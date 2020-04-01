ams AG Bought OSRAM At Exactly The Wrong Time

It's difficult to blame management; the timing of the pandemic couldn't have come at a worse time for them.

Worse is the company is now saddled with 5B euros in debt and had to greatly dilute existing shareholders.

ams is in the midst of acquiring OSRAM, a company which will experience stronger headwinds from the pandemic as auto sales are collapsing at least temporarily.

The company had a stellar 2019, and while 2020 prospects would have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic anyway, they have turned south.

ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) is a great company coming off a great year, but its acquisition of OSRAM, which not everybody was equally enthusiastic about, has come exactly at the wrong time. Shareholders have already paid a big price.

ams AG has been quite a success story:

Although, that now seems to count for little with the stock price falling victim to wild swings (this is the Swiss market, from Yahoo):

It's not just more uncertain markets, the company is in the middle of taking over OSRAM. We'll get to that in a minute. It has to be said that 2019 was a stellar year with record results.

A stellar year

Wherever one looks one encounters improving metrics. The 32% revenue growth (38% in Q4) in 2019 was on the back of the consumer market, where 3D in mobile phones is taking off, from the earnings deck:

ams supplies parts and whole modules for all three 3D technologies (structured light, time of flight, active stereo vision) spreading through the Android world and moving down from high-end phones. From the earnings deck:

And they have upcoming cards to play like a behind OLED ASV (active stereo vision) module that enables device makers to maximize screen real estate, Q4CC:

"We are making very good progress and now expect to demonstrate behind-OLED ASV full ams 3D system within 6 months. This solution combines VCSEL illumination and IR sensing, software and algorithm from ams and based on ams IP, which highlights our unmatched portfolio for full 3D system offering."

Financial metrics also moved significantly in a positive direction, both gross and operational margins rose considerably in 2019. Gross margin improved from 35.4% to 45.2% (in Q4, y/y) on production efficiencies and better utilization; operational margins increased on a big decline in R&D spending (from 18.4% in Q4 2018 to 9.8% in Q4 2019). Operational margins improved from 8.9% in 2018 to 20.8% in 2019.

Rising revenue, increasing margins and cash flow and decreasing CapEx all contribute to a greatly improved picture. The company's cash position decreased though (earnings deck):

And their debt increased as a result of the 20% stake in OSRAM (earnings deck):

While management reconfirmed its outlook (revenues of $480M-$520M and an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 19-21%) as recent ago as March 13, even if that materializes there is damage to come in Q2.

Given what is happening in the world economy, the outlook for ams AG has surely worsened as well, and it's anybody's guess by how much. Their most important market by far is the consumer market, but with an increasing number of cash strapped consumers almost everywhere, demand for mobile phones is likely to taper, at the minimum, with people making do with their existing phones, prolonging the replacement cycle.

This all depends on how long the coronavirus recession is going to last and our guess is as good (or bad) as anybody's, but our fears are especially with regards to developing countries.

This impact couldn't have come at a worse time for ams, which is in the middle of getting the financing together for the OSRAM acquisition.

OSRAM acquisition

There are good strategic reasons for the acquisition, from the earnings deck:

But there are quite a number of issues:

OSRAM isn't growing and is hardly profitable

OSRAM has considerable debts

OSRAM will likely experience a considerable decline in revenues on the slump in the car market, driving margins and cash flow down.

OSRAM has three segments - Opto Semiconductors (OS), Automotive (AM), and Digital (DI) - from the earnings deck:

While there was an improvement in free cash flow:

Much of this was caused by CapEx reduction, rather than operational improvement. And this year is likely to be quite another story.

If we take on board that the biggest car market in the world, the Chinese market, plunged 79% in February and those of the US and EU and others are likely to feel similar effects with a lag, then this becomes quite worrying.

We realize that when the worst of the coronavirus pandemic subsides, there will be a lot of pent-up demand for cars, and with respect to that, it's instructive to watch what will happen in China as they are relaxing the sharp edges of the lockdown.

But important suppliers to the car market like OSRAM are going to suffer significant consequences, that much seems certain. And it's not just their automotive segment that will suffer, their digital segment isn't likely to escape entirely unscathed and half the output of their semiconductor segment is used as input in the two other segments.

CapEx will be reduced much further (by 77%!) in Q1 (earnings deck):

But the company had a substantial net debt of 585M euros at the end of 2019. Together, ams and OSRAM had a net debt of 2.335B euros at the end of 2019.

Financing

Together, ams and OSRAM already have a net debt of 2.335B euros and ams acquired a 4.4B euros bridge facility from a consortium of banks for a total of 6.735B euros in debt, all on a significant worsening of their business outlook.

The financing looked to be on track, but then of course the coronavirus pandemic interfered. Here is how they planned to finance the deal (earnings deck):

The rights issue has been severely compromised by the market turmoil with the ams stock price crashing from above 50 euros to under 10 euros. It would basically require anywhere from 150M to 200M new shares. Indeed, while we were writing this, the company issued a PR:

"...a total of 189,869,454 ordinary no-par value bearer shares with full dividend rights as of 1 January 2019 were offered to ams' existing shareholders at an issue price of CHF 9.20 per share (the “Offered Shares”) as part of the ordinary share capital increase with subscription rights which was approved at ams' extraordinary general meeting on 24 January 2020 (the “Rights Issue”). The rights exercise period was completed on 30 March 2020 and subscription rights for 117,451,512 new shares were exercised, corresponding to 62% of the 189,869,454 Offered Shares. The remaining 72,417,942 new shares for which the rights have not been exercised at the completion of the rights exercise period, are being offered to the market by way of a public offering in Switzerland and Austria as well as private placements in certain jurisdictions outside Switzerland and Austria in compliance with applicable securities laws."

The gross proceeds are roughly 1.65B euros (provided they sell the remaining 38% which wasn't subscribed) and the number of outstanding shares rising to 274.3M.

This put the combined debt of the company at 6.735B euros, but the proceeds from the rights issue will reduce that to roughly 5B euros, twice the market capitalization. The net debt/EBITDA ratio targets are here (earnings deck):

But this is going to explode. ams achieved $735M in EBITDA in 2019 with OSRAM adding roughly $223M which would put the company on a 5x net debt/EBITDA ratio even if EBITDA doesn't decline, which it almost certainly will, and probably substantially so.

Conclusion

By all accounts, ams was doing terrifically in 2019 even if the coronavirus pandemic has dented that performance this year. However, management is now caught by its ambitious plans to acquire OSRAM, as they overpaid for the part they bought in the open market and now had to arrange the rights issue at very unfavorable terms.

Also, OSRAM, being much more dependent on the automotive market, is likely to be more affected than ams itself under the present market conditions, and it remains to be seen how much, and when, auto sales revive.

The company has now hobbled its future by a massive dilution and debt; while we have some sympathy for management as something like the coronavirus outbreak was impossible to foresee, it has caught the company at exactly the wrong time.

It's no surprise the share price has crashed. The memory of the very bright 2019 for ams is rapidly fading, what looms is multiple years of scraping cash to pay interest and deleverage.

It's doubly unfortunate, because underneath is a very healthy, thriving company that was on a great growth trajectory. That company is still there, but it has been snowed under quite a bit by debt and dilution.

We are fairly sure that a number of years from now these levels will be seen as a having been a great buying opportunity, but the near future is sufficiently unclear for us to recommend buying right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.