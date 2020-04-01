IHS Markit: Cost Control Measures Should Support EPS Growth, But Downturn Will Hit Hard Auto And Energy Segments
About: IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)
by: Carlos R. Tartarini
Summary
The management team has also announced a cost reduction plan of $250 million to weather current economic downturn and protect EPS growth, as energy and automotive areas will be highly.
IHS Markit is trading at lower P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, suggesting some upside compared to the peer group.
I would look to add positions in the stock in case there is a sustained price consolidation around the $55-60 mark in the coming days or weeks.
IHS Markit (INFO) reported earnings generally in-line with estimations and presented a cost cutting action plan targeting to achieve earnings growth in 2020, even in the most conservative scenario outlined by the company.