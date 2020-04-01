The Case For Another Leg Down

Pandemics tend to occur in waves and (despite progress by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna) a vaccine is at least 12-18 months away.

The reality is people will be very cautious about returning to business-as-usual. Also, the medical battle will be protracted.

The V-shaped recovery everyone is betting on might end up looking like a long U. I don't think markets are prepared for this, potentially resulting in another leg down.

Equity markets move based on forward predictions. The news has been terrible, but markets are recovering. Given the recent market rebound off the March 23 lows, one might assume the markets have already priced in the worst of the COVID-19 coronavirus news (both medical and economic) and are now seeing the other side of the valley.

However, if this proves to be false hope equity markets could be hit badly.

I believe there is a 25-50% probability markets will be disappointed when the reality of the pandemic battle becomes clear.

Markets seem to be trading on the expectation that cases subside within a couple months and the economic healing begins.

Investors are looking at the experience in China, which saw a dramatic rise and decline in cases over a couple months. Based on the chart below, after three months of medical warfare one might think China is in the clear.

I believe investors are looking at China's active case count and assessing COVID-19 as a 3 month detour from a secular bull market. However, this chart only paints a superficial picture. There is a chance that COVID-19 could require a protracted battle - markets are not prepared for that.

All is not back to normal in China. Moreover, history demonstrates that humanity's battles against viruses typically take a lot longer than three months.

Business Activity in China Remains Very Weak

Despite the official narrative, the reality on the ground is that China is not back to normal. The following chart compares traffic congestion in Wuhan for the past 7 days against the 2019 average. Current weekday rush-hour traffic is about 40-50% lower than normal. Many people simply aren't returning to work or shopping.

After such a traumatic event, human reticence to return to business-as-usual is understandable. Traumatic situations change long-term behavior. After witnessing thousands of deaths (perhaps 10x the deaths actually reported by China) the people of Wuhan are understandably scared. Remember, people were dropping dead in the streets, as many of the sick were turned away from hospitals. Everyone was scared about contracting the virus.

According to Steven Taylor (author of 'The Psychology of Pandemics') of the University of British Columbia: "My colleagues in Wuhan note that some people there now refuse to leave their homes and have developed agoraphobia".

When the enemy is invisible, how can people be reasonably expected to simply trust that it is defeated?

While the experience from region to region might vary, people worldwide will be scared to return to normal. This will slow the economic recovery, eroding the v-shaped recovery narrative. Most likely, we're looking at a long U.

Humanity vs. The Virus

Many are banking on a vaccine, but history shows that's unreasonable.

According to Professor Kim Woo-joo from Korea University Guro Hospital the average virus vaccine takes 10-15 years and costs $800 billion to develop. The best case scenario for a COVID-19 vaccine - assuming every step of the process works perfectly - is 12-18 months. That means the virus is with us until at least the middle of 2021.

A number of companies have been fast-tracking vaccine trials. On March 30th, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced human trials for a new vaccine will begin in September. According to Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky, "We have very good early indicators that not only can we depend on this to be a safe vaccine base but also one that will ultimately be effective based on all the early testing and modelling we've been doing." If all goes well, the vaccine still will only be available for emergency use in early 2021.

Moderna (MRNA) is also conducting trials for a new vaccine. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offer moonshot opportunities for investors looking to profit off their potential innovations. Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases repeated warnings that a vaccine is unlikely for 12-18 months.

Without a vaccine, COVID-19 is likely to follow the pattern of previous pandemics, which hit humanity in waves.

According to Dr. Issac Bogoch, Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, "When we start to lift those (self isolation) measures in the months down the line, are we going to start to see a rebound of the virus? The answer is most certainly yes. We probably will see, to some extent, a greater number of cases as people mingle again as life slowly returns to normal."

The following charts show the waves of cases and deaths during the 1918 Spanish Flu, H1N1 Flu and H7N9 Bird Flu:

I doubt a second wave of COVID-19 will be anywhere as uncontrolled as the first wave. Public health authorities are acutely aware of the risk and will react quickly to contain a resurgence in cases. At that point, the public will be more accustomed to a constrained life, eliminating the need for a phased approach. However, the economic consequences of such a resurgence don't appear to be factored into today's equity prices.

While the medical community is preparing for a protracted war, the economic community is anticipating a fast, deep recession and sharp rebound. The chart below shows Goldman Sachs' V-shaped forecast of a 25% Q2 contraction followed by a 10% Q3 expansion. However, a protracted medical war and V-shaped economic recovery are incompatible as long as public health reaction includes isolation, which it probably will.

Imagine the following scenario:

It's July 2020. New COVID-19 cases in the United States - and throughout much of the world - have slowed to a trickle. Markets started rallying hard in May as it became apparent the case curve was flattening and people could soon return to normal life. Most are wary and many don't trust the official guidance, but still need to earn a paycheck. By the end of the summer people are gathering in groups. Things start to look normal again.

But then in the fall of 2020, like in previous pandemics, cases start to re-emerge. Hyper-vigilant governments are forced into quick action and re-quarantine their populations. How will markets react after pricing in a return to normalcy? My guess is badly.

Perhaps the better question is whether the above scenario is even realistic? Knowing the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence, can society return to normal before a vaccine is developed? It is far more likely that many restrictions remain, even if shelter-in-place requirements are lifted.

In China, Federal authorities recently re-closed movie theaters and major event venues to avoid large gatherings. China has also increased restrictions of non-citizens entering the country to prevent imported re-infections. If China is the litmus test, it is likely the rest of the world will also have an incremental approach to returning to normalcy. While all these measures help contain the medical problem, they are not conducive to a v-shaped economic recovery.

This does not bode well for an economy facing 30% unemployment rates, mass business disruption and extreme pressure on commercial mortgages.

The COVID-19 economic recovery is more likely to look like the U-shaped recovery out of the 2008/2009 financial crisis. At that time, financial markets recognized this and consequently declined peak-to-trough over 50%. Expecting a V-shaped recovery, the current downturn maxed out at just over 30%. A U-shaped recovery could be reasonable justification for another leg down in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.