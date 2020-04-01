After Pandemic, Possible Sovereign Defaults And Hyperinflation

While there is a decent chance of everything turning out more or less alright, investors need to be aware of the potential danger of the pandemic triggering a financial crisis.

There were similar fears in regards to fiscal and monetary measures in 2008, but the difference is that now most of the stimulus money is going into the real economy.

Perhaps it is the Japanese lesson of the past few decades which is leading us to a growing perception of the idea that debt no longer matters. After all, we watched as Japan's sovereign debt as a percentage of GDP increased dramatically in the last few decades, yet the yen did not collapse, the country did not default and living standards continue to be decent.

Source: Macrotrends.

I should note that this data is net government debt, given that it is reduced by all government financial assets. Even so it is very high at close to 200% of GDP. It may lead many to believe that the rest of the world can follow suit and increase debt levels. It is thought that central banks, especially those which benefit from their currency having global reserve currency status can just print their way of this. The trillions of dollars that are flowing out of equities and into bonds are thought to be helping as well. Perhaps we may be right and we will be able to get past this crisis without any major financial consequences. On the other hand, it may just be the event that will unleash upon us the financial disaster that many feared we are headed into since the 2008 crisis that never arrived, which only served to further feed and reinforce our collective complacency

Most major Western economies will run double-digit deficits this year

It is not yet clear how big of a deficit China will be running this year. The outbreak was very disruptive already to its economy, and there is no guarantee that China will not have to deal with further waves of infection, even though currently it seems they brought it under control. We already know that petro-states such as Saudi Arabia and Russia will be running significant deficits, mostly due to the oil price collapse issue. It might not necessarily lead to a large increase in debt issuance, because many such states have large FX reserves on hand that they can rely on during times of distress. The EU, United States, Canada and other countries fighting to contain the virus by keeping as much of the population at home will most likely run huge deficits, given that they do not have massive FX reserves to rely on in times of need. Many companies will do the same.

Source: CNBC.

In the middle of 2019 total global debt already surged to over $250 Trillion. Given a global economy of $86 trillion there was 2.9 times more debt outstanding than the total size of the world economy.

The $2 Trillion rescue package announced this week by the US government will add to the already large $1 Trillion deficit, making it a $3 Trillion deficit, before we factor in some secondary effects. When we factor in the likelihood that government revenues will most likely suffer a significant decline, it will be more like a $3.5-$4 Trillion deficit for the US federal government alone this year. This estimate is only relevant if we assume a happy case scenario where the virus will be contained by early summer and there will be no return of the virus this year. If the situation will be any worse than that, the deficit will increase further accordingly. It is impossible to predict the net increase in corporate, financial and other debt, but I am sure that it will also increase substantially, beyond what was expected before this crisis.

Based on the information we have available out of Europe, many EU countries are also looking to run deficits as high as 15-20% this year. Spain announced a $220 billion stimulus package. Germany UK, Denmark, and others in Europe are announcing stimulus packages which are well above 10% of GDP. These measures, together with American initiatives are currently thought to add up to about $10 Trillion. I am certain that we will get additional rounds of stimulus all around the world as the situation at hand will dictate.

I want to point out that I am by no means being critical of efforts made to keep the economy afloat, including companies and consumers. Some early signs out of China suggest the alternative could potentially be catastrophic for Western consumers. Consumer debt delinquency rates are now soaring in China. Leaving people to fend for themselves with no relief would not be a good idea by any means. The consumer spending segment makes up about 2/3 of the economy of most Western countries, so we cannot afford to allow its collapse.

Where sovereign defaults might start

While I do not expect that there will be an imminent financial or monetary crisis in most major economies around the world, I do believe we will start seeing problems emerging among some of the fiscally weaker countries around the world and a crisis could spread up the pecking order.

For instance, since the start of the crisis Turkey's 10-year bond yield has been rising dramatically, reversing its earlier downward trend.

Source: Investing.com.

Even as yields on the US 10 year note have been cratering, as the example of Turkey highlights, some countries are seeing a rise in their borrowing costs making it a lot harder to keep their economies afloat through financial or monetary stimulus. They will have to push fiscal and monetary support through nevertheless. They will do it for as long as the markets will allow it.

As weaker entities will start defaulting, either officially or through currency devaluation the pressure of the markets will most likely shift towards the stronger sovereign debt issuers. The trend will be driven by growing default risk perceptions as more and more countries will renege on their debt obligations. The market will start asking that very dangerous question, namely; "Who will be next"? Several countries are seeing a very similar trend to what Turkey is experiencing in terms of their borrowing costs. Major sovereign debt issuers like Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Egypt have all seen a spike in bond yields in the past few months. Such spikes can be just an early glimpse into things to come this year and there is no telling how far up the chain it could go.

Monetary action could lead to hyperinflation this time around

One of the objections to the financial and monetary bailouts that were executed in America as well as the EU in response to the last financial crisis was the fear of hyperinflation. Just so we can understand why the objections were wrong at that time, and may not be wrong this time around, in other words, this time it can be different, we should have a review of what was done last time around and how it differs from current fiscal and monetary initiatives.

In response to a collapsing financial infrastructure, a massive bailout was introduced in 2008, supported by a huge expansion of The Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

Source: Federalreserve.gov.

The increase in the Federal Reserve balance sheet worried many people because historically such expansion tends to lead to inflation. Because most of the money never found its way into the real economy but rather served to prop up financial institutions and other industry sectors within the economy, the fiscal stimulus and the on-going monetary loosening served to stimulate an impressive stock market rally. In other words it translated into inflation of sorts, but it was mostly confined to financial asset values. Actual consumer inflation remained low, given a slow wage growth environment, despite robust gains in employment.

The reason why this time around it could all be different is that the nature of the current stimulus bill which was passed is also much different. The money is not going to shoring up the balance sheets of financial institutions. If one looks at the details of the bill, it seems that most of the money is headed to the real economy. A big chunk of the bill will go directly to households, with most people eligible to receive up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child, based on 2018 or 2019 tax data available to the IRS. $500 billion will go to v industry in the form of loans. Hospitals will get $100 billion in funds. Airlines will receive $58 billion in grants and loans. State & local governments will get $150 billion in funds. Unemployment checks will be topped up by $600 per week on top of regular benefits. The objective of the stimulus is to compensate entities for lost revenues and wages.

The money is going into the real economy, meaning that people, enterprises and local governments will be spending money they did not earn. At the same time, the value of goods and services being produced will be greatly reduced. It remains to be seen by exactly how much. Some estimates such as the one recently released by Goldman Sachs suggest that there could be a contraction of as much as 24% in the second quarter of this year. A strong rebound in economic output is also expected in the second half of the year, but this is not guaranteed, especially if the virus will not be fully contained, but rather it will continue circulating and pick up the pace of its spread as we start relaxing containment measures. If the virus will continue to linger, it will continue to disrupt economic activities until we will finally have a vaccine that will eradicate it. Some people optimistically hope that it might just disappear on its own. If it does not, we will be faced with the grim choice of extending economically unsustainable measures meant to slow down the spread of the virus or give up on containment and let the virus take its toll.

Either way, the economic consequences will require further fiscal and monetary measures to avoid social breakdown. This in turn will lead to a massive imbalance in terms of goods and services produced on one hand and money available for spending in the real economy on the other. It is the classic hyperinflation scenario where more and more money will be chasing dwindling goods and services.

Investment implications

We are currently in the "cash is king" phase of this crisis when it comes to investments. If or when cash will start losing its buying power across the board, therefore its store of value function, investors will most likely scramble back into the market, which will experience inflation along with the real economy. With on-going disruptions to economic activities, it is hard to predict what will do well and what will not. While gold and silver did not have a stellar performance so far through this crisis, I think both metals will enjoy increasing investor interest as a form of insurance against a fiscal and monetary catastrophe, which I think is now more likely given the expansion in sovereign and other debts.

There is, of course, a strong possibility that we will manage to get past this crisis without any significant resulting financial damage. We are after all in uncharted territory, so there is simply no way of knowing for sure how this will all play out. The risk of this fiscal and monetary experiment blowing up and ushering in a massive crisis is now much higher than it was just a few months ago and probably much higher than it was in the 2008 crisis and we should not dismiss it, just because we also thought back in 2008 that a catastrophe was imminent and yet we managed to get through it. Many factors make this crisis very different. This is unprecedented in modern economic history, therefore investors should be cautious and remain vigilant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.