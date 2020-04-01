Summary

The management team has also announced a cost reduction plan of $250 million to weather current economic downturn and protect EPS growth, as energy and automotive areas will be highly.

IHS Markit is trading at lower P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, suggesting some upside compared to the peer group.

I would look to add positions in the stock in case there is a sustained price consolidation around the $55-60 mark in the coming days or weeks.