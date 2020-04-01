Portfolio Repair Workshop Part 2 - Resetting Your Positions
About: The Boeing Company (BA)
by: Philip Davis
Summary
We continue the series with tips on fixing positions that have dropped 50% or more in your portfolio.
We can use options techniques to limit your out-of-pocket costs and give you better control of the outcomes.
Most importantly, we move forward with realistic recovery targets.
What is your plan?
Come on, I'm not messing around here - WHAT is your trading plan? Surely you have one if you are in charge of trading your portfolio, right? If you