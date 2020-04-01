Black Bear Value Partners LP Q1 2020 Letter

Summary

Black Bear Value Fund, LP is an opportunistic, concentrated and fundamental value investment partnership.

Black Bear Value Fund, LP returned ~-3.8% net in March and ~-18.8% YTD.

100% of our 1st Half 2020 net management fees will be donated to COVID-relief efforts.

We do not seek to mimic the returns of the S&P 500 and there will be variances in our performance.