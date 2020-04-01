Teekay Corporation Strikes Favorable Deal With BP For The Foinaven FPSO

From a valuation perspective, Teekay is not a bargain at current levels but could offer more upside in case currently elevated tanker rates persist and market participants regaining some faith in the proposed distribution increase by Teekay LNG Partners.

With FPSO exposure soon reduced to just one unit, Teekay's stock is expected to more closely mirror the market values of its main subsidiaries, Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers.

Note:

I have covered Teekay Corporation (TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

The Teekay Group story is likely well-known among Seeking Alpha members with particular interest in shipping as well as oil and gas mostly due to the extensive coverage by fellow contributor J Mintzmyer.

In short, parent company Teekay Corporation or "Teekay" serves as the group's holding company and after last year's divestiture of Teekay Offshore Partners its remaining key holdings are a 33.1% stake in Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and an 28.8% stake in Teekay Tankers (TNK). At current share prices, these holdings represent an aggregate market value of approximately $460 million not considering the potential value of the Teekay LNG Partners incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") owned by Teekay as the general partner.

In addition, Teekay still owns three floating production, storage and offloading units ("FPSOs"), the "Petrojarl Foinaven", "Petrojarl Banff" and "Hummingbird Spirit" which have been a major drag on the company's results for quite some time. Over the past couple of years, Teekay was forced to impair the value of its FPSOs by almost $400 million as lower than originally expected oil prices have lead to changes in underlying cash flow assumptions for the units. After the latest round of impairment charges, Teekay's stated value for "vessels and equipment" in the year-end 2019 balance sheet has been reduced to $96 million down from $304 million at the end of FY2018.

Photo: Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO - Source: www.aukevisser.nl

While it has been Teekay's stated goal to divest these assets for some time now, the weak oil market hasn't exactly worked in the company's favor and Teekay has remained stuck with all three FPSOs until today.

According to the Q4/2019 presentation, the company is now preparing for "likely cessation of production and decommissioning commencing in mid-2020" for the Banff FPSO, a move that will likely cause material one-time expenses which will only be partially covered by $7.7 million in contractual payments by Teekay's counterparties. On a net basis, I would estimate approximately $20 million in retirement costs.

In October 2019, the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO was awarded a 3.5-year contract extension until March 2023 based on a fixed charter rate as compared to the previous fixed charter rate plus oil production / price tariff.

Last week, Teekay announced a new bareboat charter contract for the Foinaven FPSO with a subsidiary of BP (BP) for up to ten years. Under the terms of the contract, the company is expected to receive an upfront cash payment of approximately $67 million, a nominal per day rate over the life of the contract, and a lump sum payment at the end of the contract period, which is expected to cover the costs of recycling the FPSO unit in accordance with the EU Ship Recycling Regulations.

Effectively, the new contract removes Teekay's operational exposure to the Foinaven FPSO and even covers the scrapping of the unit at contract end while providing a material upfront payment. In contrast to the Banff FPSO, Teekay's regulatory filings do not show asset retirement obligations for the Foinaven FPSO like removing the sub-sea production equipment and costs associated with the restoration of the environment surrounding the facility.

In sum, this appears to be a great deal for Teekay particularly considering the Foinaven's negative EBITDA contributions in recent quarters.

On a pro-forma basis, the upfront cash payment increases the company's reported year-end cash position to approximately $171 million for total liquidity of $262 million (including $91 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities at year end). That said, the company used an estimated $38 million in January to redeem the remainder of its 8.5% 2020 notes.

While the upcoming decommissioning of the Banff FPSO will apparently cause some additional cash outflows, the proposed increase in the Teekay LNG Partners distribution will offset roughly one quarter of these expenses. Unfortunately, Teekay Tankers has effectively cancelled its dividend late last year and instead decided to focus on reducing leverage. While certainly an appropriate move in an increasingly uncertain market, current sky-high tanker charter rates would have likely resulted in a material payout for both Q1 and Q2 under the old earnings-based policy.

Photo: Petrojarl Banff FPSO - Source: MarineTraffic.com

With FPSO exposure soon reduced to the company's most modern unit, the "Hummingbird Spirit", Teekay's valuation will likely mirror the value of its investments in Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers even more closely than before. Going forward, Teekay's cash flows will increasingly depend on dividends received from its two main subsidiaries, particularly Teekay LNG Partners which has large parts of its fleet on multi-year charters.

From a valuation perspective, Teekay doesn't exactly look like a bargain at current prices given an estimated $282 million of net debt after accounting for the BP upfront payment related to the new Foinaven charter agreement and the estimated Banff retirement costs. Enterprise value calculates to approximately $600 million which is only 77% covered by the market value of the company's holdings in Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers. This leaves a gap of roughly $140 million which could be assigned to market participants' estimated value of the above discussed IDRs in Teekay LNG Partners. Nine months ago, fellow contributor J Mintzmyer came up with a $500-$700 million estimate based on the IDR buyout transaction executed by GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) at that time.

Personally, I don't expect Teekay to force Teekay LNG Partners into a similar transaction anytime soon, particularly not in light of the current market turmoil so the IDR value will likely remain theoretical in nature for the time being.

Bottom Line:

Teekay Corporation just executed on a surprisingly good deal for its legacy Foinaven FPSO, eliminating operational exposure and securing a meaningful upfront cash payment from BP. On the flipside, the company will face the likely decommissioning of the Banff FPSO later this year, resulting in an estimated $20 million in net retirement costs.

With FPSO exposure soon reduced to the Hummingbird Spirit, expect Teekay Corporation's share price to closely track the market values of its main subsidiaries, Teekay Tankers and Teekay LNG Partners including market participants' expectations for IDR value in a potential buyout transaction.

While Teekay Tankers' share price has benefited materially from elevated charter rates as tankers get increasingly used for offshore storage in the current price environment, Teekay LNG Partners' common units have suffered from the turmoil in energy markets despite the vast majority of its fleet being on long-term contracts and the company's recent affirmation of its intent to raise the quarterly distribution by 32% to $0.25 starting with the Q1/2020 distribution in May.

Should tanker rates remain strong and investors regain some faith in the safety of Teekay LNG Partners' distribution, there could be more upside in Teekay Corporation's shares. Under a best-case scenario, Teekay Tankers declares a sizeable cash distribution and Teekay LNG Partners buys out the IDRs but at this point investors should rather been paying close attention to movements in tanker rates as there's very little visibility into how long the current contango window might remain open for oil traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.