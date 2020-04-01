Portfolio Strategy

Portfolio Repair Workshop Part 2 - Resetting Your Positions

|
About: The Boeing Company (BA), M
by: Philip Davis
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Philip Davis
Stock and Options Newsletter, Teaches Hedging Strategies, Smart Portfolio Management
Phil Stock World
Summary

We continue the series with tips on fixing positions that have dropped 50% or more in your portfolio.

We can use options techniques to limit your out-of-pocket costs and give you better control of the outcomes.

Most importantly, we move forward with realistic recovery targets.

Source: https://www.5paisa.com/articles/10-skills-to-be-a-successful-stock-trader

What is your plan?

Come on, I'm not messing around here - WHAT is your trading plan? Surely you have one if you are in charge of trading your portfolio, right? If you