measures. These include not revenue based initiatives, such as an office expansion or bring back in-house activities previously assigned to higher priced contractors that would be more suitable to accelerate top line growth in a normal environment. The remaining $200 million cost reductions are considered variable or temporary reductions and are basically composed of executive salary cuts, especially in the Autos segment, which should return to normal levels as the revenue recovers in 2021.

With these costs reductions in place, the management team intends to counter the adverse scenario caused by the coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdowns adopted in many countries. According to the analysis outlined by IHS Markit, the worst-case scenario considers a global recession with recovery beginning only in 2021. As highlighted in the earnings call, unfortunately this worst-case scenario is the most likely to happen, as a recovery in Q3 or Q4/2020 would have a probability of no more than 30%, according to their evaluation.

This worst-case scenario also considers no OPEC+ agreement in 2020, further pressuring the average price of Brent in the low $20s through 2021 and demand stabilizing only in 2021. In the automotive front, this scenario assumes a recession in the auto industry impacting sales of new and old cars through 2020.

The backdrop for 2020 takes into account the Resources segment being highly affected by the disruption of global industry demand, associated with growing supply due to the recent disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production. Therefore, global capex is expected to drop as much as 30% in 2020, mostly in North America, impacting IHS Markit's upstream business. Of note, upstream represents 60% of Resources revenue. The remaining 40% of the revenue is related to the downstream business, such as chemicals, power, gas, renewables and agriculture, which is expected to be less affected. In aggregate, the company expects the Resources segment should be a negative low-single digit organic revenue growth in 2020, in the worst-case scenario.

The impact in the Transportation segment should be significant as well, as the shutdown has affected dealerships but also car makers and suppliers, leading to cancellations and temporary price concessions to dealers. As a result, the segment is expected to decline revenue in the mid-single digit, also in the worst-case scenario.

The Financial Services, on the other hand, should be less affected, as its portfolio of "must have" products is expected to become even more important during the current volatile environment. As such, its organic revenue growth should stay in the mid-single digit in 2020.

In summary, the management team expects an organic growth between 1% and 4% in 2020 and adjusted EPS of $2.76 to $2.81, still delivering a positive growth in the range of 7% to 9% over 2019, in part thanks to the $250 million cost reductions plan.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

I am going to compare IHS Markit's financial data and valuation with peers in the financial and in the research and consulting services industries. In addition, I will also compare IHS Markit with S&P 500 components in order to gauge its relative evaluation with the broader market.

From the earnings quality perspective, we see on the table below that IHS Markit has delivered lower gross profit and EBITDA margins than the peer group, while both have increased at much faster pace on a relative basis compared with the same group. This growth is consistent with the operating leverage following IHS Markit's substantial revenue growth over the last 5 years.

Comparing with S&P 500 components, IHS Markit shows even better figures, scoring 2nd quintile in margins and 1st quintile in margins / revenue growth over the last 5 year, evidencing the top quality earnings profile of the company related to the broader market.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Remark: The peer group includes the following companies (Equifax, FactSet, Gartner, Moody's, MarketAxess, MSCI, S&P Global, Thomson Reuters, TransUnion, Verisk Analytics)

Turning to the financial health, IHS Markit scores relatively worse than the peer group and the S&P 500, as showed below.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

While it sounds a weakness for the company, the gross leverage remains in-line with the company's capital policy. Furthermore, the financial debt/EBITDA multiple is trending down, despite its net financial debt growth over the past 5 years.

Source: YCharts

Moving to the valuation analysis, looking at the table below, we see IHS Markit with lower P/E and EV/EBITDA compared to the peer group. In addition, IHS Markit's long term earnings growth rate forecast is 12%, which is consistent with the double-digit growth expected by the company's team management, and close to the peer group average. Therefore, PEG ratio shows a similar picture to that of P/E and EV/EBITDA and also suggests that IHS Markit is trading at a discount.

As a point of note, we can also see there is no any meaningful change in the long term earnings forecast by analysts (column B) compared with the past 5 years diluted EPS, which is an indication that the market is seeing the current downturn as temporary. Of course, this picture can change in case of a more persistent recession advancing through 2021.

A comparison with the S&P 500 shows an opposite figure with IHS Markit trading at higher multiples. I see this premium is warranted as the broader market earnings growth forecast is relatively lower than IHS Markit at this point in time.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

The recent decline in IHS Markit's shares has been stronger than the peer group, but similar to the broader market. Despite the recovery seen last week, prices are still below 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages. The good news is that shares of the peer group, such as FactSet, MSCI and S&P Global dropped less than the S&P 500. This may be indicative of IHS Markit's shares resilience going forward.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

IHS Markit's management team has made the right move, in my view, toward a cost reduction plan to mitigate this dramatic scenario, since energy and automotive areas will be highly affected, as they accounts for nearly 50% of the total revenue. I see some upside in shares and consider IHS Markit a valuable long-term holding. I would nevertheless only look to add positions in the stock in case there is a sustained price consolidation around the $55-60 mark in the coming days or weeks, as stock price momentum is not yet indicative of a steady recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INFO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.