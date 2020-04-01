Cronos: Lord Jones Price Leaves Doubts About Management

I am bearish on Cronos due to doubts about management's trustworthiness and about management being good stewards of Altria's large investment.

The first quarter of Lord Jones results suggest Cronos paid a very high price for an insider-owned CBD business.

Cronos fourth quarter financials were delayed because the company significantly overstated revenue in two quarters this year.

Cronos spent six times their revenue on operating costs and reported -279% gross margins. Source: Author based on company filings.

Summary

Cronos (CRON) announced fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday. In those earnings, they reported declining Canadian cannabis revenue, modest U.S. CBD revenue, wrote down the value of their inventory, and spent six times their revenue on operating costs. Alongside those results, Cronos also amended two of the last three quarters by slashing their revenue by 40%: Cronos had double-counted certain transactions which inflated reported revenue.

Back in August, Cronos paid $300 million for a CBD company that was 40% owned by a private equity fund co-founded by Cronos's CEO. This was their first quarter of full results and they generated $2.7 million in revenue at 53% gross margins. Those figures suggest that Cronos paid 28x sales for the insider-owned company while larger CBD companies with better margins traded at significantly lower prices.

I am skeptical about trusting Cronos management in light of their overstated revenue. I remain bearish on Cronos as I am not convinced they will be good stewards of the capital given to them by Altria.

Overstated Revenue Delays Poor Financial Results

Cronos is a Canadian cannabis company which is run by leadership at Gotham Green Partners, the same people who are funding MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF). The company rose to prominence thanks to being one of the first Canadian cannabis companies to secure a stock listing on the Nasdaq in February 2018 and receiving a $1.8 billion investment from Altria (MO) in December 2018.

Cronos has been somewhat frugal in spending this capital. As of December 31, Cronos has $1.5 billion in cash and short-term investments and no debt - cash equal to five-sixths of the original Altria investment.

Cronos claimed 62% and 67% too much revenue in Q1 and Q3. Source: Author based on company filings.

Cronos belatedly announced their fourth quarter earnings on March 31. These earnings had been delayed after Cronos's auditors noticed the company had erroneously claimed too much revenue in the first and third quarters. Cronos's aggressive accounting overstated revenue by double-counting certain transactions related to bulk cannabis resin.

Cronos's fourth quarter earnings were largely poor:

As amended, revenue rose 26% sequentially with all of the growth coming via acquisition. Cronos's core cannabis business revenue shrank 10% sequentially and is down 40% since summer.

26% sequentially with all of the growth coming via acquisition. Cronos's core cannabis business revenue shrank 10% sequentially and is down 40% since summer. Reported gross margins fell to -279%. This was due to impairment costs primarily related to writing down the value of inventory based on cannabis price declines. Aside from that impairment, Cronos generated 48% gross margins on cannabis and 53% gross margins on CBD.

to -279%. This was due to impairment costs primarily related to writing down the value of inventory based on cannabis price declines. Aside from that impairment, Cronos generated 48% gross margins on cannabis and 53% gross margins on CBD. Operating expenses rose 58% to $43.5 million. Operating expenses were six times higher than revenue in the quarter.

58% to $43.5 million. Operating expenses were six times higher than revenue in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow both worsened. Adjusted EBITDA fell to a $52 million loss, up from an $18 million (C$24M) loss last quarter. Operating cash flow slipped to a $53 million loss, up from a $20 million loss last quarter.

All told, these results were not good. Perhaps the biggest positives were rising revenue (due to acquisitions) and rising gross margins (if you ignore impairment).

Overpayment For Insider-Owned CBD Company

Cronos trades at a market cap of $2.1 billion. Of this, $1.5 billion is cash from the Altria deal while only $600 million is enterprise value. Because most of Cronos's value is cash, it is especially important that the company be good stewards of that money.

Cronos's largest acquisition since the Altria cash infusion was the $300 million purchase of Lord Jones' CBD brand last fall. The fourth quarter gave investors our first look at a full quarter of results from Lord Jones CBD. In its first full quarter, the Lord Jones business brought in $2.7 million of revenue with 53% gross margins.

This suggests that Cronos paid 28x sales for their CBD business.

Insider deal: Gotham Green Partners owned 40% of Lord Jones' parent company. According to MarketWatch, they made nearly $130 million in profit and fees from Cronos's Lord Jones acquisition.

The Lord Jones acquisition directly benefited Cronos insiders. Cronos's CEO Mike Gorenstein co-founded GGP, and GGP is managed by Cronos board member Jason Adler. Both individuals recused themselves from the negotiations for Lord Jones.

Company CBD Revenue CBD Gross Margin Lord Jones/Cronos $2,693,000* 53%* Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) $21,700,000 73% CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) $14,911,000 71% cbdMD (YCBD) $5,673,352 62%

*Note: All data aside from Lord Jones is from the most recently-available quarter as of when the Lord Jones acquisition was announced on August 2, 2019. Source: Author based on company filings.

Comparing Lord Jones' current results to the then-known results of other CBD companies, Lord Jones had much less revenue and was generating meaningfully lower gross margins than other CBD companies.

Despite that, Cronos paid a premium price for the partly insider-owned Lord Jones business. It is not immediately clear why Lord Jones' business would warrant a premium over larger and more efficient CBD companies.

Thoughts

I have long been skeptical of Cronos and this quarter only strengthened my skepticism.

Cronos overstated their revenue by nearly two-thirds in two quarters this year. The magnitude of that overstatement makes me uneasy and less likely to trust management moving forward.

In my view, Cronos overpaid for an insider-owned CBD company. Rather than purchasing a larger publicly-traded company for a lower premium or starting their own CBD brand, Cronos paid a hefty premium to buy an unknown, lower-margin CBD company in a deal that directly benefited Gotham Green Partners and Cronos management. This deal makes me uneasy about trusting Cronos management to be good stewards of Altria's remaining $1.5 billion investment.

That said, Cronos has limited downside since 70% of their market cap is cash. Despite that, I remain bearish on Cronos and will not consider an investment in this company barring management changes.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.