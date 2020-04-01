Shell Is Doing Whatever It Takes To Maintain Its Dividend

On the demand side, as China's economic activity resumes, investors can see a clear path for the rest of the world to follow suit.

On the supply side, there is renewed hope about upcoming U.S.-Russia oil market talks, which could put peer pressure on Saudi Arabia to join in the near term.

The COVID-19 crisis had pushed Shell's (RDS.B, RDS.A) stock price to levels not seen for decades, with the stock bottoming out just below $20, which at that time was an almost 20% yield.

The stock was massively oversold and rallied by more than 50% from its low, where it is currently still offering a double-digit yield around 11%.

Many investors are wondering how sustainable Shell's dividend is amid ailing oil prices and whether the steps the company is taking will be sufficient to overcome this crisis without hurting dividend investors.

What is going on at Shell?

An unprecedented dual supply and demand shock has hit Shell, the oil majors and the entire energy sector very hard. While management has witnessed sharp swings in the oil prices in the past as well, most recently during the global oil glut between 2014-2016, these events did not feature the same magnitude of a simultaneous drop in demand and increase in supply.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of the world's largest companies in the energy sector, and while many smaller energy stocks mostly in the MLP sector have already had to slash or suspend dividends, e.g. EQT Corporation (EQT), the big oil majors so far have not announced such a decision.

Instead, they are busy slashing spending in general, raising liquidity and suspending buybacks in order to keep the iconic dividends in place and the dividend track record intact.

Shell is strengthening its financial fortress to weather the storm by making several moves:

Cutting FY2020 Capex by around $5 billion to $20 billion

Launching divestment program of more than $10 billion in assets

Suspending share buyback program

Reducing operational costs by $3-4 billion p.a. over the next 12 months

Overall, the company expects to generate FCF of $8-9 billion on a pre-tax basis, with CFFO price sensitivity of $6 billion per year for each $10 per barrel Brent price movement.

In terms of liquidity, Shell does not face any problems at the moment given $20 billion of cash and cash equivalents, a $10 billion credit facility and a new $12 billion revolving credit facility commitment.

A dual oil price shock driven by ramped up supply and collapsing demand

For the full year 2019, Shell generated $20.1 billion in organic free cash flow and spent around $15 billion on dividends, which was obviously sufficient to easily cover the dividend, while at the same time overpaying on share buybacks.

Now that buybacks have been suspended, the sole focus for Shell is on keeping the dividend, just as it has done in every single year and every major crisis since World War 2.

In Q4/2019, the average Brent crude oil price was $64/bbl. As of today, it is trading at around $26/bbl, up from its low of $21.64 but massively below the previous quarter. Based on Shell's guidance regarding CFFO price sensitivity, this translates into roughly $22.8 billion in lost cash flow if these conditions persist for a whole year, and roughly $5.7 billion per quarter.

That is obviously a very big number even for an oil giant like Shell, but the key question is really how long this environment will persist, both on the supply and demand side.

In terms of supply, Saudi Arabia and Russia are waging an extremely costly pricing war to their economies in an attempt to squeeze out shale oil, gain market share and, once competition outside OPEC+ is crushed, reduce supply to benefit from higher oil prices. The Financial Times termed this war as "a game theory masterstroke," which I consider to be very fitting. Each side is trying to anticipate what the other does next, and while in the short term everybody but the consumer and shippers suffers from oil prices falling off a cliff, the mid- to long-term impact really depends on who blinks first and how long global storage capacities last. For instance, President Trump wants to take advantage of these low oil prices to stock up the national oil reserve to the top, which would enable the government to remove as much as 77 million barrels off the world market.

That appears to be a big number, but in reality, with Saudi Arabia and Russia ramping up production, Saudi Arabia alone is projecting it will output 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) - up from 9.7 million bpd. This stocking up is not even equivalent to one week of output from Saudi Arabia alone, and thus, is nothing more than the proverbial drop in the bucket.

I am 100% confident that Russia and Saudi Arabia would win this war if the enemy was not the United States of America (or China). The U.S. is the global economic and financial super power with the world's leading currency and, if necessary, could support its struggling shale oil industry - which is enjoying strategic national interest - simply by printing more money, which would only extend this war.

Such a scenario would have no real winners, and thus, the Trump administration is increasing diplomatic pressure on Russia and Saudi Arabia to start oil market talks. Trump is seeing the current oil price war as "crazy," especially in times of global economic contagion, and stressed he doesn't want to have a "dead industry [U.S. shale industry] that's wiped out."

It is a big geopolitical game of chess which is being played, and where nobody can afford a checkmate but should be aiming for a draw, which helps both sides.

In terms of demand, the situation is even more uncertain. With the pandemic still in early stages in most countries, and with more and more countries banning air travel or shutting down entire countries excluding essential infrastructure, it is not even possible to come up with reasonable estimates as to how much demand will even be left. All we know is that it won't drop to zero, but 50% declines or more are very realistic when major customers like airlines and the private sector are either shutting down or keeping consumption at very low levels.

I fully expect things to get worse before it gets better, since so far only roughly a dozen countries have shut down.

Additionally, as a positive factor, there is very strong indication that China seems to have weathered the peak of the pandemic (as of today), and with the second-largest economy getting back up to speed, this can offset a lot of lost demand elsewhere. Regardless of whether you believe in China's figures that it really managed to keep infections to around 81K cases with around 3.3K deaths amid a total population of over 1.3 billion - I am at least skeptical of that, while also acknowledging that the magnitude of the response of the Chinese government with enforcing strict lockdowns is something only China could have done - there are real economic statistics which show that the country's economic activity is resuming and slowly getting to pre-SARS-CoV-2 levels.

The current levels are still notably below 2019 levels, but the signs we are seeing here are very positive. Almost on a daily basis, there is news coming out of China showing a rebound in many sectors and areas. For instance, the latest nonmanufacturing PMI showed that "China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index jumped to a reading of 52.0 in March from a record low of 35.7 in February."

The actual reading crushed expectations, demonstrating that a rapid recovery is possible, even though the current reading is still notably below pre-outbreak levels.

The key question is whether this sort of rebound can be mirrored by other major world economies and, most notably, by the U.S. given that they have been less stringent on containment measures, but at the same time, have much more knowledge about the disease at this stage compared to when China started its quarantining measures. On top of that technological progress in testing, finding a cure and researching on vaccination is on a whole different level as well. With Abbott's (ABT) 5-15 minute rapid point-of-care test, the game can surely change.

Once it is possible to easily identify and isolate infected people without having to wait days for a test result, the prospects of opening up the economy in the near term are improving every day. The sooner the economy is allowed to waken up from its government-inflicted coma, the quicker overall demand will jump back.

On top of that, Shell itself is surprisingly saying that it only expects "relatively minor" impact from the coronavirus on oil products demand during Q1. For instance, sales volumes for oil products are seen between 6 million bpd and 7 million bpd, which is roughly in line with the prior-year performance. Now, most of that is due to the fact that within the first two months of 2020 the demand shock was only starting, but if this only persists for, let's say, a quarter or two, the damage will be less severe than expected.

Shell itself also notes that such a pandemic creates major uncertainties and cannot forecast what exactly is going to happen, but preliminary reading for the current quarter as well as China's economy rebounding rather quickly are promising signs.

The market also recognized this and sent Shell's shares surging by 5% on the last day of the quarter and up well over 50% from its multi-decade low of $19.19.

Investor Takeaway

It was a big surprise for me to see the stock drop to below $20 and shoot up back to $33 within a few days, but as we are living in unprecedented times, this type of volatility creates impressive and generational opportunities, assuming you are willing to take on risk.

This tremendous stock price crash was presumably driven by investors in desperate need of liquidity and the fact that doubts about Shell's dividend have arisen as the dividend yield approached an unprecedented double-digit territory.

With economies shut down around the world and oil pumped at record levels, the next quarter will certainly feel like a doomsday scenario, but investors should look beyond that and instead focus on the path towards economic recovery by taking a close look at China, which provides a timeline as to how long it takes for economic activity to rebound.

On top of that, promising breakthroughs in testing and potential treatment can change the whole game even further and - in my view - also help offset the actions currently missing in the U.S. response compared to China.

In the worst case, Q2 will be a kitchen sink quarter, but I fully expect that the economies won't be closed any longer than May or June, as an exit strategy and exit schedule are urgently needed.

Shell will do whatever it takes to maintain the dividend in the short term, as epitomized by the major moves it has taken. The company's peers like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) or BP (BP) are all doing similar things, but naturally, the longer the current situation persists and the slower the rebound, the more cracks will appear on Shell's balance sheet. Its gearing ratio is at around 29%, and while the plan was to bring it down to at least 25% in 2020, the new reality will likely lead to a gearing ratio in at least the mid-to-high 30% range.

I have added to my holdings at prices above and below $30, as the stock cratered over the past weeks and I remain confident that this situation will pass, with oil prices and demand recovering in the second half. Investors believing oil to be dead and demand not recovering in the second half of the year, though, should clearly avoid any investments in the oil & gas sector for now.

